SALEM, Ore. — Mathew Castaneda threw four first-half touchdowns Saturday as the NCAA Division III Williamette Bearcats beat the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers 56-6 at McCulloch Stadium.
Castaneda was 14-of-23 for 182 yards for the Bearcats (2-1), who finished with 489 yards of total offense and held the Loggers (0-5) to just 215. Dylan Sparks finished with 83 yards rushing and Caine Farmer had 76 yards as Williamette averaged 6.8 yards per run and 7.0 yards per offensive play.
Leo Gomez was 16-of-40 passing for LCV for 187 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. Gomez hooked up Ramal Maad for the Loggers’ only score, a 29-yard pass play, early in the fourth quarter with the Bearcats up 56-0. Maad finished with seven catches for 83 yards.
Brandon Wieber added three catches for 47 yards, while C.J. Fontana was LCV’s leading rusher with 10 carries for 32 yards. The Loggers ran the ball 25 times for just 28 yards.
Turnovers were a problem for LCV, as it made four miscues.
Fontana also had nine tackles, seven solo, to pace the Loggers. Robbie Anselmo and Austin Tetrault each finished with eight tackles. Brendan Reed recorded the team’s only sack.
LCV next plays at Whitworth at 1 p.m. Oct. 6.
LCV Loggers 0 0 0 6—6
Williamette 14 21 21 0—56
First Quarter
Williamette — Kodiak Hussey 7 pass from Mathew Castaneda (Kyla Gordon kick)
Williamette — Miles Bryant 20 pass from Castaneda (Gordon kick)
Second Quarter
Williamette — Caine Farmer 15 run (Gordon kick)
Williamette — Ben Verhoeven 4 pass from Castaneda (Gordon kick)
Williamette — Bryant 13 pass from Castaneda (Gordon kick)
Third Quarter
Williamette — Dylan Sparks 10 run (Gordon kick)
Williamette — Max Andersen 5 pass from Aidan Kuykendall (Wyatt Hernandez kick)
Williamette — Andrew Allen 31 interception return (Hernandez kick)
Fourth Quarter
LCV — Ramal Maad 29 pass from Leo Gomez (kick failed)