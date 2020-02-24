Bats come alive as Warriors win, split series

After its early-season road trip to Arizona, the signs were there that the Lewis-Clark State baseball team was capable of putting runs on the scoreboard. It was going to be a matter of whether or not the pitching would be there to stop the opposition.
For the 19th-ranked Warriors, it’s just been a matter of showing some patience at the plate. They did that Sunday, and it amounted to the best offensive output of the season hands down.
Five different players had multiple hits and three had three or more as the offense took some pressure off a taxed pitching staff to post an 15-7 Cascade Conference victory against the British Columbia Thunderbirds at Harris Field and split the four-game weekend series.
“I think we just stuck to our approach and didn’t try to do anything outside of our approach,” said senior outfielder Dalton Harum, who went 2-for-3 with a double and his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth. “We were just getting pitches that we could hit and recognizing what that is for each guy.”
LCSC (7-5, 2-2 Cascade) was hitting just .216 after its first five games, then started to show some signs of breaking out of its funk with a three-game sweep Feb.14-16 at Concordia. The Warriors upped their batting average 31 points in Portland thanks to two games of 10 or more hits.
This weekend got off to a pretty good start with the 9-6 win Friday, as LCSC managed 11 hits, four of which went for extra bases. However, the sweep by the Thunderbirds (6-6, 2-2) on Saturday left the Warriors’ pitching staff exposed for their warts.
The first inning in this one left many to wonder if it was going to be a replay of a day earlier. British Columbia beat up freshman left-handed starter Alec Holmes for three runs, two hits and two walks in one-third of an inning before coach Jake Taylor didn’t want to let this one get away from his team.
But freshman right-hander Cameron Smith wiggled out of a two-on jam to hold the Thunderbirds to just the three runs and settled in nicely, letting the offense do its thing.
“We came out with a little bit better energy today,” Taylor said. “I like the way we responded in the third to tie it up, and we had a pretty strong offensive performance from then on out. Cameron Smith did a great job coming in and throwing up zeroes for a while.”
Jack Johnson’s one-out, two-run single in the third capped a three-run rally that tied the score, then one-out RBI singles from Zach Needham and Harum in the fourth gave the Warriors a 5-3 lead.
UBC rallied in their half of the fifth thanks to a hit, an error and two wild pitches to tie it at 5, but LCSC took command in the bottom half of the inning.
Luke White, who went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 10 games, singled home a run with one out, then Lewiston’s Riley Way tripled to the corner in right to score two more. An out later, Harum was intentionally walked by Thunderbirds reliever Brendan Logan (0-1) to bring freshman catcher Jack Sheward to the plate. Sheward, who entered the game 0-for-7 with four strikeouts, deposited a 3-1 pitch down the line in left for a two-run triple and a 10-5 LCSC lead.
“After the last two games, it was hard,” said senior first baseman Brock Ephan, who went 3-for-4 with four runs scored. “We took (the losses Saturday) personally because we got blown out on our home field. But it sparked some confidence in some hitters.”
And it did with him. In the next inning, Ephan unloaded on a 2-1 fastball from Ryan Beitel and rocketed it over the fence in center for his third homer of the season, pushing the Warriors’ advantage to 12-6 and giving the overworked pitchers some room to breathe.
GT Blackman (2-0), who had not allowed a run in his first five appearances, gave up three hits and a run but struck out three in 2 innings. Cole Acosta gave up four hits and a run in the final two innings.
“We’ve all got to pick each other up,” Harum said. “No matter if its pitchers or hitters, whatever. Some days, the hitters might not be doing good and the pitchers need to pick us up. The last few days, the pitchers have kind of got us behind and we had to pick them up. That’s just trusting one another and knowing that we’re going to get it done.”
SHORT HOPS — Johnson was 4-for-6 and extended his hitting streak to 12 games. … The Warriors extended their NAIA-record streak of scoring at least one run to 272 games. … LCSC’s two triples in the fifth inning was the first time that has happened since March 16, 2014, when the Warriors turned the feat against the College of Idaho. … Jack Lanferman’s home run against Holmes on the first pitch of the game was the first time that has happened since 2010.
BRITISH COLUMBIA LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lanferman cf 4 2 2 1 Davis ss 4 1 1 1
Valcke lf 4 2 1 0 Johnson lf 6 1 4 2
Maier dh 4 1 0 0 Nagle rf 5 1 1 0
Corbeth c 4 0 1 0 Ephan 1b 4 4 3 2
VanSnelln pr 0 1 0 0 White dh 4 2 2 1
Weger 3b 1 0 0 0 Way 2b 3 2 1 3
Ftzsmmns ss 2 0 1 0 Needham 3b 5 0 3 1
Shute ph 1 0 0 0 Stout pr 0 0 0 0
Butler rf 5 0 1 0 Harum cf 3 3 2 3
Penner 1b 5 1 3 4 Goldby lf 2 1 0 0
Vulcano 2b 5 0 1 0 Sheward c 2 0 1 2
Sandersn ss 3 0 1 0 Fuller c 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 11 5 Totals 38 15 18 15
British Columbia 300 021 001—7 11 0
Lewis-Clark St. 003 252 03x—15 18 1
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
Bradwell 4.0 6 5 5 1 4
Logan (L, 0-1) 0.2 4 5 5 2 0
Beitel 1.1 4 2 2 1 1
Caine 2.0 4 3 3 2 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Holmes 0.1 2 3 3 2 0
Smith 4.1 2 2 1 2 2
Blackmn (W, 2-0) 2.1 3 1 1 1 3
Acosta 2.0 4 1 1 1 1
Attendance — 177.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.