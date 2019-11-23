GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville’s Camden Barger narrowly missed a triple-double, leading her Bulldogs to a third-quarter surge and a 64-52 win against nonleague foe Kendrick on Friday night in a prep girls’ basketball game.
Barger, a sophomore, logged 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Her night was bolstered by fellow sophomores Bailey Vanderwall and Talia Brown, who poured in 16 and 15 points, respectively. Vanderwall also contributed five steals and five assists, and Zoe Lutz had a game-high 17 boards for Grangeville (3-0).
“My three sophomores shined tonight,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “They’re just playing really well as a team. The girls move the ball well and have a lot of camaraderie.”
Barger said her team made some offensive adjustments at halftime after leading by only one point, and stressed transition baskets. Defensively, they began to block out more proficiently against a “big and tall” Kendrick team (1-1).
The Bulldogs outscored Kendrick by 13 in the third quarter to set the edge.
The Tigers were led by Hannah Tweit (11 points), Lauren Morgan (11), Mya Brown (10) and Megan Brocke (10).
KENDRICK (1-1)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 3 4-4 10, Drew Stacy 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 4 0-0 11, Minda Sandino 0 0-2 0, Lauren Morgan 3 4-4 11, Erin Morgan 4 0-1 8, Abi Cook 1 0-0 2, Megan Brocke 5 0-0 10. Totals 20 8-11.
GRANGEVILLE (3-0)
Camden Barger 3 6-8 13, Hayden Hill 1 0-0 2, Talia Brown 6 2-2 15, Macy Smith 2 0-0 6, Megan Bashaw 1 0-0 2, Zoe Lutz 2 0-0 4, Iseyda LaCombe 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 7 0-0 16, Colby Canaday 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 8-10.
Kendrick 15 16 8 13—52
Grangeville 14 18 21 11—64
3-point goals — Tweit 3, L. Morgan, Barger, Brown, Smith 2, Vanderwall 2.
JV — Kendrick def. Grangeville 32-7 (two quarters)
Genesee 65, Troy 26
TROY — Genesee point guard Emerson Parkins led all players with 17 points and seven rebounds and the Bulldogs used their depth and a press to cruise past Troy in Whitepine League action.
Genesee (2-1, 1-0 in league) got double-digit outputs from Bailey Leseman (10) and Claira Osborne (10). Osborne contributed six boards.
“Troy came out and played really hard; they were outworking us early in the game,” Bulldogs coach Greg Hardie said. “I think over time, we wore them down a bit, and our girls started picking it up.”
Hardie commended Makenzie Stout, Taylor Mayer and Isabelle Monk for key contributions off the bench. They combined for 16 points, and Monk tallied three steals.
Troy, which was led by Whitney Foster’s eight points, fell to 1-2.
GENESEE (2-1)
Molly Hanson 3 0-0 6, Emerson Parkins 7 3-4 17, Mikacia Bartosz 1 0-0 2, Kendra Murray 1 2-2 4, Bailey Leseman 4 0-0 10, Isabelle Monk 1 4-6 7, Makenzie Stout 2 1-2 5, Claira Osborne 4 2-4 10, Taylor Mayer 1 2-3 4. Totals 24 14-21.
TROY (1-2)
Halee Bohman 0 0-1 0, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 2-2 2, Betty McKenzie 1 0-1 2, Whitney Foster 4 0-2 8, Isabelle Raasch 0 2-3 2, Morgan Blazzard 1 2-2 4, Abby Weller 1 2-4 4, K. Gray 1 0-0 2, B. Wagman 0 0-0 0, B. Cook 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 8-13.
Genesee 17 19 20 9—65
Troy 8 6 4 8—26
3-point goals — Leseman 2, Monk.
Lapwai 75, CV 19
KOOSKIA — In a season debut for Lapwai, the Wildcats routed Whitepine League foe Clearwater Valley.
Three Lapwai players reached double digits in scoring, with Sayquis Greene at 12 points and KC Lussoro and Glory Sobotta at 10 apiece. The Wildcats were at their fiercest in the second quarter, which saw them rack up nearly half of their game total at 37 points.
“We really excelled at pushing the ball up the court and getting the fast break opportunities,” said interim Lapwai coach Ada Marks, who stepped in on short notice after the departure of coach Eric Spencer. “Overall, I think today they really played well as a team.”
LAPWAI (1-0)
Grace Sobotta 2 1-2 5, KC Lussoro 4 2-3 10, Julia Gould 2 0-0 4, Omari Mitchell 3 2-2 8, Glory Sobotta 2 5-6 10, Sayquis Greene 4 4-5 12, Jaspen Ellenwood 2 0-0 5, Lauren Gould 3 0-0 7, Raylin Shippentower 1 0-0 2, SimSin Heavyrunner 2 0-0 4, Jordan Shawl 2 3-5 8, Alexis Herrara 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 17-23 75.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (0-2)
Kaitlyn Mangun 2 1-5 5, Kadance Schilling 0 3-9 3, Alicia Reuben 2 0-0 5, Ashton Mangun 0 1-3 1, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 1 0-0 3. Totals 5 5-17 19.
Lapwai 18 37 15 5—75
Clearwater Valley 9 3 2 5—19
3-point goals — Glory Sobotta, Ellenwood, L. Gould, Shawl, Edwards, Reuben.
JV — Lapwai 42, CV 10
Wallace 54, Potlatch 22
WALLACE, Idaho — Potlatch fell to host Wallace on the first day of the Silver Valley Basketball Tournament.
The Loggers (1-1) were led by freshman Jordan Reynolds, who totaled six points and “fought her tail off,” according to coach Brandon McIntosh. Jaden House of Wallace led all scorers with 19 points.
“I’m just very, very proud of the fact that these girls fought,” McIntosh said. “The score doesn’t really show it, but they fought really, really hard. ... The outcome’s not where we want, but we’re going to get better from there.”
Potlatch returns to action today at 5:30 p.m. in a third-place game against either Kellogg or St. Maries.
POTLATCH (1-1)
Danaira Carpenter 2 0-0 5, Taylor Carpenter 1 0-4 2, Kyndal Cessnun 1 0-0 2, Emma Chambers 0 0-2 0, Alyssa Hamburg 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Brenna Larson 0 0-0 0, Adriana Arciga 0 0-3 0, Charlee Beckner 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 3 0-2 6, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Josie Larson 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 0-11 22.
WALLACE
Megan Morin 2 2-2 6, Kailie Lowman 0 0-0 0, Makenna Merrick 0 0-0 0, Sarah Johnson 3 3-5 9, Jaden House 9 1-2 19, Elli Welch 4 0-2 8, Skylar Hill 0 0-0 0, Mycah Atkins 0 0-0 0, Chloe Cielke 0 0-2 0, Grace Hunter 4 0-0 8, Brianna Bergem 1 2-8 4. Totals 23 8-21 54.
Potlatch 6 7 7 2—22
Wallace 16 16 10 12—54
3-point goals — D. Carpenter, J. Larson.