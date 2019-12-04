PREP BASKETBALL
Ashlyn Wallace led four Bantams in double figures in Clarkston’s 87-25 nonleague season-opening girls’ basketball rout of the Hanford Falcons on Tuesday night at Kramer Gym.
Wallace had 24 points, Mickala Jackson added 19 and Erika Pickett finished with 14 for Clarkston, which outrebounded Hanford 47-13. That was an issue for the Bantams last season, but coach Debbie Sobotta was pleased with that part of the game in this one.
“Everyone of our kids but one player had at least one rebound,” Sobotta said. “I think every game we’re going to have to go into it like we’re going to have to get better. Hanford worked us and hustled, so it made us work hard and hustled. We played to our level.”
Also she was thrilled with the scoring balance.
“We got 27 points off the bench,” Sobotta said. “I think that’s going to be huge for us this year. I feel like anyone who plays can score some points for us.”
HANFORD (0-1)
Moran 2 3-6 7, C. Downard 3 0-0 8, Marske 2 0-0 6, M. Downard 0 1-2 1, Robinson 0 0-2 0, Burt 0 3-4 3. Totals 7 7-14 25.
CLARKSTON (1-0)
Ashlyn Wallace 10 0-2 24, Mickala Jackson 7 0-0 19, Jacey Hernandez 0 1-2 1, Erika Pickett 6 2-4 14, Marielena Ronquillo 1 2-2 4, AJ Sobotta 2 2-2 6, Lauren Johnson 2 2-2 7, Jalena Henry 1 2-2 4, Samantha Chatfield 4 0-0 8. Totals 33 11-16 87.
Hanford 6 4 8 7 — 25
Clarkston 17 21 28 21 — 87
3-point goals — C. Downard 2, Marske 2, Wallace 4, Jackson 5, Johnson.
Colfax 50, Colton 46
COLTON — Trailing by one with a minute remaining, Colton turned the ball over and had to resort to fouling, and visiting Colfax came through in a seesaw nonleague season debut for both teams.
The Bulldogs led 16-7 through the first quarter, but the Wildcats struck back to lead 28-25 at the half. Colfax reasserted itself in the third and held on through the final frame.
Asher Cai of Colfax was the game’s top scorer with 18 points, while Maggie Meyer of Colton was just behind her at 16.
“It was a good opener,” said Colton coach Clark Vining. “I mean, Colfax is one of the teams favored in their league, so it was a good one for us.”
COLFAX (1-0)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 0-1 6, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-0 0, Shyah Antoine 3 1-2 7, Asher Cai 6 4-6 18, Anni Cox 1 0-0 2, Kierstyn York 1 0-1 2, Sydney Berquist 4 0-1 8, Hannah Baerlocher 1 2-2 4, Justice Brown 0 1-2 1, Abree Aune 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-15 50.
COLTON (0-1)
Rylee Vining 1 5-6 8, Josie Schultheis 0 0-2 0, Taylor Thomas 2 8-12 14, Maggie Meyer 4 4-4 16, Sidni Whitcomb 2 0-2 5, Megan Kay 0 3-5 3, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 20-31.
Colfax 16 9 17 8—50
Colton 7 21 10 8—46
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell 2, Cai 2, Meyer 4, Thomas 2, Vining.
JV — Colton 41, Colfax 7
Gar-Pal 41, Potlatch 28
POTLATCH — In a nonleague season debut for visiting Garfield-Palouse, Kenzi Pedersen scored 20 points and led the Vikings to victory against Potlatch.
Kennedy Thompson led the Loggers (1-3) with 11 points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-0)
Lexi Brantner 1 0-0 3, Rielee Renee 2 0-0 4, Madi Cloninger , Paige Collier 1 2-3 4, MaKenzie Collier 2 0-0 4, Maci Brantner 2 0-0 4, Kenzi Pedersen 6 8-14 20, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-17 41.
POTLATCH (1-2)
Danaira Carpenter 2 1-3 7, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Cessnun 0 0-2 0, Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Hamburg 2 3-4 8, Kennedy Thompson 5 1-2 11, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 0-0 2, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Anna Atkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-11 28.
Garfield-Palouse 13 12 11 5—41
Potlatch 6 13 2 7—28
3-point goals — D. Carpenter 2, Hamburg, Brantner.
