HIGH SCHOOLS
GRANGEVILLE — Camden Barger went off for 22 points and eight steals, connecting on 12 of 13 free throws as the Grangeville girls’ basketball team handled Kamiah 57-37 in a nonleague game Tuesday.
Bailey Vanderwall was active on the defensive side, ending up with seven steals and five deflections to go with her 13 points. The Bulldogs (2-1) hounded the Kubs (1-2) for the majority of the contest, forcing 33 turnovers.
Grangeville also got to the free-throw line at will, going 22-of-29 as a team.
“We really capitalized on defense,” coach Michelle Barger said. “It was a scrappy game. (With) a lot of fouls, it was hard getting into a rhythm.”
“We didn’t play as well down the stretch as we’d like, but I thought they played well.“
Ashlynn Schoening led the Kubs with 10 points.
KAMIAH (1-2)
Logan Landmark 1 0-0 2 , Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 3, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 2 1-2 5, Laney Landmark 1 0-0 2, Mariah Porter 3 0-2 7, Ashlyn Schoening 3 3-4 10 , Karlee Skinner 3 1-3 8 , Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, . Totals 14 5-11 37.
GRANGEVILLE (2-1)
Camden Barger 5 12-13 22, Macy Smith 3 7-12 14, Talia Brown 1 0-0 2, Cameran Green 2 0-0 4, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 5 3-4 13, Emma Edwards 1 0-0 2, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 22-29 57.
Kamiah 7 8 4 18—37
Grangeville 16 20 9 12—57
3-point goals — Smith, Schoening, Skinner, Z. Loewen.
JV — Kamiah 31, Grangeville 30.
Troy 40, Deary 25
DEARY — Morgan Blazzard provided 12 points, five rebounds and five steals as Troy notched its first victory of the season, putting away Deary.
Isabelle Raasch also was impactful for the Trojans (1-1), going for a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“Our energy defensively created a lot of looks for our offense tonight,” coach Aaron Dail said, “I thought Isabelle and Morgan were aggressive on offense and on the glass.”
Troy scored 15 points in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half as they started to click together as a team.
“They had great passion working together,” Dail said. “It was nice to see. They enjoy playing this game.”
Macie Ashmead and Araya Wood each finished with eight points for the Mustangs (1-3).
TROY (1-1)
Katie Gray 2 2-2 7, Halee Bohman 2 0-0 5, Isabelle Raasch 6 0-0 12, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 5 2-2 12, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 2 0-0 4, Betty Mckenzie 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-4 40.
DEARY (1-3)
Emiley Proctor 2 1-1 5, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Kenadie Kirk 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 1 0-4 2, Macie Ashmead 3 0-0 6, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 4 0-0 8. Totals 12 1-5 25.
Troy 8 15 9 8—40
Deary 4 11 2 8—25
3-point goals — Bohman, Gray.
Prairie 59, Lewiston JV 24
COTTONWOOD — Prairie’s Tara Schlader almost put together a triple-double, posting 20 points, nine steals and eight boards as the Pirates beat the Lewiston junior varsity team to remained undefeated on the season.
Ellea Uhlenkott added 13 points and five assists as Prairie (3-0) scored 21 points in the first period and forced the Bengals, who failed to score in the third quarter, into 19 total turnovers.
Dilynn Albright led Lewiston with 14 points.
“Our defensive pressure in that first quarter fed us (into) what we did all night,” coach Lori Mader said. “When we have that type of pressure it sets the tempo for us.”
LEWISTON JV
Dilynn Albright 5 2-2 14, Sydney Arellano 0 2-2 2, Loryn Barney 0 0-0 0, Savannah Burke 1 0-0 2, Maddilynne Jackson 0 0-0 0, Zoie Kessinger 0 0-0 0, Patience-Lee Patterson 1 0-0 2, Sierra Kelly 0 0-0 0, Phoenix Pea 1 0-0 3, Eve Riddle 0 1-1 1. Totals 8 5-5 24.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (3-0, 1-0)
Delanie Lockett 3 0-2 6, Kristin Wemhoff 2 0-1 4, Madison Shears 1 2-4 4, Ellea Uhlenkott 6 1-4 13, Tara Schlader 9 1-4 20, Hope Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 1 0-0 2, Trinity Martinez 1 1-2 3, Laney Forsmann 1 1-2 3. Totals 27 6-19 59.
Lewiston 4 12 0 8—24
Prairie 21 11 20 7—59
3-point goals — Schlader, Albright 2, Pea.
FOOTBALLLewiston trio named All-IEL
Three Lewiston football players recently were named Class 5A All-Inland Empire League as the league released its end-of-season honors.
Senior Kash Lang was named one of two quarterbacks on the team, while senior Jared Grainger was one of four receivers selected. On the defensive side, senior Alec Eckert was one of three linemen named.
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Chris Irvin, Lake City; Kash Lang, Lewiston. Running back — Gunner Giulio, Coeur d’Alene; Nick McLeod, Post Falls. Receiver — Ethan Garitone, Coeur d’Alene; James Lee, Post Falls; Matthew Whitcomb, Lake City; Jared Grainger, Lewiston. Linemen — Legan Cessna, Coeur d’Alene; Jackson Kohal, Coeur d’Alene; Seth Hagel, Coeur d’Alene; Jaxson Washington, Coeur d’Alene; Logan Parson, Lake City.
Most valuable player — Thomas Hauser, Post Falls.
Top newcomer — Zach Johnson, Lake City.
DEFENSE
Linemen — Pat O’Dell, Coeur d’Alene; Nate Crowell, Post Falls; Alec Eckert, Lewiston. Linebackers — Jack Dohm, Coeur d’Alene; Trent Elstad, Coeur d’Alene; Luke McLaughlin, Coeur d’Alene; Carter Wiebusch, Coeur d’Alene; Josiah Shields, Post Falls. Backs — Ty Pottenger, Coeur d’Alene; Isaiah Griffin, Coeur d’Alene; Zack Clark, Post Falls; Josiah Weaver, Lake City. Punter/kicker — Eli Jolly, Coeur d’Alene.
Most valuable player — Kaden Cripps, Post Falls.
Top newcomer — Cameron Cope, Coeur d’Alene.