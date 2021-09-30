Moscow and Lewiston each suffered tough losses this past Friday on the road, with the Bears falling 26-12 to Lake City and the Bengals dropping a 42-41 overtime heartbreaker at Sandpoint.
So the two teams are looking for a bounce-back win when they face each other at 7 p.m. Friday at Bengal Field in Lewiston.
The Bears (3-2), a 4A program, face a larger school for the second consecutive week.
“Playing a 5A team is always good for us,” Moscow coach Phil Helbling said. “It was a really competitive game. But we had our fair share of mistakes. We turned the ball over four times and gave them a short field. We need to clean that stuff up against a powerful Lewiston team.”
Lewiston’s loss came after the Bulldogs scored on their overtime possession, then went for a 2-point conversion and made it.
“Sandpoint just played more physical than us,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “We also gave up too many rushing yards and that was our downfall.”
Lewiston (4-1) was No. 5 in the Idaho state media football poll but dropped out after its loss to Sandpoint. Moscow was receiving votes in 4A, but also did not receive a vote this week.
The Bengals need to continue to lean on the run game. Jace McKarcher and Cruz Hepburn have been the backbone for the offense.
“We’re going to continue to do things we do well,” Pancheri said. “We’re going to run the ball. If they’re going to stop Cruz, then they’re still going to have to worry about Jace. Both of them are good for more than 100 yards a game.”
Helbling said Lewiston is going to be Moscow’s biggest test this season.
“Jace and Cruz are unbelievable,” Helbling said. “Not only that, they’re bigger and better up front. They’re better at every position and it’s going to be a heck of a game.”
Helbling knows competing against Lewiston’s up-tempo offense will be one of the biggest challenges his defense will have to face.
“It stresses your defense out as far as your execution and substitutions and how fast you can line up,” Helbling said. “If we’re not lined up and getting calls in, it’ll be a long night.”
The defensive line for the Bengals has been a strength.
“I’m confident with the guys I have on the outside,” Pancheri said. “Hopefully, we can get pressure on their quarterback. They’ve got a pretty good offensive line. It’ll be determined in the trenches.”
Moscow quarterback Leon Hutton will have to play his best game against Lewiston, according to Helbling. But he also said the Bears’ speed on the outside will help them combat Lewiston’s size.
“I think there’s a lot of things we do well, but it comes down to Leon,” Helbling said. “We’ve got to use our speed to battle with their size, and obviously it comes down to execution.”
He also said that execution on earlier downs will help his team stay on track.
“We can’t be one-dimensional,” Helbling said. “We have to establish a well-balanced attack with a run and pass game. We also can’t get behind the sticks. Success on first down will be crucial.”
