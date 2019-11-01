HIGH SCHOOLS
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Clarkston High’s Jolee Nicholas scored a 73rd-minute goal to boost the visiting Bantams to a 1-0 defeat of Great Northern League foe East Valley in the first round of a Class 2A district girls’ soccer tournament Thursday night.
The Bantams (7-9-1) will travel back to Spokane Valley to face West Valley at noon on Saturday.
“Best overall team play we’ve seen all season,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “We neutralized EV’s attack very well.”
Nicholas split two defenders to escape a jam, then dribbled across the face of the net for her deciding score.
In goal, Clarkston’s Erika Pickett logged seven saves. The Bantams outshot EV (7-10) 12 to seven.
“I’m so proud proud of these girls for their fight and never-quit attitudes,” Newhouse said.
Clarkston 0 1—1
East Valley 0 0—0
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas, 73rd
Shots — Clarkston 12, EV 7
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 7; EV: Mataya Green 11
WV 2, Pullman 0
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Pullman played its “best game” of the year, coach Doug Winchell said, but fell to Great Northern League power West Valley in a first-round loser-out game at Districts.
The Greyhounds (0-16) had been outscored 17-1 in three matches against the Eagles (13-3-1) in the regular season. This time, Pullman was a dazzling save and a hit crossbar short of matching WV.
“We could’ve thrown in the towel, but we battled,” Winchell said. “Played pretty darn well. Despite being winless, things are moving in the right direction.”
Collegiate-caliber WV keeper Madison Moloney dove for a save on a bending attempt by junior Hannah Hawk in the first half. In the second, freshman Hannah James sent a shot high, which looked like it was curving in, but hit the crossbar.
“We had good scoring opportunities,” Winchell said. “There’s been plenty of games where that hasn’t been true.”
Pullman’s defense, Winchell said, contested “50-50 balls” and defended counter attacks better than it had, and in the net, Hallie McDougle tallied eight saves.
But WV set the edge with two early goals, and held off the young Hounds’ push.
“We had a competitive fire the last couple of games,” Winchell said. “I’m optimistic heading into the summer.”
Pullman 0 0—0
WV 2 0—2
West Valley — Rylen Palmer (Roijas, Morgan), 13th
West Valley — Roijas, 36th
Shots — Pullman 6, WV 11
Saves — Pullman: Hallie McDougle 8; WV: Madison Moloney 4
VOLLEYBALLTroy sweeps top honors
Troy’s Lindsey Kwate and Debbie Blazzard were respectively the player and coach of the year when the Whitepine League announced its honor roll for the Division I ranks. At the Division II level, Kendrick’s Eliza Olson was the WPL player of the year and Deary’s Dani Jones was coach of the year.
WHITEPINE LEAGUE
DIVISION I
Player of the year — Lindsey Kwate, Troy
Coach of the year — Debbie Blazzard, Troy
First team — Lindsey Kwate, Troy; Regan Zenner, Genesee; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Charlee Beckner, Potlatch; Molly Hanson, Genesee; Luci Ranisate, Genesee.
Second team — Abby Weller, Troy; Sydney Wilcox, Kamiah; Olivia Wise, Potlatch; KC Lussoro, Lapwai, Sierra McWilliams, Prairie; Carly Allen, Genesee
DIVISION II
Player of the year —Eliza Olson, Kendrick
Coach of the year — Dani Jones, Deary
First team — Marilea Canul, Logos; Eliza Olson, Kendrick; Skyler Beck, Highland; Kendal Wynott, Highland; Chasta Jared, Timberline; Tona Anderson, Deary; Megan Brocke, Kendrick
Second team — Mya Brown, Kendrick; Caitlyn Cronce, Nezperce; Kristin Wambeke, Logos; Hero Merkle, Logos; Cassidy Lustig, Kendrick; Matteya Proctor, Deary; Lauren Morgan, Kendrick.
Clarkston season ends
CHENEY — Clarkston fell to Cheney in a loser-out game at Districts, losing to the Blackhawks 25-22, 25-9, 25-12. The Bantams (9-15) were led by Katie Kaufman (eight kills, five digs), Isabel Gustafson (four kills) and Alyssa Sangster (16 digs).
“We played a really competitive game one,” coach Adam Van Vogt said. “We played as good of defensive ball as I’ve seen us play all year and lost a tight one — and we just never really recovered from losing that close game one.”
SWIMMINGOctet of Bears advance to State
Moscow’s boys won the team title and the Bears had eight swimmers earn a spot at the Idaho Class 4A State meet by finishing first or second at Wednesday’s late-reported district meet.
The Bears were led by three first-place finishes on the boys’ side by Isaac Pimentel (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle). The Bears’ Ian Schlater won the 200 medley relay and 100 backstroke. Simon Miura and Reid Johnson were also part of the Bears’ winning 200 medley relay.
Other State qualifiers for the Bears included Ally Crossland of the girls’ team, who took second in the 200 individual medley and 100 breast stroke. And from the Bear boys, Ethan Baird (second in the 100 freestyle and 100 breast stroke), Malachi McMillan (second in the 200 individual medley), and Micah Wolbrecht (second in the 50 free). State is Nov. 8-9 at Boise.