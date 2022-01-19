SANDPOINT — Three Bears scored in double digits and Moscow pulled away in the second half for a 71-57 Inland Empire League boys basketball victory Tuesday against Sandpoint.
The score was tied at 30 going into intermission before Moscow (8-6, 2-0) opened a five-point lead at 53-48 through three and generated a decisive double-digit margin in the fourth.
“We pressed them the whole game, so they got a little tired and made mistakes,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said.
Jamari Simpson had five 3-point goals and scored a game-high 17 while making eight assists for the Bears. Dylan Rehder added another 15 and Bryden Brown 14, while Barrett Abendroth had five points and seven rebounds for Moscow.
Parker Childs notched a team-high 13 points for the Bulldogs (4-9, 0-2), and Rusty Lee and Ethan Butler scored 11 apiece.
MOSCOW (8-6, 2-0)
Bryden Brown 3 5-6 14, Dylan Rehder 4 4-4 15, Cody Isakson 4 0-0 8, Jamari Simpson 6 0-0 17, Taylor Strong 1 1-2 3, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 3 1-1 7, Ian Hillman 0 0-0 0, Sam Kees 1 0-0 2, Barrett Abendroth 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 12-15 12-15 71.
SANDPOINT (4-9, 0-2)
Rusty Lee 5 1-2 11, Jacob Eldridge 4 0-0 8, Arie VanDenBerg 2 0-0 4, Layne Dunkel 1 0-0 3, Evan Dickinson 1 0-0 3, Parker Childs 4 3-4 13, Randy Lane 2 0-0 4, Ethan Butler 4 3-4 11. Totals 22 7-10 57.
Moscow 12 18 23 18—71
Sandpoint 14 16 18 9—57
3-point goals — Simpson 5, Rehder 3, Brown 3, Childs 2, Dunkel, Dickinson.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
Coeur d’Alene 57, Lewiston 46
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengals led at halftime, but faded late in an Inland Empire League defeat to Coeur d’Alene.
The scoring gap was within a possession one way or the other at the end of each of the first three quarters, but Coeur d’Alene (9-3, 2-1) put up 20 in the fourth to pull away for its 11-point winning margin.
Lewiston (11-3, 1-2), which was ranked No. 5 in the most recent Idaho state Class 5A media poll results, enjoyed 10-point contributions from Chanse Eke and Braydon Forsman. For the Vikings, Cooper Larson put up 19 points to lead all scorers, and Cameren Cope added 14 of his own.
“We’ve got to do a better job of sharing the basketball and playing together as a team,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said.
LEWISTON (11-3, 1-2)
Chanse Eke 3 4-5 10, Jace McKarcher 2 1-1 5, Aiden Hottinger 2 1-1 6, Cruz Hepburn 1 0-0 3, Braydon Forsman 4 0-0 10, James White 1 1-4 3, Carson Way 2 0-0 5, Austin Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 2 0-1 4. Totals 17 7-12.
COEUR D’ALENE (9-3, 2-1)
Sam Entzi 4 0-0 9, Chandler King 0 0-0 0, Cooper Larson 5 8-10 19, Alexander Nipp 3 2-4 8, Logan Orchard 2 1-2 6, Gunner Larson 0 0-0 0, Cameron Cope 6 2-5 14. Totals 20 14-21 57.
Lewiston 10 15 10 11—46
Coeur d’Alene 13 9 15 20—57
3-point goals — Forsman 2, A. Hottinger, Hepburn, Way, Entzi, Larson, Nipp, Orchard.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Lewiston.
Frosh — Lewiston def. Coeur d’Alene.
Highland 46, Salmon River 43
CRAIGMONT — Ty Hambly’s 21 points and eight rebounds helped propel Highland of Craigmont to a nonleague victory over Salmon River of Riggins.
Carter Gion (seven points), Gage Crow (six), Noah Watson (six) and Ty Goeckner (six) all made substantial contributions of their own to the winning effort for the Huskies (5-6). Garret Shepherd scored a team-high 14 points for the visiting Savages (3-10), who trailed 38-31 through three quarters but pulled within a possession in the closing stages of the game.
