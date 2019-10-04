With the majority of the nonleague schedule out of the way, Clarkston and Pullman each will begin their four-game Great Northern League slate starting tonight. The following is a look at both teams’ league openers:
Clarkston at West Valley at 7 — With only two teams getting to advance to the playoffs from the five-team league, every head-to-head matchup among playoff hopefuls holds the potential to prove a tiebreaker, if such a situation proves necessary toward the end of the season.
This won’t be lost on the Bantams (3-1) or the Eagles (3-1).
“It’s just one of those things where, in our league, there’s so few teams that every game is a big deal,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “West Valley, they’re kind of the preseason favorite.
“So for us to have a good start to our league, it’s not a must-win, we’ll be OK if we don’t. But if you want to win (the) league, you’ve gotta win them all.”
For Clarkston to take a step toward that goal, it will need to slow down a West Valley offense averaging 35 points.
Bye said West Valley primarily employs two offensive formations: The Eagles run a “heavy” set using three running backs and two tight ends without any receivers. They also use a “spread” look with five receivers and an empty backfield.
For the Bantams, making sure the defensive players they put on the field match up with the ever-shifting Eagles offense will present a unique challenge. West Valley frequently changes its formation mid-series.
“You have your coaches in the booth really watching to see who they’re subbing in and out and then matching your substitutions with their substitutions,” Bye said. “We learned last year, after we played them, there were times in the game when we just said, ‘We need more big bodies.’”
Some of Clarkston’s biggest bodies belong to its defensive tackles — Thomas Storm (250 pounds), Josh West (260), Jayden Hopkins (215) and Dawson Packwood (240).
“The thing about a defensive tackle is, they’re never going to have huge stats,” Bye said. “If they’re doing a good job, the linebackers are going to be able to run around free.”
Linebacker Kyden Bailey leads the Bantams with 30 tackles this season.
East Valley at Pullman at 7 — Brothers Isaiah Strong, a senior receiver, and running back Evan Strong, a sophomore running back, boast a combined 10 touchdowns almost 800 yards in four games for the Greyhounds (3-1).
They’ll look to add to their totals tonight against the Knights (1-3).
After Pullman’s first loss to Moscow in eight years, on Sept. 20, the Greyhounds “refocused” in coach David Cofer’s words and dominated Black Hills 42-6 this past week.
Isaiah Strong, who leads Pullman with 478 yards receiving, had six catches for 138 yards and scored his fifth touchdown of the season against the Wolves.
“He’s one of our primary playmakers,” Cofer said. “But at the same time, we’ve had other guys step up.”
Cofer lauded his team’s other receivers — Sam Tingstad, Ethan Kramer and Ryan Bickelhaupt — for “doing the little things” to get open.
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.