Facing an undefeated opponent at the end of a delayed and disjointed season, the Clarkston Bantams didn’t expect perfection.
Then again, neither did the undefeated opponent.
The Bantams scored in the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game, but penalty-prone Shadle Park breezed to a touchdown on the next possession Friday to win 26-13 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League football game at Clarkston’s Adams Field.
The Bantams finish 2-5 in a season moved to the winter and spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. Shadle Park of Spokane winds up 5-0.
“(The Highlanders) have a share of the league title and we gave them everything they could ask for,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “We had a lot of adversity throughout the year but we never quit.”
The Bantams forced turnovers on back-to-back series in the second half, including a slick interception by senior Grant Click, and eventually eapitalized with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Nic Schofield to a smart-cutting Cayden Vinson to cut their deficit it 19-13.
But Ryan Schmidt, Shadle’s 6-foot-3 senior quarterback, completed passes of 22, 29 and 9 yards in the ensuing minutes, the final one going to Liam Johnston to virtually ice the win with 6:30 left. Schmidt finished with 200 passing yards.
“He’s been so much better than he was last year,” Shadle Park coach Jim Mace said. “He put in so much time in the offseason. I told him I don’t know if you should do that, because of COVID. But he was finding ways to get with the guys and throw the ball, and night-and-day since from last year.”
Schofield, Clarkston stout senior quarterback, was 16-for-27 passing for 120 yards, hitting a wide-open Tiger Carringer on a play-action pass for a 35-yard score in the first half. It was set up by up-the-gut runs by Ikaika Millan, who finished with 66 rushing yards.
But Shadle pass-rushers surprised Schofield with repeated cobra attacks as he was looking downfield. The rugged nature of the game eventually took a toll on the Bantams.
“Down 19-7, it’s the last game of the season and we’re not in the playoffs,” Bye said, listing factors that were tried without success to derail his team. “Honestly, our dudes played so hard that at the end they just ran out of steam.”
Highlanders running back Tryston Town produced the game’s first two touchdowns and his team later led 19-7 on Schmidt’s 25-yard lob to Johnston late in the second quarter. But repeated penalties for illegal special-team blocks and other infractions kept them from pulling away.
“We’ve had injuries the last couple of games, and we’d like to see it clearner, without the mental mistakes,” Mace said. “But I’m proud of their effort and their desire to finish the season. That was a big thing we focused on.”
Bye was happy to see Click cap his career with an interception.
“I just love his attitude and his personality,” the coach said. “That was a nice culminating play for him because it’s the pretteist play he ever made.”
Said Click, “It was a tough way to end the season, but my high school experience was amazing.”
Shadle Park 12 7 0 7—26
Clarkston 0 7 6 0—13
First Quarter
Shadle Park — Tryson Town 4 run (kick failed)
Shadle Park — Town 1 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
Clarkston — Tiger Carringer 35 pass from Nic Schofield (Landon Taylor kick)
Shadle Park — Liam Johnston 25 pass from Ryan Schmidt (Andrew Jensen kick)
Fourth Quarter
Clarkston — Cayden Vinson 8 pass from Schofield (pass failed)
Shadle Park — Johnston 9 pass from Schmidt (Jensen kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shadle Park: Town 13-40, Beckett Ensminger 11-41, Schmidt 11-32. Clarkston: Ikaika Millan 13-66, Carringer 6-32, Schofield 7-(-37).
PASSING — Shadle Park: Ryan Schmidt 16-30-1-200. Clarkston: Schofield 16-27-1-120.
RECEIVING — Shadle Park: Liam Johnston 5-79, Martin Simionov 3-25, Town 2-5, Malachi Troutt 2-5, Owen Burgos 1-50, Ensminger 1-22, Spencer Fox 1-8, Andrew Jensen 1-6. Clarkston: Vinson 5-15, Robby Reagan 5-27, Dawson Blunt 4-43, Tiger Carringer 1-35, Millan 1-0.