“We were able to get stops at the end and do a good job rebounding, and we were able to hold on for the win,” Highland coach Jacob Gion said.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-10)
Garret Shepherd 4 2-3 14, Cordell Bovey 0 0-0 0, Gabe Zavala 3 1-3 7, Tyrus Swift 5 0-0 12, Dawson Whitney 5 0-0 10. Totals 17 3-6 43.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-6)
Ty Hambly 9 3-3 21, Gage Crow 3 0-0 6, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 3 0-0 6, Ty Goeckner 3 0-0 6, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 3 1-2 7, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 4-5 46.
Salmon River 10 14 7 12—43
Highland 14 11 13 8—46
3-point goals — Shepherd 4, Swift 2.
Timberline 50, Nezperce 30
NEZPERCE — A 26-point showing from Gavin Christopherson lifted the Spartans of Weippe in a Whitepine League Division II victory against Nezperce.
Timberline moved to 5-7 overall and 4-3 in league play with the win. The Nighthawks (1-11, 0-7) were led by Ryen Zenner with 11 points.
A complete box score was not available.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (5-7, 4-3)
Micah Nelson 4 0-0 9, Logan Hunter 1 4-6 6, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Jude Nelson 1 0-0 3, Gavin Christopherson 7 12-16 26, Tim Short 1 1-2 4, Cody Bird 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 17-24 50.
NEZPERCE (1-11, 0-7)
Ryen Zenner 3 5-6 11, Owen Tiegs 2 3-6 8, Aidan McLeod 3 0-2 6, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 3, Marshal Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 8-14 30.
3-point goals — M. Nelson, J. Nelson McLeod 2, Tiegs, Danner.
Kendrick 40, Deary 32
KENDRICK — A 21-3 opening quarter gave the Tigers a lead the visiting Mustangs could not surmount in Whitepine League Division II action.
“We came out in the first and really just attacked them,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “A lot of those points came off of defensive turnovers or steals.”
Deary (3-6, 3-3) battled back to within single digits courtesy of a 13-3 showing in the second quarter and 6-5 in the third, but Kendrick (7-4, 6-2) held on for the win.
Ty Koepp provided 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers, while Jagger Hewett scored 11, and Dallas Morgan had three points and 11 boards. Blaine Clark led the Mustangs with 12 points.
DEARY (3-6, 3-3)
Laithan Proctor 1 0-0 2, Kalab Rickard 3 1-2 9, Blaine Clark 5 2-2 12, Gus Rickert 2 2-6 6, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 6-12 32.
KENDRICK (7-4, 6-2)
Lane Clemenhagen 2 0-0 4, Jagger Hewett 4 3-4 11, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 3 0-0 7, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 7 0-0 15, Dallas Morgan 1 1-4 3. Totals 17 4-8 40.
Deary 3 13 6 10—32
Kendrick 21 3 5 11—40
3-point goals — Rickard 2. Kimberling, Koepp.
JV — Kendrick 58, Deary 20
Kamiah 45, Grangeville 40
KAMIAH — Everett Skinner hit three 3-pointers in the first half for the Kubs who held on to win in a nonleague game versus the Bulldogs.
Skinner finished with 13 points to lead Kamiah (8-4) in scoring. David Kludt was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and had 12 points.
Brady Cox had 10 points for the Kubs, including two late free throws that sealed the game.
Kamiah did lose Luke Krogh with an ankle injury in the game, coach Aaron Skinner is hopeful he will not miss too much time.
Miles Lefebvre had a big day for Grangeville (1-10) finishing with 16 points.
GRANGEVILLE (1-10)
Miles Lefebvre 6 3-3 16, Cody Klement 1 0-0 3, Sam Lindsley 1 0-0 2, Carter Mundt 4 1-2 9, Caleb Frei 3 2-4 8, Jared Lindsley 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-9 40.
KAMIAH (8-4)
Kavan Mercer 2 0-1 5, Luke Krogh 1 3-4 5, David Kludt 6 0-0 12, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 5 0-0 13, Brady Cox 4 2-2 10. Totals 18 5-7 45.
