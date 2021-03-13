Clarkston running back Eddie Berglund had logged only two rushing attempts in his team’s season opener before sustaining a shoulder injury, which kept him out of the Bantams’ Week 2 win against East Valley.
When the evasive veteran returned for his senior night Friday, he and the rest of Clarkston’s football players didn’t miss a beat.
“It’s just an amazing feeling to be back on the field,” Berglund said.
Berglund totaled 137 of his 186 yards and each of his three scores in the first half, averaging 9.3 yards per carry overall behind a dominant blocking effort from the Bantams, who routed Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Rogers 43-6 at Adams Field.
“My line created a lot of big holes — easy to run through, easy to see,” said the 5-foot-9, 190-pounder. “That’s really it. I gotta hand it all to them.”
Sophomore Ikaika Millan and senior Simon Henry combined for 90 yards on 13 ground attempts for Clarkston, which outgained the Pirates approximately 416-194.
A stout defensive front, led by senior collegiate prospect Dawson Packwood, tallied nine tackles for loss, and set the tone for the blowout early.
“So far, that’s really been the bright spot of our team,” Bantams coach Brycen Bye said of his big men. “They’ve found a way to dominate the line of scrimmage. Hopefully, they’ll continue to do that. It’s been really fun to watch them jel, and we’ve got a lot of veteran guys there.
“We knew we had an advantage up front. You saw it in the first quarter, when we ran the ball, ran the ball.”
Clarkston (2-1) recorded its first touchdown in 1:48, with Berglund bursting through gaps and shaking tacklers for chunk gains on every down, then capping the series with an 8-yard score.
On Rogers’ first play from scrimmage, Bantam defensive end Conrad Dudley picked off a deflected screen-pass attempt, setting up another quick Berglund touchdown.
The Pirates (0-3), from Spokane, only threatened once in the first period, reaching Clarkston’s 30-yard line late in the quarter. But junior Bantam defensive back Dawson Blunt jumped a hitch route for an interception.
Junior linebacker Carson Patterson registered another pick in the second quarter and Rogers couldn’t stop Clarkston’s rushing attack, falling into a deep hole after bruising, short-yardage touchdowns from Berglund and Henry put the hosts up 27-0 with about five minutes until the break.
“Our understanding of the game has improved, especially the running side of it,” Berglund said. “We were good last year, but we’ve stepped it up.”
Bantam quarterback Terrell Lawson completed 7 of 16 passes for 75 yards after co-quarterback Nic Schofield was inexplicably ejected in a chippy first quarter.
Senior Cayden Vinson and Blunt combined for 58 yards on four grabs. Rogers signal-caller Casey Jeske accounted for most of the Pirates’ offense while under heavy pressure. He went 7-of-24 for 106 yards and added 74 yards rushing.
The Bantams drained six minutes off the clock with a methodical drive to open the third. Berglund went for 49 yards on the possession, which ended with a 3-yard Henry touchdown run.
“He put in a ton of work in the offseason to get better,” Bye said of Berglund. “He was excited (to return), and the kids were really excited. We knew coming in he’d be a focal point of the offense.”
The Bantams, who next will face Othello at 7 p.m. Friday, honored their 16 seniors before the game.
“They’re very tight-knit, and that makes your team better,” Bye said.
Rogers 0 0 0 6— 6
Clarkston 14 16 7 6—43
First Quarter
Clarkston — Eddie Berglund 8 run (pass failed).
Clarkston — Berglund 13 run (Nic Schofield run).
Second Quarter
Clarkston — Berglund 2 run (Landon Taylor kick).
Clarkston — Simon Henry 3 run (kick failed).
Clarkston — Taylor 31 field goal.
Third Quarter
Clarkston — Henry 3 run (Taylor kick).
Fourth Quarter
Rogers — Jeske 6 run (run failed).
Clarkston — Ephraim Palmer 9 run (kick failed).
UNOFFICIAL INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Casey Jeske 12-74, Tyson Moore 5-8, Matthews Jr. 2-2, Tony Diep 1-3, Pierce Kuck 1-1. Clarkston: Berglund 20-186, Simon Henry 7-36, Ikaika Millan 6-54, Ephraim Palmer 4-25, Terrell Lawson 4-20, Tiger Carringer 1-20.
PASSING — Rogers: Jeske 7-24—106. Clarkston: Lawson 7-16—75, Schofield 1-4—10.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Tavionce Trammell 3-63, Moore 2-28, Anthony Dearfield 1-13, Jesse Atwood 1-7, Carlos Matthews Jr. 1-5, Danny Rupp 1-5. Clarkston: Cayden Vinson 1-31, Dawson Blunt 3-27, Robby Reagan 1-13, Jeff Olerich 2-12, Carringer 1-2.
