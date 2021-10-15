The Clarkston girls’ soccer team exacted revenge against Class 2A Greater Spokane League leader West Valley on Thursday, defeating the Eagles 3-1 at Lincoln Middle School after falling to them on the road earlier this season.
The Bantams (11-3, 7-1) were lifted by a Luellla Skinner goal in the 60th minute to break a 1-1 tie. Nine minutes later, Ella Ogden scored to seal the victory.
“We talked at halftime about improving our physicality and being better teammates,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “If we improved our physicality and stayed positive we were going to be in position to win the game.”
The Bantams started fast, with Rebecca Skinner scoring the opening goal in the fourth minute. West Valley (12-2, 7-1) was driving into Clarkston territory and attempted several shots. Ultimately, the ball bounced off Taryn Demers for an own goal that tied the game.
The first half was a physical battle that saw several stoppages. Newhouse reminded his team to not let the physical nature affect his team mentally.
“Sometimes when you play games like that, you become temperamental,” he said. “That can be your worst enemy and we can’t be that team. We wanted to win the physicality battle while making our team feel bigger and stronger.”
Clarkston was without all-league goalkeeper Erika Pickett, who was on a basketball recruiting visit.
Senior Eloise Teasley filled in and notched nine saves.
“Eloise is a gamer, she stepped in for us last year too,” Newhouse said. “Erika had a concussion last year and she stepped in and got us to the district championship. We knew she was going to be fine in the goal. We have two of the best keepers around.”
Teasley had little time to prepare.
“I was really nervous because I hadn’t played inside the goal in months,” she said. “So I really only had one practice to be goal-ready for the best team in our league, so that was really nerve-racking.”
Teasley also gave some love to the Bantams’ other defenders.
“I thought we played super-well overall,” she said. We started off a little shaky with the 1-1 start. But in the second half, we came out strong and fed off each others’ energy. I thought I played well but the whole defense played well throughout the game.”
Clarkston’s win against West Valley tied their season series. This was a big victory for the Bantams as they inch closer to the district tournament, according to Newhouse.
“We won this game with resilience and motivation,” he said. “This matchup could end up being for a league title down the road. We’ll see what happens.”
West Valley 1 0—1
Clarkston 1 2—3
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Luella Skinner), 4th.
West Valley — own goal, 14th.
Clarkston — Luella Skinner (Rebecca Skinner), 60th.
Clarkston — Ella Ogden (Rebecca Skinner), 69th.
Shots — West Valley 9, Clarkston 8 Saves — West Valley: Aubree Lobdell 5. Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 9.
