From the electric crowd, to the band, to the hyped-up players after every big play, it was easy to see the Clarkston Bantams were more than ready for their football opener Friday against Moscow at Clarkston High School.
The Bantams defense shut out the Bears, the offense moved the ball through the air and on the ground and Clarkston opened its season with a 47-0 victory.
“From start to end, I just love the intensity our guys played with,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “I think it was kind of a culmination of a really good offseason.
“We work and grind and work all offseason and then that first game you kind of get a chance to show what you do.”
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Turnovers into points
Clarkston defensive back Ian Nieves returned an interception 51 yards to the Moscow 14-yard line with 10 seconds left in the first half and the Bantams turned the last-second turnover into points.
Quarterback Carter Steinwand connected with wide receiver Landon Taylor for a 14-yard touchdown reception up the middle with just three seconds left before the break.
It was that kind of night for the Bantams.
Taylor finished with three catches for 69 yards and went 5-of-7 on extra-point kicks.
“I didn’t expect him to return it that far and he gave us one more chance,” Bye said of Nieves’ interception. “I told the defense pregame, I just said ‘Hey, let’s let our defense make some offense.’ And that was a great example of our defense getting us down there and it made some offense for us.”
Screen game success
Both teams found most of their offensive success in the screen game.
For Moscow (0-2), running back Eby Qualls rattled off a pair of screen passes for 34 and 27 yards for 61 of quarterback Noah Velasco’s 115 passing yards.
Clarkston used running backs and wide receivers in the screen game with those passes resulting in much of Steinwand’s 277 passing yards.
Steinwand went 15-of-27 and had three passing touchdowns. He rushed for another score.
Running back Ikaika Millan’s 80 receiving yards helped him reach 172 yards of total offense. He had two rushing touchdowns.
“We’ve always really liked our screen game, especially against really aggressive defenses,” Bye said. “They’re an aggressive defense, they brought a lot of blitzers, and running screens to slow that down is really big for us.”
Shut-down, shutout defense
The Bantams’ swarming defense held the Bears to minus-4 rushing yards on the day and allowed just 111 yards of total offense.
Clarkston also snagged a pair of interceptions by Nieves and Taylor and added a fumble recovery by Josh Hoffman.
They also kept up the pressure on Moscow with several big sacks.
“Clarkston is Clarkston,” Moscow coach Rob Bafus said. “... They’re just like a ‘Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robot’ — you know what you’re going to get, you just gotta be ready for it. They just came and punched us in the mouth tonight. Hats off to coach Bye and Clarkston.”
Moscow 0 0 0 0—0
Clarkston 14 13 13 7—47
First Quarter
Clarkston — Mason Brown 14 pass from Carter Steinwand (Landon Taylor kick), 5:00.
Clarkston — Ikaika Millan 7 run (Taylor kick), 0:59.
Second Quarter
Clarkston — Steinwand 14 run (kick failed), 3:32.
Clarkston — Taylor 14 pass from Steinwand (Taylor kick), 0:03.