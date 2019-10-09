Moscow’s girls’ soccer team scored four goals in a 14-minute span Tuesday to turn a halftime tie into a 5-1 victory against visiting 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland.
Moscow improved to 6-3-3 on the year.
The Bears got two goals apiece from Serena Strawn and Ava Jakich-Kunze. Ally Gerke also scored and assisted on three goals.
“When those three are working as hard as they know they can, we’re really dangerous,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said. “It’s not just those three. When everyone’s got the effort, we’re really dangerous.”
Davis said elevated effort in the second half allowed his team to quickly pull away.
“We challenged them to be the team we know they can be and we came out and scored four goals pretty quick,” he said.
Moscow 1 4—5
Lakeland 1 0—1
Moscow — Serena Strawn (Ally Gerke and Ava Jakich-Kunze), 3rd
Lakeland — unknown, 27th
Moscow — Ava Jakich-Kunze (Ally Gerke/Kendall Forseth), 50th
Moscow — Jakich-Kunze (Strawn, Gerke) 51st
Moscow — Strawn, 51st
Moscow — Gerke (Gabby Eldridge), 54th
Shots — Moscow 13, Lakeland 4
Saves — Moscow: Chloe Baker, 1. Lakeland: unknown, 2.
Cheney 2, Clarkston 1
CHENEY — Visiting Clarkston led by a goal at halftime but gave up two in the second half, falling to unbeaten Great Northern League foe Cheney.
Luella Skinner kicked the Bantam goal in the 27th minute, assisted by Emerson Snyder. Goalkeeper Erika Pickett made seven saves for Clarkston (2-5-1, 1-5).
“We are playing very well right now,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “Cheney is undefeated, and this game came down to the wire with a little controversy on Cheney’s first goal. We made things very difficult for them, and I like the direction we are going.”
Clarkston 1 0—1
Cheney 0 2—2
Clarkston — Luella Skinner (Emerson Snyder), 27th
Cheney — Kaitlin Teeters, 64th
Cheney — Kaitlin Teeters, penalty kick, 71st
Shots — Clarkston 5, Cheney 8
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 7, Cheney: Sydney McCarthy 4
East Valley 6, Pullman 1
SPOKANE — Hannah Hawk came through in the 75th minute to put Pullman on the board, but the visiting Greyhounds fell to Great Northern League rival East Valley of Spokane.
“That scoring play was nice because it was a buildup of several passes,” said Pullman coach Doug Winchell, noting Elise French had gotten the ball to Abby Wadsworth, who made an assist for Hawk.
“This looks so much worse than it actually is,” Winchell said of the final score. He felt that his team played “reasonably well” for much of the game, but described a defensive lapse early in the second half that saw the ’Hounds allow two goals in two minutes as a “dagger to the heart.”
Pullman fell to 0-10 overall and 0-7 in league.
“As dismal as it appears from the outside, there’s still a sense of optimism that if we can just put longer stretches of play together, that we’re going to solve this situation that we’re in,” Winchell said.
Pullman 0 1—1
East Valley 3 3—6
East Valley — Cousins (Denke), 5th
East Valley — Hodgen (Denke), 26th
East Valley — Boucher, 34th
East Valley — Harvey (Ross), 42nd
East Valley — Harvey (Cousins), 43rd
East Valley — Harvey (Denke), 53rd
Pullman — Hannah Hawk (Abby Wadsworth), 75th
Shots — Pullman 5, East Valley 12
Saves — Pullman: McDougle 6, East Valley: Green 3
JV — Pullman def. East Valley 2-1
PREP VOLLEYBALLTroy beats Genesee in 3
TROY — Troy swept Genesee 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 in a Whitepine League Division I match during Fight For A Cure, a fundraiser for Gritman Medical Center’s cancer research.
The Trojans were led by Morgan Blazzard (18 kills, 12-for-14 serving with four aces), Lindsey Kwate (17 kills), Abby Weller (14-for-14 serving with two aces) and JayCee Johnson (12-for-12 serving).
“It was an exciting night with lots of energy,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “Genesee brought a lot of energy as well, so it was a really fun night.”
