The return of Clarkston High School girls’ and boys’ basketball had been a long time coming. The Bantams had been languishing in a 440-day pandemic-induced hiatus from Kramer Gym — until Tuesday.
If there were any butterflies, they certainly didn’t show it, as the girls’ team broke through in the second half and finished off an 83-44 victory against nonleague opponent Colton, which had picked up the opportunity to play a larger school a few days earlier.
The boys’ team followed with a 64-21 pounding of Class 2A Greater Spokane League rival Rogers, which also was playing in its first game of a condensed season.
University of Idaho signee Ashlyn Wallace led the way in the girls’ game, turning in 23 points to go along with five assists and six steals on 9-of-16 shooting in her senior debut.
“It was so exciting,” Wallace said. “I think all of us just wanted to be back and finally play again. I think with everyone feeling that on the team ... that’s why we came out and performed so well.”
A full-court trap from Clarkston early on led to a handful of quality looks at the basket for the Bantams starters, as freshman Kendall Wallace stole the opening pair of Wildcat inbound passes and turned both into layins. Wallace scored all eight of her points in the quarter as the Bantams took a 12-3 advantage at the 5:15 mark.
Colton settled into its offense later in the first, as Rylee Vining hit two 3-pointers and Josie Schultheis powered in a layup while drawing a foul. She missed the free throw, however, and Colton went into the second down 24-16.
Vining compiled 15 points on the night, and Schultheis added 10.
“I really appreciated that we got to play against Colton for our first game,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “Because they will exploit your weaknesses. ... We did a lot of adjusting and learning within the game; they’re a powerhouse and they run a complete and disciplined game.”
In the second period, Clarkston started to run the table inside the paint as the post trio of Maggie Ogden, Samantha Chatfield and Erika Pickett were all factors in the interior throughout.
Chatfield went for 16 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and four assists while Ogden finished with 10 points. Pickett also posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards, including six on the offensive end.
“That threesome works so well together,” Sobotta said. “Our assistant coach works with our posts, gets them working together, seeing each other on the court. So I feel I’m pretty fortunate to have three bigs like that, because that’s kinda uncommon.”
The Bantams extended the lead in the second half as Colton (1-2) cooled down from the field.
Six Clarkston players scored in the third as the Bantams started to make shifts on defense with fluidity, holding Colton to eight points in the quarter and snagging a 63-36 lead heading into the final period.
The Bantams (1-0) continued to bring energy in the final minutes as they cruised the rest of the way.
“It was a great opportunity for our kids to compete at a higher level,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “I thought we did a good job of doing that especially in the first half. We still competed in the second but I feel like it kinda got away from us. I think they kinda wore us down with the defensive pressure.”
In the boys’ game, neither team got off to a pretty start.
Clarkston led 6-0 at the 1:58 point of the opening quarter, as freshman Xavier Santana rainbowed in a 3-pointer which got the Bantam boys off the schneid.
The Bantams quickly got into a groove on both ends of the court after the momentum-shifter, and their newly found depth stuck out noticeably after graduating nine seniors from the 2020 roster.
Clarkston led 29-6 at intermission and seemingly made no mistakes on defensive rotations.
“We’re always going to hang our hat on defense here, as we have for years,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “I thought they did a great job on that end. One thing this team will do for us is that we’re pretty even across the board. My bench is as strong as my starters and that’s a great place to be as a coach.”
Santana ended with 11 points, while Mason VanTine, a junior, was a crisp 6-of-8 for 13 points, and 6-foot-5 junior post Conrad Dudley also had 11.
Trevor Ray and Austin Steinwand added eight apiece to round out an efficient opener for Clarkston’s fresh-looking new corps.
Seniors Wyatt Chatfield and Misael Perez were absent from the lineup, so Jones got an even clearer look at some of the newer varsity players.
“It’s interesting that people say we have a lot of new faces,” Jones said. “But it’s just their turn. A lot of these guys have been in the program for a while and are just now getting their shot. I thought they did great things for the first game out. We still have a lot to work on, of course, but I thought they did an excellent job on the defensive end.”
GIRLS
COLTON (1-2)
Rylee Vining 5 2-3 15, Maggie Meyer 2 1-2 7, Josie Schultheis 4 2-5 10, Mary Pluid 2 0-0 5, Kyndra Stout 2 0-0 4, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 5-10 44.
CLARKSTON (1-0)
Kendall Wallace 4 0-0 8, Ashlyn Wallace 9 4-4 23, Jacey Hernandez 1 0-1 2, Maggie Ogden 3 4-6 10, Alahondra Perez 1 0-0 2, Erika Pickett 5 1-1 11, Alyssa Whittle 4 1-1 11, Samantha Chatfield 7 2-2 16. Totals 35 11-14 83.
Colton 16 12 8 8—44
Clarkston 24 20 19 20—83
3-point goals — Whittle, A. Wallace, Vining 3, Meyer 2, Pluid, Baerlocher.
———
BOYS
ROGERS (0-1)
Camden Hathaway 2 0-0 4, Casey Jeske 1 1-2 3, Taviorce Trammel 1 2-2 4, Kaiden Humbrid 1 0-0 2, Jahiem Kabloa 1 4-6 6, Nathaniel Othmer 0 0-0 0, Brayden Crossley 1 0-0 2, Aiden Flint 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 7-10 21.
CLARKSTON (1-0)
Trevor Ray 3 0-0 8, Mason VanTine 6 0-0 13, Kasch Auer 1 0-0 2, Xavier Santana 4 0-0 11, Dawson Packwood 2 0-0 4, Austin Steinwand 4 0-0 8, Simon Henry 1 0-0 2, Dawson Blunt 2 1-2 5, Cole Morscheck 0 0-0 0, Conrad Dudley 5 1-2 11. Totals 28 2-4 64.
Rogers 2 4 7 8—21
Clarkston 12 17 25 10—64
3-point goals — Santana 3, VanTine, Ray 2.