Prairie 57, Genesee 34
COTTONWOOD — Four Pirates hit double figures as they used a 39-19 first-half run to take down the Bulldogs in Whitepine League Division I play.
“I think we had high energy,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “Both teams respect each other. We got some turnovers and turned them into points. Our best offense was our defense. We just have to keep plugging away on our end.”
Ellea Uhlenkott had 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead Prairie (4-1). Madison Shears and India Peery also had 13 points, and Ciara Chaffee finished with 10 points.
Bailey Leseman tallied a game-high 27 points to pace Genesee (3-2).
GENESEE (3-2)
Lucie Ranisate 0 0-2 0, Molly Hanson 0 0-0 0, Emerson Parkins 0 1-2 1, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 7 11-14 27, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Stout 0 2-2 2, Claira Osborne 0 2-2 2, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 16-22 34 .
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (4-1)
Delanie Lockett 3 0-0 6, Kristin Wemhoff 0 1-2 1, Madison Shears 4 4-8 13, Ellea Uhlenkott 4 4-6 13, Tara Schlader 0 1-4 1, India Peery 3 6-7 13, Ciara Chaffee 3 3-5 10, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 19-32 57 .
Genesee 12 7 7 8 — 34
Prairie 26 13 9 9 — 57
3-point goals — Shears, Uhlenkott, Perry, Chaffee.
JV — Prairie 67, Genesee 17
Grangeville 44, McCall-Donn. 30
MCCALL — Visiting Grangeville overcame a slow start to top nonleague foe McCall-Donnelly and remain unbeaten on the season.
The Bulldogs (5-0) trailed 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, but tied things up at 17-17 by halftime and shot into the lead with a 19-2 showing in the third.
Colby Canaday of Grangeville led all scorers on the day with 12 points, while teammate Camden Barger had eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals to go with her three points.
“We didn’t shoot very well the first half, and we just switched our defense up a little bit and we started hitting some shots,” said Grangeville coach Michelle Barger.
GRANGEVILLE (5-0)
Camden Barger 1 1-3 3, Hayden Hill 0 2-2 2, Talia Brown 2 2-6 6, Macy Smith 3 0-0 7, Megan Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Zoe Lutz 2 0-1 4, Iseyda LaCombe 0 0-2 0, Makala Roberts 1 0-0 3, Bailey Vanderwall 3 1-2 7, Colby Canaday 6 0-0 12. Totals 18 6-16 44.
MCCALL-DONNELLY
R. Wright 1 1-4 4, M. Burtenshaw 3 0-1 7, J. Moyer 2 1-3 5, J. Jones 4 1-3 9, A. Jones 1 0-0 2, B. Richardson 1 1-4 3. Totals 12 4-15 30.
Grangeville 5 12 19 8—44
McCall-Donnelly 9 8 2 11—30
3-point goals — Smith, Roberts, Wright, Burtenshaw
JV — McCall 44, Grangeville 32
C — Grangeville 22, McCall 21
Troy 34, Kamiah 23
TROY — After a tight first quarter, Troy took over in the second en route to victory against visiting Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah.
The score was 9-8 at the end of the first, but the Trojans (1-3) outscore their rivals 15-2 in the second and maintained the lead through the third and fourth.
Morgan Blazzard of Troy led all scorers with 10 points and made it a double-double with 11 rebounds.
“I thought we did a good job in the second quarter of forcing turnovers and keeping them to one shot per possession,” said Troy coach Aaron Dail.
TROY (1-3)
Halee Bohman 0 1-2 1, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Betty McKenzie 0 2-4 2, Whitney Foster 2 0-0 4, Isabelle Raasch 2 0-0 4, Morgan Blazzard 3 4-8 10, Abby Weller 3 2-3 8, Katie Gray 0 2-2 2. Totals 11 11-19 34.
KAMIAH
Marlee Engledow 0 1-2 1, Logan Landmark 0 1-2 1, Zayda Loewen 3 1-2 9, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Jazzy Oatman 1 1-2 4, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Destiny Knight 1 2-4 4, Irene Popp 1 2-2 4, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Claire McNall 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 8-22 23.
Kamiah 8 2 6 7—23
Troy 9 15 3 7—34
3-point goals — Chamberlin, Loewen 2, Oatman.
