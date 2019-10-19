CHENEY — Clarkston’s football team remained unbeaten in Great Northern League play and ensured itself at least a share of the Great Northern League title Friday with a 36-13 rout of Cheney.
Eddie Berglund ran for two touchdowns, Kaeden Frazier threw for two, and Steve Baiye had a touchdown pass, a field goal and three conversion kicks for the Bantams (6-1, 3-0).
“The offense was just really in sync all-around,” Bantams coach Brycen Bye said.
Clarkston 9 7 13 7—36
Cheney 0 0 0 13—13
Clarkston — Eddie Berglund 7 run (kick failed)
Clarkston — Steve Baiye 35 field goal
Clarkston — Will Sliger 10 run (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Kyden Bailey 4 pass from Kaeden Frazier (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Berglund 20 run (Baiye kick)
Cheney — 5 run (kick good)
Clarkston — Baiye 40 pass from Frazier (kick failed)
Cheney — 4 run (pass failed)
Colfax 39, Asotin 7
COLFAX — Colfax rattled off 25 unanswered points in the second half, breaking open a tight game and moving closer to a Northeast 2B League title with a rout of rival Asotin.
The Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0) racked up 361 yards to Asotin’s 162. They tallied eight sacks, held the Panthers to 2 of 12 on third downs and Nick Klaveano returned an interception for a score. Braeden Rogers spearheaded the defense with 3½ tackles for loss.
Colfax’s offense was led by Gavin Hammer’s 136 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries. Jacob Brown chipped in 95 yards and a score on 16 attempts.
Layne Gingerich went 9-of-12 for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Asotin’s Jack Gilmore had 77 yards on 11 rushes.
Asotin 7 0 0 0—7
Colfax 6 8 12 13—39
Colfax — Matthew Hockett 32 pass from Layne Gingerich (pass failed)
Asotin — Ethan Fugate 1 run (Dylan Landrus kick)
Colfax — Trenton Ensley 1 run (Brandon Lustig pass from Jacob Brown)
Colfax — Gavin Hammer 5 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Nick Klaveano interception return (pass failed)
Colfax — Ensley 25 pass from Gingerich (Brown kick)
Colfax — Brown 3 run (kick failed)
Kendrick 60, Timberline 6
WEIPPE — Chase Burke made eight rushes for 121 yards and four touchdowns as Kendrick blew past Timberline of Weippe-Pierce to secure the Whitepine League Division II title.
Alex Sneve ran for a touchdown and threw for another for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0).
“We only ran 28 plays the whole game, so when we did have the ball, we were effective,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said.
Kendrick 14 22 16 8—60
Timberline 6 0 0 0— 6
Kendrick — Chase Burke 37 run (pass failed)
Timberline — Rylan Larson 31 pass from Chase Hunter (run failed)
Kendrick — Burke 17 run (Alex Sneve run)
Kendrick — Burke 33 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 8 run (Talon Alexander pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Burke 16 run (Alexander pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Kolby Anderson 15 run (Burke pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Rylan Hogan 27 pass from Sneve (Jagger Hewett run)
Kendrick — Aiden McCollum 10 pass from Hewett (Chad Facey run)
Grangeville 37, Orofino 0
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville held Central Idaho League foe Orofino to 18 yards of total offense to win its fourth straight, a blowout to cap the Bulldogs’ season turnaround and clinch a No. 1 seed for the 2A playoffs.
Grangeville (5-3, 2-0) will stage a playoff game in two weeks with an undetermined opponent.
Kyle Frei compiled 105 yards and a score on 18 rushes, and Tescher Harris contributed 73 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries while also going 7-of-10 passing for 127 yards.
“We kept it pretty simple,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Adams said. “We pressured their QB. I think he only got two pass attempts off the whole game.
“I’ve got some good coaches working their butts off and our kids are believing.”
Orofino 0 0 0 0—0
Grangeville 8 6 15 8—37
Grangeville — Kyle Frei 4 run (Dane Lindsley run)
Grangeville — Tescher Harris 2 run (kick failed)
Grangeville — Harris 3 run (Tori Ebert pass from Harris)
Grangeville — Harris 5 run (Lindsley kick)
Grangeville — Caleb Barger 21 pass from Harris (Harris run)
Potlatch 38, Genesee 14
POTLATCH — Tyler Howard rushed for 133 yards and Jerrod Nicholson capably filled in for his injured brother at quarterback as Potlatch defeated Genesee in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Justin Nicholson had broken the thumb on his throwing hand last week against Clearwater Valley and was replaced by Jerrod Nicholson, who rushed for 103 yards in his varsity debut. Justin Nicholson could possibly return if Potlatch goes deep into the playoffs.
The Loggers (5-2, 3-1) racked up 409 rushing yards and overcame a clock-eating Genesee offense that kept Potlatch to just one first-quarter possession.
Genesee 0 0 8 6—14
Potlatch 0 24 0 14—38
Potlatch — Jerrod Nicholson 6 run (Je. Nicholson run)
Potlatch — Safety, Dylan Andrews tackles ballcarrier in end zone
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 1 run (Tyler Wilcoxson pass from Je. Nicholson)
Potlatch — Connor Akins 37 from Je. Nicholson (run failed)
Genesee — Dawson Durham 1 run (Cy Wareham run)
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 1 run (Je. Nicholson run)
Genesee — Wareham 64 pass from Durham (pass failed)
Potlatch — Wilcoxson fumble recovery in end zone (run failed)
Prairie 71, Kamiah 16
KAMIAH — Prairie of Cottonwood remained unbeaten in a Whitepine League Division I victory against Kamiah.
