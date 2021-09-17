The Clarkston girls’ soccer team came out sluggish in the first half but made second-half adjustments Thursday to defeat University 3-1 in a nonleague game at Lincoln Middle School.
The game was tied at 1 to start the second half. But that’s when Clarkston started to come alive.
“I told them if you keep playing like this you’re going to get rolled,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “They made adjustments and played our game.”
The Bantams took the lead in the 46th minute courtesy of a Sienna Newhouse goal. Clarkston had just missed a corner kick, and University goalkeeper Aubree Carpenter was outside of the goal when Newhouse seized the opportunity and kicked it through.
The Bantams got some insurance from Gabie Mills in the 63rd minute. Taryn Demers moved the ball down to scoring position and kicked it out to Rebecca Skinner, who assisted on the goal.
“Two-goal leads are dangerous,” Ryan Newhouse said. “We just kept pushing and applied a lot of pressure to cause frustration.”
University controlled the tempo in the first half. The Titans were in scoring position for the majority of the first 40 minutes. Cameron Roberts scored the opening goal in the second minute for University.
“I don’t like starting games flat like that,” Ryan Newhouse said. “We want to come out and throw punches. Soccer is such a low-scoring game. You can go out there and win a game in the first 10 minutes. We didn’t win anything in the first 10 minutes.”
The coach credited the Bantams for making the adjustments they’d talked about during halftime.
“They weren’t communicating. Communication fixed everything,” Ryan Newhouse said. “They started talking and set the ball. We were just setting the ball a lot better. We weren’t connecting at all in the first half.”
Despite a slow offensive start, Clarkston’s defense started and finished strong. The players got to their spots on the field and made plays.
“Overall, I thought we played well defensively,” Ryan Newhouse said. “I just feel in the first half we lacked the intensity and physicality that we needed.”
Clarkston moved to 3-2 overall on the season. Its nonleague schedule has been against larger schools.
“For us to win three games against bigger schools is huge,” Ryan Newhouse said. “I think it’s pretty cool for us as a smaller program to do that.”
The Bantams received big news ahead of their win. Luella Skinner, the reigning Class 2A Greater Spokane League offensive MVP, is set to return in two weeks after suffering a knee injury before Clarkston’s season opener.
“When you get hurt, everyone always assumes the worst,” Skinner said. “But, thankfully I got my results back and it’ll only take a couple of weeks to heal.”
Skinner, a senior, has been watching the Bantams from the sideline during her injury.
“It’s been fun to cheer on the team and watch them execute,” she said. “But I’m excited to get my senior season started.”
The Bantams host Grandview (Wash.) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, then will begin league play Wednesday against Rogers in Spokane.
University 1 0—1
Clarkston 1 2—3
University — Cameron Roberts, 5th.
Clarkston — Joanna Schnatterle, 32nd.
Clarkston — Sienna Newhouse 46th
Clarkston — Gabie Mills (Rebecca Skinner), 63rd.
Shots — Clarkston 13, University 7. Saves — University: Aubree Carpenter 10. Clarkston: Erika Pickett 6.
