Bears blow it out on senior day

MOSCOW — After an almost three-minute scoreless drought for both teams to start the game, Moscow post Cody Isakson scooped up a steal and went coast-to-coast for a commanding slam.
Little did the Bears know that dunk would kick-start a 16-point run for the Moscow boys basketball team in what would be a dominating 71-24 nonleague victory Saturday against Grangeville at Bear Den.
“We were kind of no energy there for the first two minutes and then he got that and it just ignited something and we started hitting shots and getting after it defensively,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We just went from there. He propelled us right at the start of the game and got us going.”
Moscow (10-6) held the Bulldogs (1-11) scoreless until the final seconds of the first quarter and rolled the rest of the way in a game that celebrated the team’s six seniors.
It was an all-around clinic for the Bears, who excelled in every facet of the game in the ensuing onslaught.
Moscow hit 11 3-pointers, limited the Bulldogs to just two points in the first and fourth quarters and found some flashy passes for points in the paint against overmatched Grangeville.
“I thought we played a really solid game in every aspect of the game,” Uhrig said. “We got out and ran well, I thought we were pretty solid defensively, and we shot the ball really well.”
Five Bears hit at least one 3, but nobody was hotter than Moscow guard Bryden Brown. The senior went 5-of-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a game-high 22 points.
Moscow led 44-11 at halftime and it was Brown’s traditional three-point play that gave the Bears their first 40-point lead at 53-13 midway through the third.
“Bryden Brown has just been shooting well all year,” Uhrig said. “He hit a couple and really got us going.”
But the Bulldogs couldn’t just focus on Brown or Isakson, who had seven points.
Moscow guard Jamari Simpson was a poet with the ball in his hands, lacing together steals and cross-court or no-look passes for easy points. He finished with seven points of his own and a collection of assists, many going to fellow senior guard Barrett Abendroth, who tallied 11 points.
“I tell the guys, ‘If (Simpson’s) not looking at you, the ball is probably coming to you,’ ” Uhrig said. “He throws some dimes, and Barrett’s been playing with him for a long time and he knows if he’s open he’s probably gonna have the ball coming right at him.”
For Grangeville, Carter Mundt tallied 11 points as the only Bulldog in double figures.
Late in the fourth quarter, Uhrig took his five senior starters — Isakson, Brown, Simpson, Abendroth and Sam Kees — out of the game for the final time at home. Moments later, the team’s sixth senior, Taylor Strong, came out of the game for a final ovation of his own. He had nine points off the bench.
“We have a lot of fun together, these seniors,” Uhrig said. “We’ve done a lot of stuff in the offseason together and I’ve been around them a lot.
“I love them all, spent a lot of time with them and it’s going to be an exciting end to the season for sure.”
GRANGEVILLE (1-11)
Miles Lefebvre 4 0-0 8, Jared Lindsley 0 0-0 0, Caleb Frei 0 0-0 0, Carter Mundt 5 1-3 11, Cody Klement 2 0-0 5, Sam Lindsley 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 1-3 24.
MOSCOW (10-6)
Sam Kees 2 0-0 6, Jamari Simpson 3 0-0 7, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 3 1-2 7, Barrett Abendroth 4 2-3 11, Bryden Brown 8 1-1 22, Taylor Strong 3 1-1 9, Caleb Skinner 0 2-4 2, Zac Skinner 3 1-2 7, Ian Hillman 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-13 71.
Grangeville 2 9 11 2—24
Moscow 16 28 21 6—71
3-point goals — Klement, Brown 5, Kees 2, Strong 2, Simpson, Abendroth.
GIRLSGrangeville 42, Moscow 32
It didn’t matter that the Class 2A Bulldogs were playing a larger school at its home gym; Grangeville was determined to impose its defensive will against Moscow.
The Bulldogs did just that, holding Moscow to five points in the second quarter and causing a smattering of turnovers in the third for some easy transition buckets.
The lockdown defense helped Grangeville turn a one-point game after the first quarter into a 20-14 halftime lead and 35-22 advantage after three.
“I thought defensively we really stepped it up and I thought we really stuck to what our plan was on defense,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “We kind of switched it up on them to keep them off guard.”
Barger said the team practices transition offense every day, not just with the guards but the post players pushing the ball up the court too. The practice paid off with Grangeville (13-3) using its transition game to stretch the lead to 12 points in the third quarter.
“Everybody has to handle the ball, everybody has to push it,” Barger said.
Moscow (4-14) started to make a comeback with an 8-2 run to start the fourth, capped by a Megan Heyns driving layup. But Grangeville called a timeout and got a turnover and a Mattie Thacker bucket to halt the Moscow momentum. The Bulldogs led 39-30 at that point with three minutes to play and held on from there.
“We finally started to fight back a little bit,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “... I was really encouraged, then we came back out and turned it over again. But I was proud of us fighting back.”
The balanced Bulldogs were paced by Camden Barger with 14 points. Bailey Vanderwall added eight.
Moscow received 13 points from Angela Lassen and seven from Heyns.
Lassen was able to find some driving lanes for layups in the second half to help keep Moscow in it.
“Angela did a good job of attacking it, but I just didn’t like (how) we were second guessing ourselves and our decisions against their zone (defense),” Hardick said.
Barger said Moscow is a “gritty” team that’s better than its record shows and that the game will help prepare the Bulldogs for their hopeful run in the state tournament.
“It was a good game for us ’cause we need that in this final stretch for us,” Barger said. “So that kind of prepares us for State.”
GRANGEVILLE (13-3)
Camden Barger 5 4-6 14, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Macy Smith 1 4-4 6, Talia Brown 0 0-0, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Cameran Green 2 0-0 4, Mattie Thacker 1 2-2 4, Adalei Lefebvre 2 1-1 5, Madalyn Green 0 1-2 1, Bailey Vanderwall 3 1-2 8. Totals 14 13-17 42.
MOSCOW (4-14)
McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Angela Lassen 6 0-1 13, Megan Heyns 3 0-0 7, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 3 0-1 6, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 1 0-0 3, Lola Johns 2 0-0 4, Maya Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 0-2 32.
Grangeville 10 10 15 7—42
Moscow 9 5 8 10—32
3-point goals — Vanderwall, A. Lassen, J. Lassen.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.