Cole Martin had an interception return for the Pirates’ opening touchdown, then ran for two more and caught another. Owen Anderson dashed for four touchdowns, including one each on a punt return and a fumble return, and Cole Schlader threw for three.
Prairie (7-0, 4-0) totaled 317 offensive yards.
Prairie 39 26 6 0—71
Kamiah 8 0 0 8—16
Prairie — Cole Martin interception return (kick failed)
Prairie — Owen Anderson 60 punt return (kick failed)
Prairie — Martin 37 run (Anderson kick)
Prairie — Derik Shears 27 pass from Cole Schlader (kick blocked)
Kamiah — Trent Taylor 65 run (Gabe Eades pass from Taylor)
Prairie — Anderson 3 run (Anderson kick)
Prairie — Shears 39 punt return (Anderson kick)
Prairie — Anderson fumble return (run failed)
Prairie — Martin 47 pass from Schlader (Mager pass from Schlader)
Prairie — Shears 33 pass from Schlader (pass failed)
Prairie — Anderson 53 run (run failed)
Prairie — Martin 18 run (pass failed)
Kamiah — Kyler Usher 25 run (Colton Sams run)
Clearwater Valley 46, Troy 0
KOOSKIA — Lane Schilling rushed for 244 yards and passed for 130 as Clearwater Valley blanked Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Davis McElroy rushed for 100 yards, Tate Pfefferkorn ran for two touchdowns on four carries and Schilling was 6-for-8 passing.
Dylan Pickering led the defensive effort for the Rams (5-1, 2-1), tallying nine solo tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Rams welcomed back one player from a disciplinary suspension but were missing two others for the same reason.
Troy 0 0 0 0—0
CV 12 14 0 20—46
Scoring plays and conversions are unofficial and not necessarily in order. One score is unavailable.
CV — Lane Schilling 45 run (pass failed)
CV — Schilling 5 run (pass failed)
CV — Christian Fabbi 75 punt return (Tyce Pfefferkorn run)
CV — Tate Pfefferkorn 10 run (pass failed)
CV — Davis McElroy 35 pass from Schilling (Schilling run)
CV — Ta. Pfefferkorn 10 run (Ty. Pfefferkorn run)
CV — NA
Pomeroy 62, SJEL 6
LACROSSE, Wash. — Pomeroy running back Trent Gwinn collected five touchdowns on 292 yards from scrimmage to propel the Pirates to a Southeast 1B League drubbing of St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse.
Gwinn had 12 touches. Brandon Bales added 104 yards rushing and three scores on 10 carries, and added a passing touchdown in going 3-for-5 for 61 yards.
Pomeroy (5-3, 4-2) logged 497 yards of offense and held SJEL to 165. Sidney Bales recorded an interception off Eagles quarterback Dylan Campbell, who went 2-of-17 for 76 yards.
Pomeroy 14 20 22 6—62
SJEL 0 6 0 0—6
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 29 run (Brandon Bales run)
Pomeroy — Bales 10 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — T. Gwinn 46 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — T. Gwinn 87 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — T. Gwinn 38 run (T. Gwinn run)
SJEL — Doug Stach 62 pass from Dylan Campbell (pass failed)
Pomeroy — Bales 33 run (Bales run)
Pomeroy — T. Gwinn 30 pass from Bales (Devin Noffsinger run)
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 6 pass from Brodie McGill (run failed)
Lapwai 40, Deary 18
DEARY — Lapwai bested nonleague foe Deary, improving to 2-4 while the Mustangs fell to 1-6.
“The kids did a really good job of playing the whole game and not sections,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said.
A box score was not available.
Lyle 71, Colton 28
COLTON — Lyle/Wishram running back Brandon Montoya accounted for nine touchdowns and at least 300 yards rushing as the unbeaten Cougars (6-0, 4-0) rolled to a Southeast 1B League win against Colton.
The Wildcats (2-4, 2-3) got 204 yards and three touchdowns on 40 carries from Chris Wolf, who also went 14-of-30 for 243 yards and a score.
Colton coach Jim Moehrle said red-zone problems were key — he said the Wildcats’ six first-half points could easily have been 32.
Lyle 14 30 21 6—71
Colton 0 6 6 16—28
Lyle — Brandon Montoya 20 run (pass failed)
Lyle — Brandon Montoya 65 pass from Cruz Montoya (pass failed)
Lyle — Montoya 91 run (pass failed)
Colton — Trent Druffel 30 pass from Chris Wolf (pass failed)
Lyle — Montoya 50 run (pass)
Lyle — Montoya 60 run (pass)
Lyle — Montoya 64 run (run)
Lyle — Smith 50 pass from Montoya (run)
Colton — Wolf 60 run (run failed)
Lyle — Montoya 40 run (kick)
Lyle — Montoya 36 run (pass failed)
Colton — Wolf 4 run (Grant Wolf pass from C. Wolf)
Lyle — Palmer 48 kick return (run)
Colton — C. Wolf 10 run (Druffel pass from C. Wolf)
Sal. River by forfeit
CASCADE, Idaho — Salmon River defeated Cascade by forfeit. No details were available.