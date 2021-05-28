Coach Kirk Kelley calls his 2021 Oklahoma Wesleyan team one of the most resilient he’s coached. And for good reason.
The battle-hardened team from Bartlesville, Okla., makes its first World Series appearance since 2017 on the heels of playing 25 games in 30 days ahead of the postseason.
The crazy cram session happened because of two COVID-19-related delays during the season, so the team had to play almost every day in April and early May.
“Our schedule at the end was unbelievable,” Kelley said. “To come out of that as the champions of the league was big.”
The fourth-seeded Eagles (49-9) won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference tourney and fought through the opening-round Marion, Ind., bracket despite three losses in the two tournaments. OKWU bounced back from a loss to Indiana Tech to defeat the Warriors 12-4 in an if-necessary game to advance here.
“They handled the grind extremely well,” Kelley said. “We forget a lot of times these guys are still going to class and taking tests and going to labs and finals, so the fact that they went through it and came out on top tells me what kind of guys we have.”
The Eagles’ success rides largely on one of the best lineups in the NAIA. OKWU leads the nation in runs scored (628), RBI (587), home runs per game (2.517) and slugging percentage (.670).
The heart of the Eagles’ order is the heart of the team.
There’s Cody Muncy, who has a shot at an “unheard of” 100 hits and 100 RBI; Isaac Wersland, who broke the program record with 29 home runs, and Danny Perez, an all-around hitter who’s played every game.
“No matter what’s going good or bad, he’s the guy that stays calm and we kind of all follow,” Kelley said of Perez.
On paper, the Eagles aren’t as deadly on the mound as they are at the plate, although they do have three pitchers without a loss on the season in Crosby Bringhurst (9-0), Kellen Brothers (8-0) and Brendan Bell (6-0).
Oklahoma Wesleyan’s opening-round game against Georgia Gwinnett could have the makings of a barnburner. The Grizzlies are World Series regulars who are known for their big bats. They’re top five in the NAIA in 16 offensive categories.
“I have a ton of respect for their coaches and their program in general,” Kelley said. “Every team in this tournament has a chance, so I think it definitely makes it a lot of fun for everyone.”
Having fun is one thing Kelley’s teams are good at. The longtime coach preaches a simple philosophy that’s helped guide his group to its first World Series appearance since 2017.
The philosophy? Have fun and play ball like they did during their Little League days, but also approach the game with the mentality of a major leaguer.
“I tell them I want them to play like 8-year-olds, but I also want them to play like professionals,” Kelley said, “and I think they do that pretty well.”