Nezperce 37, Logos 30
NEZPERCE — A second-half rally by visiting Logos of Moscow fell short and Nezperce prevailed in Whitepine League Division II play.
Jillian Lux and Caitlyn Cronce recorded eight points apiece for the Indians (3-1, 2-0), while Hannah Duuck had seven points and 11 rebounds.
“She’s only 5-foot-6, but she always leads our team in rebounds,” coach Dave Snodgrass said of Duuck. “You’d better not be in the way; she’s going to get it.”
Kirstin Wambeke of Logos was the game’s overall high-scorer at 12 points.
NEZPERCE (3-1, 2-0)
Amelia Husted 1 0-0 2, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 3 1-4 8, Hannah Duuck 1 5-6 7, Madisyn Brower 1 2-2 4, Caitlyn Cronce 2 4-4 8, KC Wahl 2 1-2 5, Kayden Horton 1 1-3 3, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 14-21 37.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 3 1-2 8, Lucia Wilson 1 0-0 2, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 4 1-2 12, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 4 0-0 8, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-4 30.
Logos 4 5 12 9—30
Nezperce 8 15 5 9—37
3-point goals — Lux, Wambeke 3, Miller.
JV — Nezperce 22, Logos 8
Orofino 43, Clearwater Valley 30
OROFINO — The Maniacs combined for 33 rebounds en route to victory over visiting nonleague adversary Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Kaylynn Johnson led Orofino (2-3) with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Kaitlyn Mangun of Clearwater Valley was the game’s overall score leader with 14 points.
CV also got nine rebounds apiece from Johnson and Grace Beardin, as well as five from Sydnie Zywina.
“The girls just played well as a team,” said Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix. “They moved the ball, and we had more assists as a team than we’ve had. It was our best performance that we’ve had yet, so it feels good.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Kaitlyn Mangun 6 2-2 14, Kadance Schilling 2 1-7 5, Alicia Reuben 1 0-0 3, Ashton Mangun 1 0-0 2, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 1 0-0 2, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Camille Stewart 0 0-2 0, Martha Smith 1 0-0 2, Maci Marrow 1 0-0 2, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-11 30.
OROFINO (2-3)
Sydnie Zywina 2 0-1 5, Peyton Merry 3 0-0 7, Grace Beardin 3 1-2 7, Riley Schwartz 3 2-4 9, Shayla Shuman 0 2-2 2, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Johnson 5 2-2 13. Totals 16 7-11 43.
Clearwater Valley 6 12 7 5—30
Orofino 10 12 13 8—43
3-point goals — Reuben, Zywina, Merry, Schwartz, Johnson
Pullman Chr. 38, Oaks 11
PULLMAN — Samantha Shaffer led Pullman Christian with 11 points and the Eagles soared past Oaks Classical. Annie Goetz led the Eagles with five steals.
“The girls played a swarming defense,” coach Trent Goetz said.
OAKS
Sylvia Dykstra 0, Genevieve Dykstra 0, Sarah Love 0, Gloria Depaolo 3, Kassidy Reate 0, Mia Welch 3, Evelyn Dykstra 0, Malia Clancy 0, Samantha Palpant 0, Lily Sorensen 5.
Pullman Christian
Faith Berg 8, Annie Goetz 9, Samantha Shaffer 11, Grace Berg 2, Kate Cummings 0, Claire Wilson 2, Alyssa Goetz 0, Alina Combs 6.
Oaks 1 2 6 2—11
Pullman Christian 13 10 10 5—38
3-point goals — Shaffer.
Kendrick 52, St. John Bosco 32
KENDRICK — A 22-point showing from Mya Brown bolstered the Kendrick effort as the Tigers made a winning start to their Whitepine League Division I season by besting St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
“She’s just a go-getter,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said of Brown. “She’s our chaser on the full-court press, so she gets quite a few steals.”
Lauren Morgan also reached double digits for Kendrick (2-1, 1-0).
ST. JOHN BOSCO
Jessie Sonnen 3 1-4 7, Lexi Currier 1 0-0 2, Erin Chmelik 3 2-5 8, Jade Prigge 8 1-2 17, Dani Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Makayla Rose 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-12 32.
KENDRICK
Rose Stewart 0 1-2 1, Mya Brown 10 2-6 22, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Anderson 2 0-0 5, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 2 1-2 5, Lauren Morgan 4 1-5 10, Erin Morgan 2 0-0 4, Abi Cook 0 0-0 0, Megan Brocke 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 5-15 52.
