Bantams looking for an identity

The Clarkston High School football team will be adjusting on the fly after a quick turnaround from a shortened spring season in Washington.
The Bantams finished the pandemic-delayed campaign with a 2-5 record, playing all games in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League.
Clarkston dealt with several injuries throughout the spring, and eighth-year coach Brycen Bye will be looking to build up a young corps with a mix of seasoned returners.
“It’s been very strange for coaches and players,” Bye said. “Usually, you’re coming off a camp and not a season. This year, there was no camp because of COVID. … The guys that played last season are excited to get back at it, and our freshmen are very new.”
The Bantams will have seven returning seniors after losing a few key standouts in Terrell Lawson, Eddie Berglund and Dawson Packwood to graduation. Burglund and Packwood now will play for the College of Idaho.
Senior Tiger Carringer is expected to be the lead tailback and linebacker, and sophomore Carter Steinwand will be the starting quarterback after having one quarter of varsity experience last season filling in for an injury.
“Every team in our league lost a lot of good seniors,” Bye said. “The year will depend on how these groups fill the gaps. ... (I’m) really interested in how it shakes out. I think it’ll be pretty competitive.”
Bye says his team will be particularly deep at receiver, with junior Landon Taylor being one of the main weapons while also being leaned on as a defensive back, punter and kicker. Bye mentioned senior Robby Reagan as another leader at receiver.
Bye indicated there could be up to eight receivers vying for playing time. It’s been one of the bigger position battles so far.
“The key to this season is how fast we can form an identity on both ends of the field,” Bye said. “Anytime you insert new players, it’s a challenge. So the faster we can get everybody up to speed, the better off we’ll be by the end of the season.”
Clarkston opens the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Moscow.
Clarkston
COACH — Brycen Bye (eighth year)
LAST SEASON’S RECORD — 2-5 in Class 2A Greater Spokane League and overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Tiger Carringer, sr., RB/LB; Carson Patterson, sr., OL/LB; Robby Reagan, sr., WR/DB; Camden Stoker, sr., OL/DL; Brayden Woods, sr., OL/DL; Carson Ash, sr., OL/DL; Christian Howell, jr., WR/DB; Braden Jared, jr., OL/DL; Ikaika Millan, jr., RB/LB; Jeff Olerich, jr., RB/DL; Landon Taylor, jr., WR/DB; Carter Steinwand, soph., QB.
Five things to watch:
1. Bye thinks Carter Steinwand, a sophomore who is expected to be the starting quarterback, has the potential to be a special player.
2. Will there be enough balls to go around for the running back corps of Tiger Carringer, Ikaika Millan, Jeff Olerich and JJ Di Sarno?
3. Taylor is going to have to play multiple roles. He must avoid getting injured, since he will be a receiver on offense and a defensive back, along with being the team’s specialist.
4. The depth on the outside on offense and the back end on defense is solid. It’s just finding all of those players the time on the field that will be the question.
5. Seniors are anchoring the middle of the defense, with three-year starter Carringer leading the way. Carson Patterson will be key too.