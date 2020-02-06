CHENEY, Wash. — Clarkston coach Justin Jones said he’s been waiting for a quarter like this “pretty much all year.”
The Bantams boys’ basketball team poured in 28 points — with Tru Allen and Trey Dreadfulwater combining for 25 — to go up big, and eventually down Great Northern League foe Cheney 82-54 on Wednesday.
“It was just beautiful basketball,” Jones said. “Add in the unselfishness of every other guy on the floor (besides the play of Allen and Dreadfulwater), and it was just a really fun quarter. I didn’t have to coach a lot.”
Allen finished with a game-high 28 points on 65 percent shooting. Dreadfulwater tacked on 19 points, while Christian Robbins provided 11 points (3-of-3 on 3s) off the bench.
The Bantams (14-5, 10-1), who’ve locked up their league, netted 11 triples and limited Cheney (2-15, 1-8) to a seven-point third quarter.
CLARKSTON (14-5, 10-1)
Misael Perez 1 0-1 2, Tru Allen 10 5-6 28, Alex Italia 1 1-4 4, Christian Robbins 3 2-4 11, Trey Dreadfulwater 8 0-0 19, Andrew Reeder 1 0-0 2, Kaeden Frazier 1 0-0 2, Gus Hagestad 1 0-0 3, Max Johnson 2 2-2 6, Wyatt Chatfield 0 1-3 1, Dawson Packwood 1 2-2 4. Totals 29 13-22 82
CHENEY (2-15, 1-8)
Henry Browne 0 0-0 0, Josh Whiteley 1 4-5 6, Tavin West 5 1-2 15, Peyton McPherson 2 1-2 5, Trinidad Richardson 4 2-2 10, Dawson Heuett 0 0-0 0, Quinsie Goodloe 0 0-0 0, Luke Hemenway 2 1-2 5, Alex Long 2 0-0 5, Koby Holt 1 0-2 2, V. Vega 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 9-15 54.
Clarkston 28 13 23 19—82
Cheney 12 13 7 22—54
3-point goals — Allen 3, Italia, Robbins 3, Dreadfulwater 3, Hagestad, West 4, Long.
East Valley 59, Pullman 53
SPOKANE — Pullman took a 10-point lead in the third quarter after trailing by double digits at halftime, but an 18-2 spurt from Great Northern League foe East Valley of Spokane did the Greyhounds in.
Pullman (9-9, 5-5) “just missed a lot of shots in the fourth quarter,” coach Craig Brantner said, and the Knights (8-11, 5-6) took advantage.
“We kinda ran out of gas,” Brantner said.
Peyton Rogers hit four 3s and led the Hounds with 14 points. Steven Burkett had 12 and Evan Strong kicked in 10 and seven assists. Brantner credited Rogers’ sharpshooting and his team’s ball movement as key in his team’s second-half rally.
EV was led by Tyrell Brown (18 points) and Reece Rasmussen (17).
PULLMAN (9-9, 5-5)
Dane Bednar 3 0-0 6, Brady Wells 0 0-0 0, Evan Strong 4 2-4 10, Ethan Kramer 3 0-0 7, Steven Burkett 4 2-2 12, Brayden Roberts 1 2-2 4, Peyton Rogers 4 2-4 14, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Riley Pettit 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-12 53.
EAST VALLEY (8-11, 5-6)
RJ McGee 0 0-0 0, Reece Rasmussen 7 1-2 17, Taylor Hofstee 4 0-2 8, Coleton Hansen 2 0-0 5, Zach Honegger 0 0-0 0, Tyrell Brown 8 2-2 18, Henry Stevens 0 0-0 0, Aiden Constantino 2 3-4 8, Adreyan Hargrave 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 7-12 59.
Pullman 13 9 19 12—53
East Valley 17 18 4 20—59
3-point goals — Kramer, Burkett 2, Rogers 4, Rasmussen 2, Hansen, Constantino.
GIRLS BASKETBALLGrangeville 55, Orofino 35
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville and its seven seniors celebrated senior night with a runaway win against Central Idaho League rival Orofino.
The Bulldogs (16-4, 4-0) were led by Camden Barger, who had 12 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and six steals. Colby Canaday also tallied 12 points, and managed a double-double with 10 boards. Bailey Vanderwall added 11 points and five assists.
