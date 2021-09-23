The Clarkston Bantams are set to play in front of a full home crowd for the first time since 2019 when they play Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Pullman.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Adams Field.
“Last year we had a couple of games in front of 200 people or so,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said of the coronavirus-altered season. “But we’re excited to finally play in front of our home crowd again. It’ll be a big piece to the puzzle.”
The Bantams (1-2) notched their first win last week against North Central, 43-14. Before that, they had tough nonleague losses to Lewiston and Moscow, each of which are ranked in the top-5 in Idaho in their enrollment classes.
“We had to grow up really fast,” Bye said. “The growth that I’ve seen from Week 1 to Week 4 has been amazing. It was good for us.”
The Bantams are a young team and Bye wasn’t sure what to expect from his sophomores. But they’ve impressed.
“The sophomore group only played about three freshman games last year,” Bye said. “It’s been fun to watch them grow and learn on the fly.”
One of those important sophomores is quarterback Carter Steinwand.
“He’s done a good job limiting mistakes and turnovers,” Bye said. “We thought Carter would be pretty special and I’d say those expectations are being met so far.”
Pullman coach David Cofer also has taken notice of the Bantams’ young quarterback.
“I am very impressed with Steinwand,” Cofer said. “He’s very composed in the pocket and does a great job facilitating the offense.”
Offensively for Clarkston, it comes down to establishing the run game and getting the ball to its playmakers. One is Landon Taylor, who has 350 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s our big-play guy. We try to get the ball in his hands as much as possible,” Bye said. “He’s had over 100 yards in all of our games this year.”
Pullman (0-3) also is coming off of a tough nonleague schedule.
“I think it exposed where we are,” Cofer said. “Now, we’re able to focus on the adjustments that need to be made. It would’ve been nice to get a win somewhere in there, but, it’s like I told the kids. Now, we’re 0-0 and these games are the ones that matter.”
The Greyhounds want to keep the Bantams’ defense honest. One way to do that is to establish the ground game.
“We need to be two-dimensional,” Cofer said. “In order to do that, we’re going to have to do a couple of things. First of all, we have to establish the run game. Secondly, we can’t play from behind like we have been. When you do that it forces you to be one-dimensional.”
Defensively, Cofer is wary of Clarkston’s playmakers.
“We have to make sure we secure tackles,” he said. “We have to get as many guys to the football as possible. Their playmakers are elusive and dangerous in the open field.”
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.