The Clarkston boys basketball team had a rough end to the 2021 calendar year with injuries, COVID-19 and playing games on the road.
So what better way to start 2022 than with a home game?
Its matchup with Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley was only its second home game of the season.
The Bantams stepped up their play in front of their fanbase at Kramer Gym on Tuesday and came away with a 55-42 win against the Eagles (12-2, 1-1).
“One of the strengths of our program is our home court and it has been for years,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “It’s awesome to get back in front of our community. I’m glad we were able to come out and win for them.”
The game’s first minute was disastrous for Clarkston (7-4, 2-1) with three consecutive turnovers. However, West Valley (12-2, 1-1) couldn’t take full advantage, only scoring three points.
After that, Clarkston managed to slow things down and went on a 7-0 run. The Bantams held an 11-5 lead at the end of the first.
Conrad Dudley, who pitched in four points during the run, finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jones said it was one of Dudley’s best outings of the season.
“I thought Dudley did a great job tonight just being aggressive and quick,” Jones said. “He’s made a big jump for us over the last 10 days. He’s had a great week-and-a-half of practice.”
The Bantams’ dominance on the boards was key to their first-half success. But the Eagles adjusted and outrebounded Clarkston in the third quarter. They got their first six points of the quarter on offensive putbacks. But the Bantams got back to their rebounding dominance in the fourth and took a 50-34 lead with 3:30 remaining.
The Eagles converted 18 percent of their 3-pointers. Jones was familiar with West Valley’s deep ball tendencies coming into the game.
“Our challenge tonight was to contest (their) shooters without fouling,” Jones said. “We did a really nice job of doing that for the first three quarters. I felt we got a bit lackadaisical in the fourth.”
Clarkston was without its third-leading scorer, Mason Van Tine, for the third straight game. That resulted in Landon Taylor, Robby Reagan and Tuff Tallbull receiving extra minutes. They combined for 12 points, and Jones was pleased with their performance off the bench.
“They’ve been put in a situation where they’re not only putting up points offensively, but they’re filling a hole defensively,” he said. “I want to give them a lot of credit because they’ve done terrific in his absence.”
The West Valley defense contained Clarkston standout Xavier Santana in the first half. He finished the first 16 minutes with seven points. But within the first four minutes of the second half he doubled his points, and he finished with 17.
“We were able to get him in the open floor more in the second half and he’s a magician in the open floor,” Jones said. “He’s either going to make a play for himself or he’s going to make a play for his teammates.”
Grady Walker paced West Valley with 12 points.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (12-2, 1-1)
Ashton Zettle 0 2-2 2, Kamron Holley 0 0-0 0, Ben Fried 2 0-0 6, Rosko Schroder 3 0-0 9, John Austin 1 0-1 3, Turner Livingston 4 2-2 10, Raesean Eaton 0 0-0 0, Grady Walker 4 3-4 12. Totals 14 7-9 42.
CLARKSTON (7-4, 2-1)
Xavier Santana 6 3-4 17, Tuff Tallbull 1 0-0 2, Landon Taylor 1 2-2 4, Robby Reagan 1 0-0 2, Dawson Blunt 1 4-4 6, Conrad Dudley 8 0-0 16, Austin Steinwand 4 0-0 8, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-10 55.
West Valley 5 7 9 21—42
Clarkston 11 12 15 17—55
3-point goals — Schroder 3, Fried 2, Austin, Walker, Santana 2.
GIRLS West Valley 58, Clarkston 49
It’s taken almost two months for the Bantam girls to play at home, and despite the loss, they gave fans their money’s worth.
“We turned a corner that we’ve been trying to turn for a long time,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We just need to slow down and stop panicking.”
With West Valley up by three with 2:46 to go in regulation, an Eagles inbounds pass was tipped by Eloise Teasley, causing the ball to roll towards the sideline. Clarkston’s Erika Pickett and West Valley’s Chloe DeHaro dove after the ball. Instead of a jump ball, the officials whistled Pickett for a foul, sending DeHaro to the line.
She made both free throws to put West Valley (6-4, 1-0) ahead 51-46. Sobotta felt the play was a difference maker.
“I hate to see a great hustle play from both girls end up in that,” She said. “I’d love for them to just call it out of bounds no matter which way that would go.”
The Bantams (7-4, 1-1) came in focused on offensive rebounding and getting putbacks according to Sobotta. They executed well in the first half with 10 offensive boards. In the second half, Clarkston finished with eight offensive rebounds but didn’t convert when it needed to.
“We just need to slow down when we get the rebound,” Sobotta said. “We were just throwing it up instead of looking for quality shots.”
Even worse, Clarkston finished 4-for-10 (40 percent) at the free-throw line and was just 2-for-7 (28.6 percent) in the fourth.
“That hurt us,” Sobotta said. “They were fouling us, and what more can you ask for in that situation? They were stopping the clock and we just couldn’t capitalize when we got there.”
Kendall Wallace paced the Bantams with 21 points and three steals. The sophomore is starting to come into her own, Sobotta said.
“She’s buying into the fact she doesn’t have to do it all on her own,” She said. “She’s trusting that everything is going to work out and she’s trusting her teammates.”
DeHaro led the Eagles with 19 points.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (6-4, 1-0)
Chloe DeHaro 6 7-8 19, Delani Walker 6 0-0 14, Molly Fisher 0 1-2 1, Aubrey Lobdell 1 0-0 2, Madison Carr 3 0-0 6, Rylen Palmer 1 0-0 2, Aliyah Henry 6 0-0 14. Totals 23 8-10 58.
CLARKSTON (7-4, 1-1)
Erika Pickett 3 1-3 8, Maggie Ogden 3 1-1 7, Alyssa Whittle 1 0-0 3, Avah Griner 0 0-0 0, Nani Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 5 8-10 21, Alahondra Perez 1 1-2 3, Eloise Teasley 2 1-5 5. Totals 16 12-21 49.
West Valley 12 14 15 17—58
Clarkston 8 12 15 14—49
3-point goals — Walker 2, Henry 2, Wallace 3, Pickett, Whittle.
