While Sayquis Greene’s long bombs pulled Lapwai ahead, and Grace Sobotta’s added insurance, all of their 3-pointers had the same effect. They swung the momentum squarely into the Wildcats’ corner.
Greene and Sobotta each hit back-to-back 3-pointers late to help the Lapwai girls’ basketball team rally past Prairie, 54-43, Tuesday at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center in the District II title game.
Up next, both Idaho Class 1A Division I teams will travel to the state tournament, which begins Feb. 20 in Nampa.
While Sobotta and Greene combined for 24 points, Prairie’s India Peery and Madison Shears scored 19 apiece — with Shears playing particularly inspired down the stretch.
Shears went on a personal 5-0 run midway through the fourth to give the Pirates a three-point lead before the Wildcats struck back with their 3-point barrage.
“As soon as I hit those shots, I knew it would get the momentum going,” said Greene, whose team had trailed by two with about four minutes left before she hit the first of her 3s.
Thirty seconds later, Greene added another trey — while surprisingly wide open — to give the Wildcats a four-point lead.
Prairie had pulled back within a shot when Sobotta caught fire — hitting a 3 with 2:20 left on a kickout by Omari Mitchell before netting another with about two minutes left to make it 50-42 Lapwai.
“I just felt like the game was ours by then,” Sobotta said.
With 1:45 left, Lapwai’s KC Lussoro seemingly sealed the game with a layin off a teammate’s steal to give the Wildcats a 10-point lead.
Prairie committed four turnovers during Lapwai’s 14-2 run, which put the Wildcats in control.
“Our defense kind of fed our offense,” Lapwai interim coach Ada Marks said.
Lapwai, which secured the Whitepine League’s top seed, will open State at 5:15 p.m. Pacific on Feb. 20 at Nampa’s Columbia High against an opponent to be determined. So will Prairie when it tips off State five hours earlier at the same venue.
Grace Sobotta led Lapwai with five assists, Glory Sobotta added four dimes of her own and Mitchell flirted with a double-double (10 points, nine rebounds). Prairie was led by Theresa Wemhoff’s eight rebounds and India Peery’s three steals.
“You get to the state tournament, everybody’s record is 0-0 again,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “And you know what? We very well could meet them again.”
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (18-4)
Delanie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Madison Shears 6 3-4 19, Ellea Uhlenkott 1 1-2 3, Tara Schlader 0 0-0 0, India Peery 7 2-4 19, Ciara Chaffee 7 2-4 19. Totals 15 6-10 43.
LAPWAI (21-1)
Grace Sobotta 4 3-4 13, Glory Sobotta 2 2-4 8, Lauren Gould 0 1-2 1, KC Lussoro 4 0-0 9, Sayquis Greene 4 0-0 11, Julia Gould 1 0-0 2, Omari Mitchell 5 0-0 10. Totals 20 8-10 54.
Prairie 10 12 10 11—43
Lapwai 13 11 9 21—54
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotta 2, Lussoro, Greene 3, Shears 4, Peery 3.
Genesee 57, Troy 16
Genesee ran out to a 30-point halftime lead and kept its state-tournament hopes alive with a loser-out win against Troy.
In another knockout game, the Bulldogs will take on Wallace at 6 p.m. Thursday at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, with the winner of that contest advancing to a state play-in game Saturday.
Genesee was led by Bailey Leseman (21 points, four steals) and Lucie Ranisate (three blocks) and got three steals apiece from Makenzie Stout, Claira Osborne and Taylor Mayer.
Troy, which mustered just six first-half points, was led by six apiece from Abby Weller and Morgan Blazzard.
“Fortunately tonight, we were able to create some turnovers,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said.
GENESEE (15-9)
Lucie Ranisate 0 3-6 3, Molly Hanson 0 0-0 0, Emerson Parkins 3 0-0 6, Mikacia Bartosz 0 1-2 1, Regan Zenner 1 2-3 4, Kendra Murray 1 1-2 3, Bailey Leseman 6 4-4 21, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Stout 0 4-6 4, Claira Osborne 5 2-3 12, Taylor Mayer 0 1-3 1. Totals 17 18-29 57.
TROY (10-13)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 1 0-0 2, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0- 0, Morgan Blazzard 2 2-6 6, Abby Weller 2 1-2 6, Bailee Cook 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 0 0-2 0, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-10 16.
Genesee 13 23 17 4—57
Troy 3 3 6 4—16
3-point goals — Leseman 5, Weller.
