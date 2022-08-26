Clarkston coach Brycen Bye felt his team was “right on the cusp” of top-tier success last season as the Bantams placed second in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League, dropping a 30-27 heartbreaker to Shadle Park in a game that could have won them a share of the title.

“We return a lot of guys from that same team, so I think just moving forward, we know where we were and we know where we need to be to get to that spot,” Bye said.

Tags

Recommended for you