Bea scores 20 as Vandals rout Vikings

MOSCOW — Beyonce Bea rang up 20 points and eight rebounds as the Idaho women’s basketball team sprinted to a 20-point lead in the first half and drilled Portland State 86-63 in a Big Sky game Thursday at Memorial Gym.
“I think it was really good for us to be playing like this, especially now because you want to be at your best when you get to the Big Sky tournament,” said Bea, a sophomore. “I thought this was one of our better games for sure, so just to be in that spot is awesome.”
Senior guard Gabi Harrington shook off a cold shooting night to score 12 points for the Vandals (13-6, 12-3), who led 40-20 at halftime and 66-36 after three quarters. Idaho kept pace with first-place Idaho State (16-2, 12-1), which beat Montana State 69-59 on Thursday.
Senior guard Allison Kirby came off the bench for nine rebounds and senior post Natalie Klinker added eight as the Vandals won the board column 52-40 and held the Vikings (8-8, 6-7) to 29 percent shooting in the first quarter.
Freshman guard Sydney Gandy scored 11 points for Idaho and junior guard Gina Marxen chipped in seven assists.
“I’m so proud of everyone who came into the game,” Bea said. “I felt like everyone stepped up, hit their shots when they needed to and it was fun to see.”
Nakia Boston led Portland State with 14 points off the bench. No Viking starter mustered more than five.
The two teams play again at noon Saturday in Portland, Ore.
PORTLAND STATE (8-8, 6-7)
Jimenez 2-9 0-0 5, Hansen 1-10 2-4 5, Lewis 1-8 0-0 2, Kilty 1-4 0-0 2, Streun 1-1 0-0 2, Boston 4-5 5-6 14, Baird 4-8 2-2 10, Schultz 3-6 0-0 6, Kelty 3-5 0-1 6, Denson 2-5 0-0 5, Ugarte 2-5 0-0 4, Canzobre 0-1 2-2 2, Walton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 11-15 63.
IDAHO (13-6, 12-3)
Bea 8-15 4-5 20, Harrington 5-16 1-1 12, Gandy 3-8 3-3 11, Marxen 2-4 0-0 6, Klinker 3-6 0-0 6, King 3-5 0-0 9, Christopher 3-9 2-2 8, Pulliam 2-3 0-0 6, Carlson 2-5 0-0 4, Alexander 1-4 2-2 4, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Atchley 0-1 0-0 0, Milne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-76 12-13 86.
Portland St. 12 8 16 27—63
Idaho 24 16 26 20—86
3-point goals — Portland State 4-21 (Denson 1-1, Boston 1-2, Jimenez 1-5, Hansen 1-6, Ugarte 0-2, Walton 0-2), Idaho 10-28 (King 3-5, Pulliam 2-3, Marxen 2-4, Gandy 2-6, Harrington 1-9, Christopher 0-1). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Portland State 40 (Baird 7), Idaho 52 (Kirby 9). Assists — Portland State 12 (Jimenez 3, Denson 3), Idaho 22 (Marxen 7). Total fouls — Portland State 17, Idaho 17.