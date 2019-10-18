Bears’ boys soccer wins district title, advances to State

MOSCOW — The Moscow boys’ soccer team punched its ticket to the Idaho Class 4A state tournament with a 3-2 overtime win Thursday against Sandpoint in the District I-II title match.
Christopher Jacobs scored in the seventh minute of overtime to end the game in sudden-death fashion. The shot went off a rebound from a corner kick.
Moscow will open State on Thursday in Caldwell.
The Bears forced overtime with a goal in the final minute of regulation by Neo Ting. Moscow goalkeeper Finn Benson saved a penalty kick in the 61st minute.
“He saved the whole game for us,” Bears coach Pedram Rezamand said. “Otherwise, if that had gone in, we would not have recovered.”
In the 20th minute, Toby Searcy scored Moscow’s other goal. The Bears led 1-0 at halftime.
“The boys played with their hearts and this was a good measure of character and determination,” Rezamand said.
In a match Saturday that inadvertently was omitted from the Tribune, Moscow keeper Finn Benson shut out Sandpoint as the Bears won 3-0 on senior night.
The Bears got goals from Searcy, Mark Eldridge and Evan Odberg.
GIRLS’ SOCCERWV 6, Pullman 1
PULLMAN — Hannah Hawk scored early in the second half to pull her team within four, but that still was too big of a hole for Pullman to dig itself out of as it fell to West Valley in a Great Northern League match.
The Greyhounds are 0-12 overall and 0-9 in league.
“I guess I should be down in the dumps and miserable (because of our record) but I feel like there’s something to work with because the girls aren’t rolling over,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “They’re working and progessing and what else can you ask for?”
West Valley 5 1—6
Pullman 0 1—1
West Valley — Carr, 2nd
West Valley — Price (Trejo), 18th
West Valley — Steven (Riojas), 23rd
West Valley — Riojas (Carr), 37th
West Valley — Steven (Cargile), 38th
Pullman — Hawk (Pitzer), 43rd
West Valley — Price, 65th
Shots — West Valley 13, Pullman 11.
Saves — West Valley: Moloney, 7. Pullman: McDougle, 6
VOLLEYBALLDeary erases 2-set deficit
NEZPERCE —Tobie Yokum racked up 11 kills and Deary roared back after dropping the first two sets to beat Nezperce, 25-27, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-6, in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Tona Anderson tallied 12 blocks for the Mustangs (9-3, 7-3), and Matteya Proctor added 22 assists.
“We started off slow and Nezperce battled,” Deary coach Dani Jones said. “We eventually got into our groove.”
JV — Nezperce def. Deary.
’Hounds top West Valley
PULLMAN — Mikayla Uhlenkott notched 12 kills and four blocks as Pullman defeated West Valley 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 in a Great Northern League match.
Addie Hawes rang up 29 assists and six aces for the Greyhounds.
Panthers tally sweep
ASOTIN — Mackenzie Stein collected seven kills and four aces to lead Asotin to a 25-8, 25-15, 25-15 league sweep of Tekoa-Rosalia.
Rachel Rogers, a senior who’s has been out all season with a torn ACL, opened the match strictly as a server on senior night and tallied 12 consecutive points.
Madison Shriver added 15 assists for the Panthers (8-9, 5-5), and Brianna Wise had five digs.
JV — Asotin def. T-R 25-, 22-25, 15-7.
Maniacs drop road match
ST. MARIES — Orofino won the first set but relinqushed momentum and couldn’t gain it back in a 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 Central Idaho League loss to St. Maries.
Trinity Teel registered 10 kills, 14 digs and five aces for the Maniacs (6-9, 1-3).
JV — Orofino def. St. Maries.
Wildcats win on the road
PRESCOTT, Wash. — Josie Schultheis logged 14 kills to lead Colton past Prescott 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 in a league match.
Maggie Meyer had 24 digs for the Wildcats, Rylee Vining added 25 assists and Megan Kay finished with six aces.
Pirates win in three
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Maddy Dixon piled up 13 kills and six aces to guide Pomeroy past St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15.
Sydney Watko and Jaden Steele each had eight kills for the Pirates, and Keely Maves had four. Heidi Heytvelt had 29 assists and Alyssa Wolf had 13 digs.
Grangeville outlast Pirates
COTTONWOOD — Grangeville won a lengthy first set and faced several more gut-checks before defeating nonleague rival Prairie 29-27, 25-23, 10-25, 14-25, 15-7. The Bulldogs topped the Pirates for the second time this season.
“We played good defense in the three wins, and the girls were very aggressive and controlled the net,” Grangeville coach Pat Sullivan said.
JV — Prairie def. Grangeville
SWIMMINGGraham wins for Bantams
ELLENSBURG — Natalie Graham won the 100-yard backstroke to lead Clarkston’s efforts in a dual meet against Ellensburg.
Clarkston placers
200 medley relay — 2, Clarkston 2:35.45.
200 free — 2, Natalie Graham 2:21.72.
200 IM — 3, Liza Higgins 3:09.78.
50 free — 3, Maddie Wallace 30.61.
200 free relay — 3, Clarkston 2:24.72.
100 back — 1, Natalie Graham 1:11.08.
100 breast — 3, Liza Higgins, 1:45.62.
400 free relay — 2, Clarkston 4:41.14.
AWARDSThree up for trainers honor
Three athletic trainers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are being considered for nomination for the Newell National Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, it was announced.
Head trainers Shannon Campbell of Lewiston and Dalton Greer of Clarkston are up for nomination, as is Lewiston assistant trainer Adam Cadez-Schmidt.
A regional nominee will be announced later in the fall.