Grangeville 13 14 10 3—40
Kamiah 17 11 11 6—45
3-point goals — Lefebvre, Klement, Skinner 3, Mercer.
JV — Kamiah 55, Grangeville 43.
Logos postponed
The scheduled nonleague game between the Logos of Moscow boys and Lakeside of Plummer was postponed for reasons unknown at press time.
A makeup date had not been announced.
Liberty Christian-Pomeroy games canceled
POMEROY — The girls and boys basketball games between Liberty Christian and Pomeroy, originally scheduled for 6 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, were canceled because of COVID-19 protocols in the Patriots’ program. AD Toddette McGreevy said there were no plans to reschedule at this time.
GIRLS BASKETBALLPullman 68, Rogers 44
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds returned to the court after a week-long hiatus and did not skip a beat, winning their Class 2A Greater Spokane League debut versus the Pirates.
Elise McDougle got things rolling for Pullman (2-9, 1-0) with 12 points in the opening quarter. McDougle finished with 18.
Ava Petrino led the Greyhounds with 23 points, scoring all of her points in the first 3 quarters. Sehra Singh added 10.
Rogers (0-9, 0-1) was 12-for-12 from the free throw line, but were outscored 38-13 in the first half.
ROGERS (0-9, 0-1)
Ajah Garza 1 0-0 2, Jakayla Brown 6 3-3 19, Sydney Viningi 2 4-4 8, Angelica Cue 0 0-0 0, Aiyla Neher 0 0-0 0, Leileena Harvey 0 2-2 2, Aaliyah Jackson 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Hilker 5 3-3 13, Eva LeBlanc 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 12-12 44.
PULLMAN (2-9, 1-0)
Meg Limburg 0 0-0 0, Elise McDougle 6 4-6 18, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 1 0-0 2, Lilian Cobos 3 0-0 7, Ava Petrino 10 0-0 23, Amelia Cobos 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 3 0-0 6, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Jennabee Harris 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 5 0-0 10, Ryliann Bednar 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 4-6 68.
Rogers 9 4 13 18—44
Pullman 23 15 14 16—68
3-point goals — Brown 4, Petrino 3, McDougle 2, Cobos.
Clearwater Valley 45, Kamiah 34
KOOSKIA — The Rams pulled away from the Kubs in the second half for their sixth Whitepine League Division I League win of the season.
Shada Edwards led Clearwater Valley (10-3, 6-3) with 16 points. Kadance Schilling had 12 rebounds and five steals.
Kamiah (6-6, 3-6) was led by Mariah Porter with 13 points.
KAMIAH (6-6, 3-6)
Logan Landmark 2 2-8 6, Laney Landmark 2 1-2 5, Delaney Beckman 0 0-0 0, Reesa Loewen 1 2-2 4, Kelsee Hunt 0 0-0 0, Mariah Porter 3 5-6 13, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 5, Zayda Loewen 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 11-20 34.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (10-3, 6-3)
Taya Pfefferkorn 1 2-2 4, Santana Simmons 1 0-0 2, Macy Morrow 3 2-3 8, Shada Edwards 5 2-3 16, Eva Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 2 0-0 4, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 3 5-5 11, Trinity Yocum 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 11-15 45.
Kamiah 4 11 7 12—34
Clearwater Valley 9 7 12 17—45
3-point goals — Porter 2, Skinner, Edwards 4.
Kendrick 45, Deary 29
KENDRICK — Rebounding was key as the Tigers remained undefeated in Whitepine League Division II play with a win versus the Mustangs.
Drew Stacy led Kendrick (13-3, 8-0) with 16 rebounds. Erin Morgan added nine boards.
Three players led the Tigers, Rose Stewart, Hannah Tweit and Morgan each scored 10 points.
Kendrick was also able to steal the ball away 14 times in the game, led by Hailey Taylor with 4.
Deary (7-4, 4-2) was led by Araya Wood with 14 points.
