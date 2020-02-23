SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beyonce Bea tallied a career-high 30 points and 10 rebounds, adding seven assists, and the Idaho women’s basketball team used an 11-0 run midway through the second quarter to create separation in rolling to a 96-88 victory against Sacramento State in Big Sky Conference action Saturday at The Nest.
The win gave coach Jon Newlee his 300th career coaching victory.
“We talked at practiced about fighting through the wall, and I thought Beyonce was really special,” Newlee said. “We love seeing her play so hard and we are happy with the way she battled.”
Lizzy Klinker added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Vandals (16-9, 11-5 Big Sky), who remained a half-game behind Northern Arizona for second in the conference. Gina Marxen chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Hailey Christopher finished with 12 points as Idaho shot a season-best 56.5 percent from the field (35-of-62).
Tiana Johnson had 20 points and seven rebounds, while Summer Menkle also finished with 20 points for the Hornets (8-18, 6-11).
Up 33-31 with 7:29 left in the second, the Vandals went on their run to increase their lead to 13. Janie King scored all nine of her points on 3-pointers during the spurt.
“The ball movement was great. My assistants were saying in pregame we were making everything and I was hoping that would translate when the buzzer goes off, and it did,” Newlee said.
IDAHO (16-9, 11-5)
Bea 11-18 8-12 30, N. Klinker 1-1 0-0 2, Pulliam 2-7 0-0 6, Marxen 3-9 4-6 13, L. Klinker 6-9 2-4 14, Hadden 4-6 0-0 8, Christopher 4-6 3-4 12, Carlson 1-1 0-0 2, King 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 35-62 17-26 96.
SACRAMENTO STATE (8-18, 6-11)
Enger 7-12 4-8 18, King 6-15 0-0 15, Menke 8-12 1-2 20, Burks 1-4 0-2 2, Johnson 5-11 10-11 20, Olivares 2-6 2-2 6, Enochs 2-2 0-0 4, Gibson 1-4 1-3 3. Totals 32-66 18-28 88.
Idaho 25 31 21 19—96
Sac. State 25 16 24 23—88
3-point goals — Idaho 9-25 (King 3-5, Marxen 3-8, Pulliam 2-7, Christopher 1-3, Bea 0-2), Sacramento State 6-16 (Menke 3-4, King 3-5, Enger 0-2, Gibson 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Idaho 39 (Bea, L. Klinker 10), Sacramento State 32 (Johnson 7). Assists — Idaho 23 (Bea, Marxen 7), Sacramento State 10 (Enger, King 4). Total fouls — Idaho 21, Sacramento State 21. A — 274.
MEN’S BASKETBALLSacramento State 67, Idaho 56
MOSCOW — Osi Nwachukwu had a career-high 20 points as the Hornets beat the Vandals in Big Sky play at Cowan Spectrum.
Joshua Patton had 14 points for Sacramento State (14-12, 7-10 Big Sky). Chibueze Jacobs added 12 points.
Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa, who was second on the Hornets in scoring heading into the matchup at 10 points per game, finished with four points on 1-of-6 shooting.
Idaho (7-20, 3-13) totaled 19 first-half points, a season low.
“We had a combination of a number of things,” Idaho interim coach Zac Claus said. “We didn’t guard well in the post today. We weren’t sharp enough on our close-outs on shooters. We had too many turnovers that led to run-outs. We’ve got to be sharper on both ends of the floor.”
Trevon Allen had 21 points for UI. Quinton Forrest added 10 points and nine rebounds.
SACRAMENTO ST. (14-12, 7-10)
Patton 5-6 4-7 14, Fowler 2-13 2-2 6, Davis 1-4 1-2 4, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 1-6 2-2 4, Nwachukwu 7-11 6-6 20, Jacobs 6-8 0-2 12, Esposito 2-6 0-0 4, Bridges 1-1 0-0 3, FitzPatrick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 15-21 67.
IDAHO (7-20, 3-13)
Thiombane 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 7-16 4-4 21, Fraser 3-3 1-1 7, Thacker 1-8 0-0 3, Garvin 0-3 0-0 0, Forrest 4-7 2-4 10, Blakney 3-6 1-1 7, Quinnett 1-6 0-0 2, Christmas 2-2 0-0 4, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 8-10 56.
Halftime — Sacramento State, 28-19. 3-point goals — Sacramento State 2-7 (Bridges 1-1, Davis 1-1, Esposito 0-1, Fowler 0-1, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 0-3), Idaho 4-14 (Allen 3-4, Thacker 1-4, Forrest 0-1, Garvin 0-1, Quinnett 0-4). Rebounds — Sacramento State 33 (Patton 6), Idaho 30 (Forrest 9). Assists — Sacramento State 9 (Patton, Fowler, Davis, Jacobs 2), Idaho 10 (Allen, Thacker, Quinnett, Wilson 2). Total fouls — Sacramento State 13, Idaho 20. A — 974.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU to have 2 play in CONCACAF tourney
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer team will have two players representing their respective countries in the CONCACAF Women’s U20 championships, which begin Saturday in the Dominican Republic.
Sophomore Elaily Hernandez-Repreza and incoming freshman Trinity Rodman will compete in the tournament that runs through March 8. Hernandez-Repreza will play for El Salvador and Rodman will compete for the United States.
The group stage runs through Feb. 22. The top three from each group will advance to the knockout stage. The final is scheduled for March 8, with those two teams earning spots in the upcoming U-20 World Cup.
BASEBALLHawaii 4, WSU 3
HONOLULU — Washington State starting pitcher A.J. Block went eight innings, fanning a career-high 10 and allowing four runs on nine hits, but he didn’t get enough run support as the Cougars fell in a nonconference game to Hawaii.
WSU (2-5) got two hits apiece from Kyle Manzardo, Collin Montez and Justin Van De Brake, but struck out 11 times and left 14 runners on base. Hawaii (7-2) went up 3-0 in the second and used strong relief pitching to hold on.
WSU 000 120 000—3 10 1
Hawaii 120 100 00x—4 9 1
Block and Meyer. Smith, Pindel (4), Halemanu (5), Loewen (7) and Duarte.
WSU hits — Tomasi, Manzardo 2, Montez 2, Van De Brake 2, Clifford, Meyer, Hill.
Hawaii hits — Best (2-2B), Kaler 2, Demeter, Baeza (2B), Calicdan, Wong (2B), Miyao.