It was like something you’d see Magic Johnson do: Ashlyn Wallace spun the ball all the way around her body while driving down the lane — and transitioned that trick into a fluid layin.
That basket was one of many highlights Clarkston High’s point guard piled up as the Bantams beat Pullman 62-22 on Friday night at Kramer Gym on senior night. The Bantam boys also beat Pullman, clinching a share of the Great Northern League crown with their 67-54 win. Clarkston’s girls can force a tie for the GNL title if they win their three remaining league games.
Wallace led the Bantam girls with 15 points while adding six steals and three assists. One of those dimes came on an alley-oop tip-in by AJ Sobotta.
“Lauren Johnson is key to that,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “(Johnson) has two back screens (on that play) and Ashlyn just (passed) it up there and AJ didn’t come down — she just caught and shot in the air.
“It was just nice timing by both of them and that was really a total team effort right there.”
Those two plays opened the third quarter to give the Bantams (13-4, 10-3) a 20-point lead. They’d led by just six after the first quarter.
Wallace scored nine in the second quarter — including seven of her team’s first nine to open up a 13-point lead.
Other key contributors for the Bantams included Jalena Henry (nine points), AJ Sobotta (nine points, five assists), Johnson (nine points) and Mick Jackson (nine rebounds, five steals).
Pullman (3-15, 0-10) was led by Audrey Pitzer and Hailey Talbot’s six points apiece.
PULLMAN (3-15, 0-10)
Hailey Chittenden 2 0-0 4, Hallie McDougle 0 0-0 0, Peyton Teevens 0 0-0 0, Kelsi Benton 1 0-0 3, Meghan McSweeney 1 0-0 3, Hailey Talbot 3 0-2 6, Elise McDougle 0 0-0 0, Audrey Pitzer 3 0-0 6. Totals 10 0-2 22.
CLARKSTON
Ashlyn Wallace 6 2-3 15, Mickala Jackson 2 0-0 5, Maggie Ogden 0 0-0 0, Jacey Hernandez 2 0-0 5, Erika Pickett 1 2-2 4, Marielena Ronquillo 0 0-0 0, AJ Sobotta 4 0-0 9, Lauren Johnson 4 0-0 9, Jalena Henry 4 1-3 9, Samantha Chatfield 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 5-8 62.
Pullman 6 5 2 9—22
Clarkston 12 15 16 19—62
3-point goals — McSweeney, Benton, Wallace, Jackson, Hernandez, Sobotta, Johnson.
BOYSClarkston 67, Pullman 54
Tru Allen scored an efficient 30 points and hit two timely baskets as the Bantams held off Pullman’s second-half rally.
Shortly after Pullman pulled to within five late in the third, Allen answered with an elbow jumper and a layin off his own steal to push Clarkston’s lead to 43-34. Pullman had trailed by 15 at the half.
“We rely on him for pretty much everything. It’s not just to score,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “If you would ask him his role, it’s not to score; it’s to make plays.”
Also making plays for the Bantams during the game’s pivotal stretch was Trey Dreadfulwater — who made two big ones.
He hit a 3 with 45 seconds left in the third to push Clarkston’s lead to 12 — and after Pullman pulled back within striking distance early in the fourth, Dreadfulwater scored an old-fashioned three-point play to reestablish a double-digit lead for the hosts.
Pullman pulled within single digits of Clarkston one last time with 6:50 left before Allen scored seven of his team’s next nine to give the hosts a 15-point advantage. The last of those shots was a 3 with 4:40 left.
Allen finished with a 63-percent mark from the field and nabbed 10 rebounds to notch a double-double while Gus Hagestad (14 points) and Alex Italia (three charges) also played pivotal roles for the Bantams (12-5, 8-1).
Pullman (9-8, 5-4) was led by Payton Rogers’ 15 points.
PULLMAN (9-8, 5-4)
Dane Bednar 1 0-0 2, Brayden Roberts 0 1-2 1, Ethan Kramer 6 0-1 13, Evan Strong 2 0-0 5, Steven Burkett 3 0-0 6, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Hyatt Utzman 0 1-2 1, Brady Wells 4 2-7 12, Payton Rogers 6 0-0 15. Totals 22 3-10 54.
CLARKSTON (12-5, 8-1)
Misael Perez 0 0-0 0, Christian Robbins 0 0-0 0, Tru Allen 12 3-5 30, Alex Italia 1 0-0 3, Trey Dreadfulwater 4 2-3 13, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 2 0-0 4, Gus Hagestad 4 5-6 14, Jayden Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Max Johnson 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Chatfield 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 11-16 67.
Pullman 9 11 16 18—54
Clarkston 25 10 11 21—67
3-point goals — Rogers 3, Wells 2, Strong, Kramer, Allen 3, Dreadfulwater 3, Italia, Hagestad.
