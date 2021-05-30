If any remaining teams in the Avista NAIA World Series pool still were questioning the legitimacy of No. 1 seed Southeastern’s fully loaded lineup, that surely won’t be the case moving forward. The Fire decimated the pitching corps of ninth-seeded LSU Shreveport en route to a 25-13 victory Saturday at Harris Field.
The 25 runs tied a World Series record for most scored in a game as every member of the Southeastern lineup registered a hit to total a 23-for-45 (.511) display at the plate.
The elite efficiency from Southeastern forced the Pilots of Louisiana to rotate through seven different pitchers in search of viable answers for the scorching hot Fire. The solution never appeared for LSU Shreveport, as each pitcher who stepped onto the mound surrendered multiple runs.
“We like our offense and today showed what type of athletes that we have and type of players we have,” coach Adrian Dinkel said. “Obviously, we have to continue to roll that into next week.”
Southeastern ranks fourth in the nation in hits per game at about 12, and the Fire almost doubled that number in this one. They proved that their fifth-ranked batting average (.351) was no fluke either.
Southeastern launched five balls for home runs, and a grand slam from senior center fielder Anthony Carrera in the bottom of the fifth was the icing on the cake for the Fire, who pumped in 10 runs in the inning.
“Truly, every guy in our lineup and on our bench is capable of competing at this level,” Carrera said. “They’re not settling for anything less, and we’re doing the little things right — just trying to keep it simple. Hitting that grand slam to give that extra support to my teammates and for the pitchers to pick them up, it was awesome.”
Carrera’s grand slam was his second homer of the game, as he whacked a solo shot deep over the right-field fence in the bottom of the third on a 2-2 count. He was 2-for-4 with five RBI and scored three runs in total.
The rest of Southeastern’s lineup showed up as well, with Nick Bottari leading the way, going 4-of-5 with three RBI and a home run.
Austin James — the Fire’s No. 9 hitter — went 3-for-6 with a homer, showing that virtually every player on the team can render a deadly night from the batter’s box.
“It feels great to come out here and show we deserve to be the No. 1 team here,” James said. “Our hitters stuck to their approach today and it paid off. We always talk about momentum shifts, and the momentum went straight into our dugout. ... We just ran with it.”
