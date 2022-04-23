Some positions are virtually settled. Others are dependent on the health of the contenders.
So one-on-one and team-on-team battles likely will take a back seat to hazier concepts at 3 p.m. today in the Crimson and Gray spring game at Gesa Field in Pullman.
Just how good is new quarterback Cameron Ward? How quickly is the offensive line offsetting the loss of two veteran tackles? How well is the defense overcoming the departures of two starting linebackers and both safeties?
How crisp will the whole package look under Jake Dickert, the young former defensive coordinator who landed the Cougars’ permanent head coaching job in November?
These will be some of the questions fans will be asking as they get their first look at the 2022 Cougars in their final spring scrimmage. Admission is $5.
Because of a slew of injuries in recent weeks, players won’t be divided into two discreet teams. The offense will wear Crimson, the defense Gray, and the scoreboard largely will be irrelevant.
“I’ll tell you a big secret,” edge-rush coach A.J. Cooper said semi-jokingly Thursday. “The only thing we care about in spring games is everybody stays healthy. I told the payers that too. I want you to play well. Hopefully it looks good for the fans, for the students, for the media, for your parents. But we need you to come out of it healthy.”
In Ward, the Cougars are getting a dual-threat quarterback whose stock dramatically rose in two years at Incarnate Word in San Antonio. In hastening to Pullman for his sophomore year, he’s following the path of his coach, Eric Morris, now the Cougs’ offensive coordinator.
In contrast to recent seasons, coaches virtually anointed Ward as the No. 1 quarterback upon his arrival, leaving the real intrigue to the backup position with Emmett Brown, Xavier Ward and Victor Gabalis.
The Cougars lose their top two running backs and are trying to find a rhythm with hard-nosed junior Nakia Watson. Also gone are last year’s two most productive receivers, and a horde of youngsters led by De’Zhaun Stribling is lining up to fill their spots.
On the offensive line, players including 6-foot-11 Jack Wilson, who never has played a football game in his life, are trying to fill the void left by long-rooted tackles Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan.
The Cougars established their credibility last year on defense, and now they’ll lean on a talented group of edge rushers in trying to fill big vacancies in the middle.
Several key battles will resume in August, but one ongoing duel is Adrian Shepherd vs. Sam Lockett III at free safety, and another lies at cornerback between Chris Jackson and Kaleb Ford-Dement. At linebacker, veteran Travion Brown is trying to fend off youngster Francisco Mauigoa, and coaches won’t argue if bolstered depth is the result.
At defensive line, a crowd of veteran tackles including Antonio Pule tries to add girth and resistance to a unit that relied heavily last year on the talents of edge-rushers like Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson, both returning.
Also back are both featured specialists, punter Nick Haberer and placekicker Dean Janikowski.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.