SJB 7 10 8 7—32
Kendrick 13 14 18 7—52
3-point goals — Anderson, L. Morgan, Brocke.
Deary 48, Highland 31
CRAIGMONT — Visiting Deary rallied from a halftime deficit to top Highland of Craigmont in Whitepine League Division II play.
Graci Heath had a game-high 18 points and provided six assists for the Mustangs (3-2, 2-0). Emily and Matteya Proctor joined her in double digits at 11 and 12 points respectively, and Emily had seven steals.
“The first half, we kind of played into their game,” said Deary assistant coach Courtney Warner. “They’ve got some really big girls; they’ve got a 6-footer. We turned up the pressure in the second half — started boxing out, taking care of the ball.”
DEARY (3-2, 2-0)
Graci Heath 8 0-0 18, Makala Beyer 1 1-3 3, Matteya Proctor 6 0-3 12, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gregg 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 1 0-0 2, Emiley Proctor 4 3-3 11, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 4-9 48.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Acacia Randall 5 5-6 15, Payton Crow 4 0-4 8, Emily Dau 1 0-0 2, Katie Goeckner 1 0-0 2, Tylar Crow 2 0-0 4, Hannah Miller 0 0-0 0, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-10 31
Deary 11 6 17 14—48
Highland 5 14 6 6—31
3-point goals — Heath.
Oakesdale 56, Asotin 20
OAKESDALE — The Nighthawks used a 15-3 run in the first quarter and cruised from there in beating the Panthers in the season-opener for both teams.
“We just need to do a better job of not getting down early in the game,” Asotin coach Kristi Pratt said. “It was nice to get the first game out of the way and find some things you need to work. We just got to find some ways to score.”
Kayla Payne finished with 10 points to pace Asotin.
ASOTIN (0-1)
Rilynn Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Emalie Wilks 0 0-0 0, Eliza Bailey 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Stein 2 1-2 5, Kayla Payne 2 6-6 10, Taylor Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, Haylee Appleford 0 0-0 0, Karlie Koch 0 0-0 0, Megan Ball 0 0-0 0, Lily Bird 1 0-0 3, Emmalyn Barnea 0 0-0 0, Shelby Forgey 1 0-1 3. Totals 6 7-9 20.
OAKESDALE (1-0)
Jessie Reed 4 0-1 8, Lizzy Perry 6 2-2 14, Bree Rawls 1 0-0 2, Marilla Hockett 1 0-0 3, Julie Baljo 2 0-0 6, Kyla Hansen 0 0-0 0, Lauryn Rawls 2 1-2 5, Louellen Reed 5 3-6 13, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 2 1-2 5. Totals 23 7-13 56.
Asotin 3 11 4 2 —20
Oakesdale 15 18 6 17 — 56
3-point goals — Bird, Hockett, Baljo 2.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLClarkston 51, Hanford 36
Tru Allen had 22 points as the Bantams used a 15-8 third-quarter run to beat the Falcons in a nonleague season opener for both team at Clarkston’s Kramer Gym.
The second half made the difference, as Clarkston held Hanford to just three field goals in the final 16 minutes.
“We executed on both ends of the floor in the second half,” Bantams coach Justin Jones said. “For the first game of the year, you don’t expect perfection and that was the case in the first half. Tonight, our defense really pulled us through when we were struggling offensively.”
Allen kept them going, particularly in the first quarter, when he scored all 13 of Clarkston’s points on 5-of-7 from the field.
HANFORD (0-1)
DeShawn Samplas 0 0-0 0, Brock Thornton 0 0-0 0, Broc Nelson 1 0-0 2, Turner Clayton 0 0-0 0, Darnell Walker 3 1-2 7, Riley Nighswoner 2 4-6 8, Tyson Canfield 1 3-5 5, Hudson Shupe 4 2-2 13, Cory Jeffries 0 0-0 0, Andrew McDowell 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 11-17 36.
CLARKSTON (1-0)
Misael Perez 0 0-0 0, Christian Robbins 2 0-0 5, Tru Allen 8 5-6 22, Alex Italia 1 1-2 3, Trey Dreadfullwater 1 0-0 3, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Allen , Kaeden Frazier 0 0-0 0, Gus Hagestad 3 0-0 8, Jayden Hopkins 2 0-0 6, Max Johnson 0 0-0 0, Colton Dudley , Wyatt Chatfield 1 2-6 4, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-15 51.