DEARY (7-4, 4-2)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 2 0-2 5, Kenadie Kirk 0 0-0 0, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 6 1-2 14, Triniti Wood 1 1-2 4, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 2-6 29.
KENDRICK (13-3, 8-0)
Rose Stewart 5 0-0 10, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Drew Stacy 4 0-0 8, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 4 0-0 10, Erin Morgan 5 0-0 10, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 0-0 45.
Deary 7 8 3 11—29
Kendrick 16 8 11 10—45
3-point goals — K. Wood, A. Wood, T. Wood, Tweit 2, Taylor.
Nezperce 52, Timberline 27
NEZPERCE — A 19-3 first quarter set the table for the Nighthawks in a Whitepine League Division II win against Timberline of Weippe.
Erica Zenner finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for Nezperce (8-6, 4-3), while Jillian Lux provided her own double-double of 10 points and 10 boards. Sam Brown was the top contributor for the Spartans (1-9, 0-6) at 16 points.
“We just came out with good pressure defense and were able to get a good jump on them,” Nezperce coach Callie Zenner said.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-9, 0-6)
Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 7 0-0 16, Abby Brown 2 0-0 6, Carlie Harrell 2 1-2 5, Madi Carr 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 1-2 27.
NEZPERCE (8-6, 4-3)
Jillian Lux 5 0-0 10, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 9 2-3 22, Brianna Branson 4 0-0 8, Morgan Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Faith Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Mia Horton 2 0-0 4, Darlene Matson 1 0-0 2, Aubree Lux 1 0-0 2, Sophie Husted. Totals 24 2-3 52.
Timberline 3 10 5 9—27
Nezperce 19 8 14 11—52
3-point goals — S. Brown, A. Brown 2, Zenner 2.
Coeur d’Alene 58, Lewiston 46
COEUR D’ALENE — Karli Taylor paced Lewiston with 14 points coming off the bench in her team’s 5A Inland Empire League loss to Coeur d’Alene.
“She was a huge spark attacking the rim,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “She was hitting open shots and converting at the free throw line. She really took the pressure off us.”
Jenika Ortiz was also in double figures with 12 points for the Bengals (8-9, 0-4).
Skylar Burke paced Coeur d’Alene (15-3, 3-0) with 24 points.
LEWISTON (8-9, 0-4)
Katy Wessels 4 1-2 9 Emily Collins 1 1-2 3 Karli Taylor 4 4-4 14, Ahnika U’Ren 2 0-1 4, Zoie Kessinger 1 0-0 2, Assiya Salim 0 0-0 0, Savannah Burke 1 0-0 2, Maddi Jackson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Arellano 0 0-0 0, Reese DeGroot 0 0-2 0, Jenika Ortiz 3 4-7 12. Totals 16 10-18 46.
COEUR D’ALENE (15-3, 3-0)
Lauren Bengtson 0 0-0 0, Madison Mitchell 2 4-4 8, Libby Awbery 3 2-2 9, Madison Symons 3 5-8 11, Gracie Legg 0 0-0 0, Taleya Jones 0 0-0 0, Kendall Holecek 0 0-0 0, Lily Phenice 2 0-0 4, Kesley Carrol 1 0-0 2 , Skylar Burke 9 6-7 24. Totals 20 17-21 58.
Lewiston 10 14 12 10—46
Coeur d’Alene 16 13 11 18—58
3-point goals — Ortiz 2, Taylor, Awbery
JV — Lewiston def. Coeur d’Alene.
MEN’S BASKETBALLWSU postpones game against Oregon
PULLMAN — COVID-19 struck the Washington State men’s basketball program again.
The Cougars’ Pac-12 Conference game scheduled for Thursday at Oregon has been postponed because of virus protocols within the WSU program, the school announced Tuesday.
A make-up date had not been announced at press time.
WSU had a Dec. 29 game against Washington postponed and has had all but three players miss time because of COVID-19 protocols this season.
Another game this past Thursday against Stanford was delayed for 70 minutes when a Cardinal doctor was not satisfied with WSU’s test results before tipoff.