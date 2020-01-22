In Great Northern League play, the Clarkston boys held visiting East Valley to single digits in each of the first three quarters en route to a 70-44 victory while the Bantam girls were narrowly defeated at Kramer Gym, falling 50-47.
The boys shot 53 percent from the field as a team and nine Bantams got on the board in what coach Justin Jones deemed a “rebound” game from the Bantams’ loss to Pullman on Friday.
Tru Allen led Clarkston scorers with 15 points off four field goals and 7-of-8 free throw shooting.
“Tru has an innate ability to make plays, especially in transition, just because of his speed,” said Clarkston coach Justin Jones, whose team improved to 8-4 overall and 4-1 in league. “It’s a real asset for him.”
The Bantams’ next-highest point contributor was Gus Hagestad with 14.
“I think I really challenged Gus this week to really try to just elevate his play and stay very aggressive,” Jones said of Hagestad. “I think as a team, we just didn’t feel great about our game against Pullman on Friday, and one of the points of emphasis was really just competing and staying aggressive. I thought Gus was kind of the epitome of that tonight; he’s a real threat offensively, because he can go inside and he can go outside.”
Teammate Trey Dreadfulwater joined Allen and Hagestad in double digits with 11 points of his own. For the Knights (6-8, 3-3), Tyrell Brown put up a game-leading 16.
“The other piece I was really proud of was just our defensive effort tonight,” Jones continued. “I really challenged my team last night at practice or the last couple days to be able to rebound from our loss in Pullman. I thought our guys played hard on the defensive end, and to be able to hold East Valley to seven field goals in the first three quarters was really what I was most proud of.”
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (6-8, 3-3)
RJ McGee 1 0-0 3, Collin Zurfluh 0 5-8 5, Adreyan Hargrave 2 2-2 7, Reece Rasmussen 1 0-0 2, Taylor Hofstee 1 2-4 4, Tyrell Brown 5 5-6 16, Julian Gunderson 1 0-0 3, Henry Stevens 0 0-0 0, Coleton Hansen 0 2-2 2, Zach Honegger 0 0-0 0, Aiden Constantino 0 0-0 0, Quintan Moultrie-Hall 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 16-22 44.
CLARKSTON (8-4, 4-1)
Misael Perez 2 0-0 6, Christian Robbins 3 0-0 7, Tru Allen 4 7-8 15, Alex Italia 2 0-0 5, Trey Dreadfulwater 5 0-0 11, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 2 0-0 4, Gus Hagestad 7 0-1 14, Jayden Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Max Johnson 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Chatfield 3 0-0 6, Dawson Packwood 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-9 70.
East Valley 9 6 8 21—44
Clarkston 14 16 25 15—70
3-point goals — McGee, Hargrave, Brown, Perez 2, Italia, Robbins, Dreadfulwater.
JV — Clarkston def. East Valley
GIRLSEast Valley 50, Clarkston 47
The Bantam girls led by a point through three quarters, but came up just short in the final frame to fall to East Valley.
The score was within one possession at the end of each quarter, with Clarkston (9-3, 3-2) narrowly ahead at the end of the first and third while the Knights (11-3, 4-2) led 27-25 at halftime and nosed in front again by the finish.
Lauren Johnson led the Clarkston offense with 10 points, and AJ Sobotta had what coach Debbie Sobotta called an “all-around game,” contributing four assists and three rebounds to go with her eight points. Brie Holecek of East Valley topped all scorers with 16.
“We executed really well but they were hot from the outside,” said Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta. “They got some shots on us while we were recovering on defense.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (11-3, 4-2)
K. Johnson 0 0-0 0, S. Custard 0 0-0 0, M. Green 2 3-4 7, E. Syverson 0 0-0 0, E. Glore 3 0-0 7, G. Magana 0 0-0 0, R. Grytdal 0 0-0 0, E. Stowell 5 2-2 12, B. Holecek 7 1-2 16, S. Munns 0 0-0 0, D. Hillyard 2 2-2 8.
CLARKSTON (9-3, 3-2)
A. Wallace 3 2-2 8, M. Jackson 2 3-4 8, J. Hernandez 0 0-0 0, M. Ogden 2 0-0 4, E. Pickett 1 0-0 2, M. Ronquillo 0 0-0 0, AJ Sobotta 3 0-0 8, L. Johnson 3 2-2 10, J. Henry 1 0-0 2, S. Chatfield 1 3-4 5.
East Valley 10 17 13 10—50
Clarkston 11 14 16 6—47
3-point goals — Hillyard 2, Glore, Holecek, Sobotta 2, Johnson 2, Jackson.