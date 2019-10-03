CHENEY — Clarkston junior Mick Brown finished fourth out of 46 cross country boys’ competitors but the Bantams fell on Wednesday to Cheney in a dual meet 17-46.
Cheney won by defeault among girls, where the Bantams had just one participant, freshman Mia Bunce. She came in 16th out of 20 runners in a time of 25:27.
Brown had a time of 17:26, about 40 seconds off the pace.
“Mick Brown, he’s contending for State,” Clarkston co-head coach Tony Sousa said. “The rest of the team has also been really doing good and improving.”
BOYS
Top 5 — 1, Bas Holland, Che, 16:51. 2, Beckett Schoenleber, Che, 17:04. 3, JT Gasper, Che, 17:16. 4, Mick Brown, Clk, 17:26. 5, Kyle Peabody, Che, 18:01.
GIRLS
Top 5 — 1, Samantha Habegger, Che, 20:37. 2, Marion Mager-Reeser, Che, 21:23. 3, Ryleigh Bowes, Che, 21:26. 4, Jaela Thornburg, Che, 21:56. 5, Mayah Spakousky, Che, 22:07.
VOLLEYBALLHounds handle Eagles
SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman remained perfect in Great Northern League play with a 25-22, 25-17, 26-24 win against West Valley on Tuesday. The match had been omitted because of a Tribune error.
The Greyhounds improved to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the league.
Mikayla Uhlenkott had a double-double of 16 kills and 17 digs for the Hounds, while setter Addie Hawes added 24 assists.
Knights master Mustangs
DEARY — Visiting Logos of Moscow dealt Deary its second Whitepine League Division II defeat of the season on Tuesday. The Knights prevailed in three tight sets by scores of 26-24, 25-21, 25-23. The match had been omitted because of a Tribune error.
Kirstin Wambeke and Sarah Rosendahl finished with five kills apiece for Logos, while Lucia Wilson provided four blocks and Olivia Igielski had three.
“They were communicating well,” said Logos coach Jessica Evans, whose team improved to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in league. “We had a good tournament over the weekend where we tried a few new things, and we implemented them tonight. They’re being really flexible and coachable and communicating well. They’re all good friends.”
Huskies edge Spartans
WEIPPE — Kendel Wynott went 21-for-21 from the service line to help traveling Highland of Craigmont battle to a four-set victory on Tuesday over Whitepine League Division II rival Timberline of Weippe. The set scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-11, 26-24, and the Huskies moved their season record to 8-7 overall and 4-4 in league. The match had been omitted because of a Tribune error.
JV — Highland def. Timberline 25-18, 25-21, 15-12.