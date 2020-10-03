MOSCOW — After a big passing touchdown from Chad Redinger to Jonah Elliss was called back on a penalty in the first half, the Moscow football team made sure to get it right the second time.
In the fourth quarter, Redinger found Elliss on a crossing route, and the senior tight end dashed down the left sideline for a 55-yard touchdown. It ended up being the final touchdown of the game as Moscow held on to defeat Lewiston 28-20 in a nonleague game Friday at the Kibbie Dome for the Bears’ first win against their regional foe since 2014.
“It was huge for us, huge for our guys, huge for our team,” Moscow coach Phil Helbling said. “It wasn’t clean, it wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t perfect, but good teams find a way to win. That’s what we did.”
Redinger’s pass to Elliss capped a big day for the senior quarterback. Redinger finished 16-of-24 passing for 289 yards and a touchdown, adding 104 yards rushing and another score. Both were game-highs.
In the first quarter, the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder barreled 14 yards up the middle for a touchdown, dragging several Bengals with him into the end zone.
“We found out we were getting our season back and this was the game (that was circled),” Redinger said of Lewiston. “We knew this was going to be a tough team. We felt like this was a game we lost last year (28-24) — like we shot ourselves in the foot — and I just know my guys and we weren’t going to let that happen again.”
After a defensive battle in the first half with Moscow leading 7-6, both teams piled up long touchdowns in the second half.
Lewiston quarterback Kash Lang twice found receiver Jared Grainger streaking up the sideline for long scores of 72 and 66 yards. Lang finished 16-of-22 passing for 245 yards, and Grainger tallied 178 yards on seven receptions.
But Moscow recorded its biggest stops when it needed them most.
In the second quarter, the Bengals’ Grainger recovered an onside kick and they drove to the Moscow 12-yard line.
Lewiston went for it on fourth-and-3 only for Bears defensive lineman Kaden Kiblen to come soaring into the backfield for a big sack to end the drive.
“Anytime you can get off the field on fourth down is big, especially when they’re in the red zone,” Helbling said. “I thought our defense played exceptional.”
The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter and went into the pivotal fourth tied at 14.
Then, Moscow found itself with its star quarterback on the sideline on third-and-9 because his helmet came off on the previous play.
In came backup receiver Leon Hutton under center in the wildcat formation, and the junior rumbled nine yards for a score and a 21-14 Moscow lead after a Joey Pattinson extra point.
Lewiston took only one play to strike back on Lang’s 66-yarder to Grainger, but a missed 2-point conversion kept Moscow in the lead at 21-20.
Redinger’s strike to Elliss a couple minutes later was the dagger.
Elliss finished with five catches for 135 yards and added a 3-yard rushing score. A 58-yard touchdown was called back in the first quarter. Elliss often was seen leaping above defensive backs for tough grabs.
Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said his team’s inability to cover Elliss was the difference in the game.
“The difference is we couldn’t cover No. 3,” Pancheri said. “We tried to double-team (him), they moved him around and got him in positions where we still tried to double-team him .. and they were able to take advantage. The kid’s a nice player.
“Our offense needs to stay on the field a little longer … We need to play faster.”
Lewiston 0 6 8 6—20
Moscow 7 0 7 14—28
First Quarter
Moscow — Chad Redinger 14 run (Joey Pattinson kick), 3:12.
Second Quarter
Lewiston — James White 4 run (pass failed), 5:35.
Third Quarter
Lewiston — Jared Grainger 72 pass from Kash Lang (White pass from Lang), 7:53.
Moscow — Jonah Elliss 3 run (Pattinson kick), 3:10.
Fourth Quarter
Moscow — Leon Hutton 9 run (Pattinson kick), 8:40.
Lewiston — Grainger 66 pass from Lang (run failed), 8:24.
Moscow — Elliss 55 pass from Redinger (Pattinson kick), 6:45.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewiston: Lang 17-43, Joel Brume 7-25, Jace McKarcher 6-23, White 3-9. Moscow: Redinger 16-104, Isaiah Murphy 11-54, Elliss 3-18, Hutton 3-19, Lane Hanson 1-0.
PASSING — Lewiston: Lang: 16-22-0—245. Moscow: Redinger 16-24-0—289.
RECEIVING — Lewiston: Grainger 7-178, White 3-37, Jared Jelinek 2-13, McKarcher 1-10, Devin Zagelow 2-5, Brume 1-2. Moscow: Elliss 5-135, Hutton 3-76, Murphy 4-31, Hanson 2-30, Cody Isakson 1-12, Jamari Simpson 1-5.
