Clarkston quarterback Kaeden Frazier threw four touchdown passes and the Bantams punched their ticket to State for the first time in four years Friday, beating Toppenish 48-27 at Adams Field in a Washington Class 2A play-in game.
The Bantams will play host to an opponent to be determined next week.
Receiver Tru Allen caught two of Frazier’s touchdown passes, the first of those on a 66-yard reception that gave the Bantams a two-score lead with 4:11 left in the second quarter.
“Coach saw that they were going man, so we took advantage of that and I just made the best of it on the rest of the play,” said Allen, who freed himself up with a stiff-arm. “I love getting the ball in the open field. That’s my best attribute, is making plays in the open field and that’s what I did.”
With 17 seconds left before halftime, Allen caught a 15-yard scoring pass to extend Clarkston’s lead to 27-6.
“I wasn’t surprised because Tru’s one of the best route runners I’ve ever seen,” Frazier said of Allen, who caught the ball on the outside, then darted inside to reach the end zone untouched. “The guy was holding him and all over him and Tru didn’t let that get to him.”
Steve Baiye put the game out of reach with two plays. First, he intercepted a Toppenish pass at Clarkston’s 36-yard line about two minutes into the third. Then four plays later, Baiye caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Frazier to give Clarkston a 28-point lead.
“That one to Steve, it’s actually kind of funny,” Frazier said. “I’ll just say it how it is. Coach called the play and I read my playcard wrong and thought someone was running a different route, and that they didn’t run the right route.
“And so I saw Steve and said, ‘Steve’s a good receiver,’ so I threw it up and gave him a chance. And it worked out.”
Austin Armstrong caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Frazier on Clarkston’s next possession to extend the Bantams’ lead to 35.
“It wasn’t pretty a lot of times, but the big thing right now is survive and advance,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “It doesn’t matter who makes the plays, how it happens, so long as we survive and advance.
“It was a frustrating game to win by three touchdowns, but I think we learned some great lessons today and we’re ready to move on and play in the state playoffs.”
Toppenish quarterback Isaac Perez accounted for four touchdowns, the first of them on a 36-yard run to pull the Wildcats within a score midway through the second quarter.
“We’re thankful that Clarkston didn’t go too hard on us,” Toppenish coach Jason Smith said. “We put our best foot forward and hopefully we got a little bit better today as a program.”
Toppenish 0 6 7 14—27
Clarkston 6 21 21 0—48
Clarkston — Will Sliger 2 run (kick failed)
Clarkston — Eddie Berglund 6 run (Steve Baiye kick)
Toppenish — Isaac Perez 36 run (kick failed)
Clarkston —Tru Allen 66 pass from Kaeden Frazier (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Allen 15 pass from Frazier (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Baiye 30 pass from Frazier (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Armstrong 56 pass from Frazier (Baiye kick)
Toppenish — Mathew Ramirez 10 pass from Perez (Erik Rodriguez kick)
Clarkston — Berglund 59 run (Baiye kick)
Toppenish — Manuel Felan 30 pass from Perez (Rodriguez kick)
Toppenish — Perez 9 run (Rodriguez kick)