Hanford 11 11 8 6 — 36
Clarkston 13 13 15 10 — 51
3-point goals — Shupe 3, Allen, Robbins, Dreadfullwate, Hagestad 2, Hopkins 2.
JV — Clarkston def. Hanford.
Deary 75, Highland 45
CRAIGMONT — Brayden Stapleton went 8-for-11 from 3-point range and racked up 36 points as he led visiting Deary to a season-opening Whitepine League Division II victory against Highland of Craigmont.
The game was tight through the opening quarter before Stapleton hit four 3-pointers in close succession to vault the Mustangs into a decisive winning position. Teammate Dylan Wilcox made five 3-pointers of his own and scored 19 points on the day.
“(It was) a new coach, new system, so it took them a while to get rolling with it,” said first-year coach Gary Krumheuer. “We try to press and run fast breaks. We got better as the game progressed, and we do need to work on our defense a little bit — stopping the ball.”
DEARY (1-0)
Brayden Stapleton 13 2-2 36, Preston Johnston 1 0-1 2, London Kirk 4 0-0 8, Jon Beyer 1 0-0 2, Karson Ireland 1 1-2 3, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-1 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 2 1-3 5, Dylan Wilcox 6 2-2 19, Joel Yanguez 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-11 75.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Dalton Davis 4 4-6 12, Lane Wassmuth 7 2-5 16, Logan Sheppard 2 2-6 6, Conor Morris 4 3-5 11, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Kobe Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 0 0-0 0, Saibon Palmer 0 0-0 0, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, David Boswell 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 10-22 45.
Deary 14 20 22 19—75
Highland 12 9 11 13—45
3-point goals — Stapleton 8, Wilcox 5.
Potlatch 61, Gar-Pal 37
POTLATCH — Connor Akins racked up 29 points to lead Potlatch in a winning season debut against visiting nonleague rival Garfield-Palouse.
“He had a good night offensively — 10-of-16 from the field and 9-for-12 from the free throw line” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said of Akins. “He did a nice job offensively tonight.”
The Loggers established a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (0-1)
Dawson Dugger 2 2-2 7, Austin Jones 1 4-4 6, Blake Jones 5 0-0 11, Jacob Anderson 3 0-0 6, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 1 0-0 3, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Cameron Merrill 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 6-6 37.
POTLATCH (1-0)
Brayden Hadaller 2 0-0 4, Connor Akins 10 9-12 29, Tyler Wilcoxson 4 4-4 12, Ty Svancara 3 3-6 9, Justin Nicholson 0 1-1 1, Jerrod Nicholson 2 0-0 5, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 0 2-2 2, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 19-25 61.
Garfield-Palouse 4 10 13 10—37
Potlatch 14 13 17 17—61
3-point goals — B. Jones, Orr, Dugger, Jerrod Nicholson.
Lapwai 74, Grangeville 63
LAPWAI — The Wildcats used a 24-8 run in the third quarter to create some space and turn back the Bulldogs in a nonleague game.
Grangeville actually held a 37-36 lead at halftime, but Lapwai’s spurt gave the Wildcats a 60-45 lead going to the fourth.
“I think the nerves went away,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “For some of them, it was their first varsity minutes in front of a large crowd. Once the nerves went away, they played the way they’ve been taught.”
Titus Yearout finished with 26 points and Kross Taylor added 24 points for the Wildcats. Lydell Mitchell contributed 14.
Dane Lindsey led the Bulldogs with 15 points, Kyle Frei added 14, and Aiden Andeerson and Caleb Frei each had 10.
GRANGEVILLE (0-1)
Miles Lefebvre 1 0-0 2, Tescher Harris 1 0-0 3, Blake Schoo 1 0-0 2, Aiden Anderson 4 2-5 10, Kyle Frei 7 0-0 14, Tori Ebert 3 1-2 7, Caleb Frei 3 3-4 10, Dane Lindsey 4 7-9 15. Totals 20 13-21 63.
LAPWAI (1-0)
Titus Yearout 7 10-11 26, Simon Henry 0 1-2 1, AJ Ellenwood 3 0-0 6, Kross Taylor 9 0-0 24, Lydell Mitchell 6 0-0 14, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 11-15 74.