Pirates beat Rams in 4
KOOSKIA — Prairie beat Clearwater Valley 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 28-26 in a Whitepine League Division I match. The win moved Prairie to 4-5 in league and 4-6 overall.
Prairie was led by Ellea Uhlenkott (seven blocks), Madison Shears (14 assists, seven kills and four blocks) and Delanie Lockett (six kills, five aces). Coach Julie Schumacher lauded all three, starting with Uhlenkott who “played the net amazingly well and swung hard tonight.”
CV had beaten Prairie earlier this year, “so it was nice to get the win back,” Schumacher said.
Lapwai sweeps Kamiah
KAMIAH — Lapwai beat Kamiah 25-17, 25-6, 25-15 in a Whitepine League match to improve to 3-7 in the league and 6-8 overall.
Julia Gould led Lapwai with seven kills, KC Lussoro added 13 assists and Shaylee Bisbee had 16 digs. As a team, Lapwai had 14 aces.
“We served pretty well,” coach Ada Marks said. “Everybody was able to get mixed in and contribute to tonight’s win.”
Grangeville beats Vandals in 3
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville swept McCall-Donnelly 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 in a nonleague match to improve to 6-6. The Bulldogs went 64-for-74 serving with 12 aces
“Our team played well together,” Grangeville coach Pat Sullivan said.
Bulldogs pummel Panthers
COLFAX — In a Northeast 2B League encounter, Colfax dismissed visiting Asotin 25-13, 25-20, 25-14.
“They just controlled the ball better than we did,” said Asotin coach Marie Huffman, whose team fell to 6-6 overall and 3-3 in league. “Our serve-receive passing wasn’t the greatest.”
Leaders for Asotin included Mackenzie Stein (six kills), Kayla Paine (two aces) and Taylor Wilkinson (seven digs).
JV — Asotin def. Colfax 27-25, 18-25, 15-13
Eagles escape Wildcats
COLTON — A Colton rally from two sets down fell just short as visiting Southeast 1B League foe St. John Endicott/LaCrosse edged the Wildcats 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 17-25, 17-15.
Josie Schultheis led Colton in kills with 18 and digs with 37, while Rylee Vining had a game-high 40 assists.
Hawks halt Bears
MOSCOW — In a back-and-forth 4A Inland Empire League contest, Moscow fell to visiting Lakeland by scores of 25-23, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19.
Leaders for the Bears (12-6, 1-2) included Morgan Claus (16 kills), Peyton Claus (37 assists), Ellie Randall (18 digs), Izzy Burns (13 kills) and Caily Wilson (18 service points).
“We played some great defense, and we had to score our points when their big girl was in the back row,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “She is a great hitter, so we have to score points when she is in the back row. ... That third game, they rallied hard and stuck to the gameplan.”
Moscow concludes its league season Saturday at Sandpoint.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland 25-20, 25-16
Blackhawks best Bantams
SPOKANE — Visiting Clarkston fell 25-17, 25-16, 25-10 to Great Northern League foe Cheney.
Drew Kaufman hit six kills for the Bantams, while Jalena Henry had five.
“Being on the road, we never found a way to really get in sync,” said Clarkston coach Adam Van Vogt, whose team fell to 8-9 overall and 1-5 in league play.
JV — Cheney def. Clarkston 2-1
Frosh — Clarkston def. Cheney 2-1
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLUI beats Eastern
CHENEY, Wash. – Idaho beat Eastern Washington 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21 in a Big Sky Conference match to improve to 8-9 overall and 4-1 in league.
Avery Housley led Idaho with 13 kills. Paige Rupiper and Kennedy Warren each had 12 kills and Hailey Pelton had 38 assists. Delaney Hopen led the Vandals with 14 digs.
EWU came out hot in the third and eventually led by as many as five, including at 15-10. Idaho went on a quick, 6-1 run from there to tie the set at 16. The Vandals steadily pulled away from there.
The fourth set went back-and-forth. Neither team could build much of a lead, except for one occasion that saw the Vandals up 15-12. After the Eagles tied the set at 20, the Vandals went on a 5-1 run to close out the match.