MOSCOW — The Bear Den at Moscow Middle School was quieter on this game night than it typically is when the Moscow High School Bears are in action, but the home team still played with plenty of spark.
In a gym that was devoid of spectators except for the junior varsity teams from Moscow and visiting Genesee, the Bears put on an efficient offensive display Tuesday, getting 10 players into the scoring column, burying eight 3-pointers and beating the Bulldogs 70-41.
“The kids feed off the fans quite a bit ... but I thought our team had a lot of energy,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “The bench creates that energy by being loud and vocal and the guys on defense talking and communicating. I really heard it in the second half, they were doing a lot of talking out there, letting each other know where they’re at, and I think that helps a lot in creating that energy.”
It was Moscow’s first game since its loss in the 2020 Class 4A state championship, which barely beat the buzzer the coronavirus pandemic set off in mid-March. No one knows if Moscow or any team will have the chance to play on that big stage again this coming spring, but the Bears (1-0) showed off the offensive patience and unselfishness it takes to make a deep postseason run in their season debut.
Barrett Abendroth, Benny Kitchel and Jamari Simpson each scored 11 points for Moscow, which used its size and speed advantages to shake off a slow start and gradually break down the Bulldogs (0-1). Simpson, the Bears’ junior point guard, pushed the pace on offense and got his team into a rhythm off of Genesee’s turnovers. He scored eight points in the opening quarter, when Moscow trailed 4-0 before closing the period on a 16-3 run to take a 16-7 lead into the second.
When it wasn’t Simpson, Kitchel and Abendroth picked up the scoring. Kitchel, a 6-foot-4 senior who earned second-team all-state honors last season, showcased his offensive versatility in the second, when he hit two 3-pointers and muscled his way inside for a 2. Abendroth added seven points in the period to help the Bears build a 35-21 lead at the break.
“They just shot the ball extremely well against us,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said. “It was a track meet for a while.”
While Moscow rotated its lineup and passed the ball around Genesee’s defense, the Bulldogs were a two-man show early on. Cy Wareham and Sam Spence combined to score all of their team’s first-half points.
Wareham opened the third quarter with a basket to cut Moscow’s lead to 12 points, but the Bulldogs never got closer. Their next points didn’t come until the 1:47 mark of the third, when Dawson Durham became the third Genesee player to score in the game.
Genesee, a Class 1A Division I school playing up three classifications, didn’t have the size or depth to bang in the post with the Bears. Many of their offensive possessions ended with missed shots from the arc.
“I was pretty happy with the effort. The effort never quit,” Grieser said. “It was just, some guys were 4 inches taller than our guy, and some guys were a half second faster, and I think it showed eventually.”
Wareham finished with a game-high 17 points. Spence added 10 and Durham had nine.
The Bulldogs’ next opponent, Highland of Craigmont, presents a better matchup for Genesee. But Grieser was happy to test his team right out of the gate.
“We’ve always liked doing this, playing up and seeing bigger, stronger kids,” he said. “Maybe setting our kids back a little to know where they’re at.”
Moscow emptied its bench late in the game and got fourth-quarter 3s from reserves Bryden Brown, Dylan Rehder and Sam Kees. In all, Moscow got 26 points from its backups, led by six apiece for Brown and Kees.
“I love to see balanced scoring like that,” Uhrig said. “That might not be the case every night, but we want to get everybody touches and opportunities. The more we move the ball, the better shots we’re going to have.”
The Bears’ next game is Dec. 9 at Lewiston, now an IEL league mate under the new combined 4A and 5A alignment. But next week’s matchup will not count toward the conference standings.
GENESEE (0-1)
Owen Crowley 1 0-0 2, Dawson Durham 3 3-4 9, Carson Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Cy Wareham 8 0-2 17, Sam Spence 4 1-2 10. Totals 17 4-8 41.
MOSCOW (1-0)
Bryden Brown 2 1-2 6, Dylan Rehder 2 0-0 5, Cody Isakson 2 0-0 4, Sam Kees 2 0-0 6, Barrett Abendroth 4 2-2 11, Tyler Skinner 1 0-0 2, Benny Kitchel 4 1-2 11, Joe Colter 3 3-4 9, Jamari Simpson 5 0-0 11, Kel Larson 2 1-3 5. Totals 25 8-13 70.
Genesee 7 14 8 12 — 41
Moscow 16 19 21 14 — 70
3-point goals – Kees 2, Kitchel 2, Abendroth, Simpson, Brown, Rehder, Wareham, Spence, Schwartz.
