The Clarkston High volleyball team dropped the first set but rallied to take the next three sets and defeat West Valley on Thursday night in a Great Northern League volleyball match.
Jalena Henry logged 12 kills as the Bantams won 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24.
Alyssa Sangster piled up 22 digs, three kills and two aces for the Bantams (8-8, 1-4), and Maggie Ogden finished with eight kills and four blocks.
“Every game was competitive,” Clarkston coach Adam Van Vogt said. “I was very happy with how we responded in key moments, especially in the third and four games.”
Prelims — Bantams also won the JV, frosh and C matches.
Pullman wins in four
PULLMAN — Mikayla Uhlenkott and Maddy Oelke each finished with 15 kills as Pullman downed Cheney 26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18 in Great Northern League 2A play.
Addie Hawes finished with 40 assists and seven aces, and Hannah Gecas added 15 digs for the Greyhounds (6-1, 6-0), who now hold a two-game lead in the loss column over the Blackhawks in league play.
Bears sweep Trojans
TROY — Moscow beat Troy 25-22, 25-19, 25-14 in a nonleague match to improve to 12-5 overall and 2-1 against the Trojans.
Moscow was led by Izzy Burns (eight kills, seven points), Bailey Gray (six kills, eight points), Ellie Randall (13 digs, seven points) and Peyton Claus (22 assists, eight digs).
“We started a little slow, but we got better with each game,” coach Toni Claus said.
Genesee wins a pair
GENESEE — Claira Osborne racked up 17 kills and 17 digs while going 22-for-22 from the service line as Genesee notched two home sweeps.
The Bulldogs (15-5, 8-1) defeated Clearwater Valley 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 in a Whitepine League Division I match before downing Orofino 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 in a nonleague affair.
In the other match, Orofino beat Clearwater Valley 25-15, 25-18, 25-21.
Molly Hanson added 14 kills for Genesee, and Carly Allen notched 50 assists and four aces. The Bulldogs were missing Mikacia Bartosz to a Distinguished Young Woman competition, but they promoted Makenzie Stout from the JV team and she responded with six kills.
Genesee coach Pete Crowley liked his team’s toughness, especially against Orofino.
In Orofino’s two matches, the leaders were Sydnie Zywina (eight kills and five blocks), Brigid Hill (nine kills) and Stephanie Melton (four aces). The Maniacs are 5-5.
JV — Genesee def. Clearwater Valley 25-9, 25-11; Genesee def. Orofino 25-13, 25-11.
Grangeville drops Huskies
CRAIGMONT — Grangeville finished the first game on a 7-0 run and beat Highland 25-18, 25-15, 25-14 in a nonleague match to improve to 4-4 overall.
Grangeville was 67-for-73 serving.
“The team played well,” Grangeville coach Pat Sullivan said. “I’m very proud of what the girls did tonight.”
Pirates sweep by Kubs
KAMIAH — Prairie went on the road and took care of Kamiah in three sets, winning 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 in Whitepine League Division I action.
Sierra McWilliams had 10 assists, five kills and two aces on 100 percent serving for the Pirates (3-5, 3-4). Ashton Landers added seven assists and one ace.
“I wouldn’t say that we were mentally in the game very well, but (McWilliams and Landers) and Delanie Lockett kept us in the game tonight,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said.
Kendrick sweeps Timberline
KENDRICK — Kendrick swept Timberline 25-8, 25-12, 25-19 in a Whitepine League Division II match to improve to 7-0 in league and 10-1 overall.
Eliza Olson had 12 kills, Ellie Cope and Megan Brocke had six kills apiece, and Mya Brown provided “excellent back-row play,” coach Ann Munstermann said.
In a match Tuesday that was left out because of a Tribune error, Kendrick beat Nezperce 26-24, 25-21, 25-17 behind Brown (10 digs) and Olson (13 kills).
Logos beats Nezperce in four
MOSCOW — Logos beat Nezperce 25-14, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17 in a Whitepine League Division II match to improve to 4-3 in the league and 4-4 overall.
Hero Merkle led the Knights in aces (five), kills (seven) and assists (11) while adding 10 digs.
Also for Logos, Marilea Canul had 12 digs, Kirstin Wambeke had 10 digs and Sarah Rosendahl had seven kills.
Pirates sweep Nighthawks
POMEROY — Pomeroy had three close games but tripped up Oakesdale 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 in Southeast 1B League play.
Maddy Dixon paced the Pirates with 12 kills, three aces and five blocks. Heidi Heytvelt added 21 assists, Alyssa Wolf finished with 13 digs and Keely Maves had four blocks.
“We showed improvement in a few key areas that we’ve been focusing on,” Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said.
Colton sweeps Touchet
TOUCHET, Wash. — Josie Schultheis collected 31 kills and 17 digs to power Colton to a three-set win against Touchet in Southeast 1B League play.
The scores were 25-12, 25-13, 25-17.
Rylee Vining tallied 23 assists and seven aces for the Wildcats, and Mary Pluid provided three blocks.
Eagles win in four
PULLMAN — Annie Goetze had 10 and seven blocks as Pullman Christian overcame a first-set loss to top North Idaho Christian in a Mountain Christian League match.
The scores were 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23.
Alina Combs had nine kills, seven digs and three aces for the Eagles (7-1, 7-1), Faith Berg added 22 assists and six digs and Samantha Shaffer chipped in 22 digs and four aces.
JV — Pullman Christian def. North Idaho 3-0.
BOYS’ SOCCERPullman Christian 7, N.I. 0
PULLMAN — Shane Shaffer scored four goals and three additional Eagles — Noah Nimmer, Keaton Hewitt and Guido Baldridge — also scored as Pullman Christian celebrated its Senior Night with a shutout victory against a Mountain Christian League foe, North Idaho Christian.
The Eagles improved to 4-1-1
“The seniors played really well,” Eagles coach Sean Dinius said.
GIRLS’ SOCCERCheney 4, Pullman 0
PULLMAN — Staying within striking distance through the first 56 minutes, Pullman nonethless remained winless with a Great Northern League loss to league leader Cheney.
Hallie McDougle made nine saves for the Greyhounds (0-6, 0-9).
“Despite the difference in shots (18-2), for about 50 minutes we played pretty well,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “When we made mistakes, they capitalized effectively.”
Makenna Benson scored twice for the Blackhawks (7-2, 6-0).
Cheney 2 2—4
Pullman 0 0—0
Cheney — Benson (Huotari), 2nd min.
Cheney — Woller (Smith), 31st
Cheney — Benson (Little), 57th
Cheney — Kasparek (Scott), 59th
Shots — Cheney 18, Pullman 2
Saves — Cheney: McCarthy 2. Pullman: McDougle 9.
WV 3, Clarkston 1
Allowing two goals in a four-minute stretch of the second half, Clarkston absorbed a Great Northern League loss to West Valley at Lincoln Middle School.
Jolee Nicholas scored for the Bantams.
“We played an outstanding game against a very good team,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “We felt like we outplayed them in many ways. They beat us on a couple free kicks.”
West Valley 1 2—3
Clarkston 1 0—1
West Valley — Abbie Sicilia, 12th min.
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas, 31st
West Valley — Emma Price, 53rd
West Valley — Kennedy Cargile, 57th.
Shots — West Valley 7, Clarkston 9
Saves — West Valley: Madison Maloney 5. Clarkston: Erika Pickett 5.