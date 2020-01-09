SPOKANE — Clarkston’s Caila Rice earned a pin in 1:31 at the 113-pound class, and Clarkston took more one-on-one wins than Great Northern League foe East Valley of Spokane, but forfeits did the Bantams in during a 42-39 loss on Wednesday.
Clarkston had six pins, including Rice’s “tough” showing and a solid effort from Mick Brown.
“Those two were really our shining stars tonight,” Bantams coach Duane Benton said. “Taylor Southmayd as well. It was his first match back after getting eligible and he had a big match.”
If Clarkston would’ve recorded a pin in its final match, it would’ve tied the duel and ultimately won on criteria which rewards more pinfall victories. William Sliger still defeated Chris Bergman, albeit in a 12-10 decision.
“Our 195 (Joey Calene) and 220 (Carson Ash) got it started off on a tear, then we gave away a couple of forfeits,” Benton said. “If it wasn’t for those, it would’ve been a different story.”
EV 42, Clarkston 39
106 — EV win by forfeit. 113 — Caila Rice p. Colby Gustin, 1:31. 120 — EV win by forfeit. 126 — Mick Brown (Clk) p. Chase Weidmer, 3:33. 132 — Taylor Southmayd (Clk) p. Logan Swanson, 1:04. 138 — Avery Sundheim (EV) p. Tanner Lange, :58. 145 — Jacob Kessinger (EV) p. Adam Caudle, 1:23. 152 — Skylar Richardson (EV) p. Nathan Benton, :38. 160 — Bodie Bedow (EV) p. Kevin Huynh (Clk), 1:34. 170 — William Sliger (Clk) dec. Chris Bergman, 12-10. 182 — Ryan Page (Clk) p. Curtis Ary, 3:22. 195 — Joey Calene (Clk) p. Devren Hautala, 3:10. 220 — Carson Ash (Clk) p. Xavier Perez, 1:29. 285 — Everardo Vargas (EV) p. Robert Storm, :46.
EV 48, Pullman 27
PULLMAN — Pullman’s Mitchael LaVielle started his team’s GNL duel with a pin in 13 seconds, but the Greyhounds couldn’t overcome a slew of forfeits in a defeat to West Valley of Spokane.
The Hounds also got pins from Gabe Smith and Zachary Dahmen, and a decision victory from Cotton Sears. Pullman’s Ali Albaqshi fell 8-6 in a sudden-victory period.
West Valley 48, Pullman 27
106 — WV win by forfeit. 113 — WV win by forfeit. 120 — WV win by forfeit. 126 — Gabe Smith (Pul) p. Wesley Caro, 2:24. 132 — Elijah Lyden-Nelson (WV) dec. Maxwell Cordova, 5-4. 138 — WV win by forfeit. 145 — Zachary Dahmen (Pul) p. Braden Lopes, 3:36. 152 — Kegan Richter (WV) p. Zephyrus Cook, :52. 160 — Mitchael LaVielle (Pul) p. Ben Russel, :13. 170 — Tanner Strange (WV) SV Ali Albaqshi, 8-6. 182 — WV win by forfeit. 195 — Cotton Sears (Pul) dec. Isaiah Lyden, 12-6. 220 — Kaleolani Green (WV) p. Holden Chandler, :36. 285 — Pullman win by forfeit.