Grangeville 20 17 8 18 — 63
Lapwai 19 17 24 14 — 74
3-point goals — Harris, C. Frei, Yearout 2, Taylor 6, Mitchell 2, Ellenwood-Jones.
JV — Grangeville def. Lapwai
Troy 50, Kamiah 39
TROY — The Trojans outscored the Kubs 37-14 in the second half of a Whitepine League Division I game to earn the victory.
“We had a much better second half than we did in the first half,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and did a good job of executing on those adjustments. We went full-court press and got some turnovers and converted those into some points.”
Grayson Foster had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Zachary Stoner added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Jace Sams and Sam Brisbois each had 12 points to lead Kamiah. Kavan Mercer added 10 points.
“They worked together as a team and that was kind of nice to see,” Carlstrom said.
KAMIAH (0-1)
Titus Oatman 0 0-1 0, Kade Mercer 1 2-4 4, Sam Brisbois 4 3-6 12, Kavan Mercer 4 0-0 10, Jace Sams 5 2-4 12, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 8-16 39.
TROY (1-0)
Grayson Foster 4 4-6 14, Zachary Stoner 4 3-5 12, Tyler Heath 3 0-2 7, Kaiden Codr 2 3-4 8, Brody Patrick 1 0-1 2, Reece Sanderson 0 2-2 2, Rhett Sandquist 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 14-22 50.
Kamiah 14 11 9 5 — 39
Troy 8 5 15 22 — 50
3-point goals — Brisbois, Kavan Mercer 2, Stoner, Heath, Codr, Foster 2.
JV — Kamiah 61, Troy 23
Kendrick 64, Kootenai 9
KENDRICK — The Tigers held the Warriors to single digits in a nonleague home victory to open the season.
“We jumped out to a really fast start, which is what we were really hoping to do,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “We played really good team ball and didn’t play selfishly. We took advantage of making the shots we had to make. It was just a solid game by our entire team.”
Freshman Jagger Hewett had 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals to lead the Tigers. Maison Anderson added 12 points and Alex Sneve, who missed a majority of last season because of an injury, had four assists.
KOOTENAI-HARRISON (0-1)
Renner 1 0-0 2, Coppa 1 0-0 2, Raudebaugh 2 1-7 5, G. Hyseil 0 0-1 0, B. Hyseil 0 0-0 0, Zavala 0 0-1 0. Totals 4 1-9 9.
KENDRICK (1-0)
Alex Sneve 1 0-0 2, Chase Burke 4 0-0 8, Jagger Hewett 9 2-2 22, Kolby Anderson 2 0-0 4 ,Tavien Goldsberry 3 2-4 8, Gunnar Bruce 1 0-0 2, Maison Anderson 6 0-2 12, Rylan Hogan 2 0-0 4, Tommy Stamper 0 0-2 0, Jacob Skiles 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 4-10 64.
Kootenai 4 2 1 2 — 9
Kendrick 27 20 11 6 — 64
3-point goals — Hewett 2.
Pullman Chr. 52, Oaks 45
PULLMAN — The Pullman Christian School Eagles edged visiting Mountain Christian League opponent Oaks Classical Christian, improving to 3-0 on the season.
Pullman Christian point guard Erik Brown scored 17 points to go with three assists, four steals and seven rebounds. Brown turned the ball over just twice and the Eagles beat Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane in a Mountain Christian League game that improved the hosts to 3-0 on the year.
Oaks Classical
Gabe Modderman 2 0-0 5, Noah Palpant 2 0-0 4, Isaiah Guillen 3 0-2 8, Spencer Christiansen 7 4-4 23, Grant Higdon 0 0-4 0, Cooper Christiansen 2 0-0 5, David Kim 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-10 45.
Pullman Christian (3-0)
Noah Nimmer 1 0-0 2, Garrett McClure 1 0-0 2, Keaton Hewitt 2 4-4 8, Tristan Yocum 4 0-2 8, Erik Brown 7 1-3 17, Shane Shaffer 6 1-3 13, Kyle Gleason 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 8-14 52.
Oaks 16 8 12 9—45
PC 15 10 18 9—52
3-pointers — Modderman, Guillen 2, S. Christiansen 5, C. Christiansen, Brown 2.