“They share the ball so well; they don’t even care who gets the points, they just want that W,” coach Michelle Barger said of her team. “(The seniors) are a great group of girls. I’m really proud of all of them.”
Grace Beardin led Orofino (8-9, 1-3) with 11 points.
Grangeville will face the winner of a game between St. Maries and Orofino on Monday in Genesee in the district tournament.
OROFINO (8-9, 1-3)
Sydnie Zywina 2 2-5 6, Grace Beardin 4 3-7 11, Riley Schwartz 3 1-4 7, Shayla Shuman 1 0-0 2, Kaylynn Johnson 3 3-4 9. Totals 13 9-20 35.
GRANGEVILLE (16-4, 4-0)
Camden Barger 6 0-0 12, Hayden Hill 0 0-0 0, Talia Brown 3 0-0 6, Megan Bashaw 2 0-4 4, Zoe Lutz 1 0-0 2, Iseyda LaCombe 0 1-2 1, Makala Roberts 2 0-0 5, Bailey Vanderwall 5 1-2 11, Colby Canaday 3 5-6 12, Emma Edwards 1 0-0 2, Kim Kaschmitter 0 0-0 0, Paige Layman 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-14 55.
Orofino 10 6 4 15—35
Grangeville 10 8 17 19—55
3-point goals — Roberts, Canaday.
Cheney 54, Clarkston 51
CHENEY, Wash. — Clarkston’s last-ditch 3-point attempt for the tie rimmed out, and the Bantams dropped a Great Northern League contest to Cheney.
The Bantams (14-4, 7-3) “dug ourselves into a hole again, but this time couldn’t get all the way out,” coach Debbie Sobotta said. They went down by 10 at the end of the first.
Clarkston was led by Ashlyn Wallace’s 20 points, six rebounds and six steals. AJ Sobotta tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalena Henry nabbed six boards.
The Blackhawks (6-11, 2-7) got 18 points from Maggie Smith and 13 from Emma Evans.
CHENEY (6-11, 2-7)
Stark 1 3-4 5, Schuller 1 0-0 2, Draper 3 1-3 8, Deathrage 3 0-0 6, Benson 1 0-0 2, Evans 5 0-2 13, Smith 5 6-7 18. Totals 19 10-16 54.
CLARKSTON (14-4, 7-3)
Ashlyn Wallace 5 8-9 20, Mick Jackson 1 0-0 3, Maggie Ogden 2 2-2 6, Erika Pickett 1 1-3 3, AJ Sobotta 3 2-3 10, Lauren Johnson 1 2-2 4, Jalena Henry 2 1-2 5, Samantha Chatfield 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 16-21 51.
Cheney 19 12 10 13—54
Clarkston 9 7 17 18—51
3-point goals — Draper, Evans 3, Smith 2, Wallace 2, Jackson, Sobotta 2.
East Valley 60, Pullman 37
SPOKANE — East Valley of Spokane raced out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and rode three double-figure outputs to down Pullman in a Great Northern League matchup.
The Knights (15-4, 8-3) got 18 points from Brie Holecek, 13 from Mataya Green and 12 from Ellie Stowell. Pullman (3-15, 0-10) was led by Meghan McSweeney (11 points) and Peyton Teevens (nine).
PULLMAN (3-15, 0-10)
Megan Limburg 8, Elise McDougle 0, Audrey Pitzer 0, Peyton Teevens 9, Hailey Chittenden 0, Meghan McSweeney 11, Kelsi Benton 0, Hallie McDougle 0, Sehra Singh 0, Hailey Talbot 5, Kinsey Kallaher 2.
EV (15-4, 8-3)
Kyra Johnson 2, Sierra Custard 2, Mataya Green 13, Ellie Syverson 1, Emma Glore 4, Gabby Magana 2, Ellie Stowell 12, Brie Holecek 18, Shawnee Munns 0, Destiny Hillyard 3.
Pullman 5 15 5 12—37
East Valley 16 13 7 24—60
BOYS’ SWIMMINGAquatic Center to host WIAA districts
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association will conduct the Class 2A District 5, 6 and 7 meet Friday and Saturday at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center in Clarkston. The indoor natatorium will be closed to the public during this time. The meet will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for students with ASB cards and seniors, and $5 for heat sheets.