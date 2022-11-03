Moscow boasts two entries that are favored to win state titles and Lewiston will be fielding a pair of top-three seeds at the two-day Idaho Class 4A and 5A state championships, respectively, starting Friday at the Boise City Aquatics Center/YMCA West.

Particularly on the boys side, Moscow has been a powerhouse in Class 4A since swimming first began as a high school sport in Idaho. The Bears have a “very small team this year” with only 19 total athletes, according to coach Jody Rash, but have maintained their standard of excellence, with eight qualifying for the state meet including all five seniors.

