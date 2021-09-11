Sienna Newhouse and Rebecca Skinner combined for all of Clarkston’s goals Friday as the Bantams shut out Lewiston 5-0 in the Battle for the Border girls’ soccer game at Clarkston.
Newhouse had a hat trick and assisted on two goals. Skinner had two goals and assisted on another.
It was the third game in four days for Clarkston.
“We dug deep and put it all together today to get the win,” Bantams coach Ryan Newhouse said.
Erika Pickett was a wall at the net, turning away eight shots.
The teams raised more than $1,000 for cancer awareness for the Gina Quesenberry Foundation.
Lewiston 0 0 — 0
Clarkston 3 2 — 5
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 7th.
Clarkston — Newhouse (Skinner), 24th.
Clarkston — Newhouse, 36th.
Clarkston — Skinner (Newhouse), 63rd.
Clarkston — Newhouse (Gabe Mills), 74th.
Shots — Clarkston 14, Lewiston 8
Saves — Lewiston: Allie Olsen 10. Clarkston: Erika Pickett 8.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCERCoeur d’Alene Charter 7, Orofino 2
COEUR D’ALENE — Tytan Reynolds tallied two goals as Coeur d’Alene Charter, a boys’ team, beat the Orofino Maniacs, a co-ed team.
Orofino (0-4-1, 0-4-1) actually had the run of play in the first half, as the two teams went into halftime tied at 2. But Coeur d’Alene Charter (2-1-2, 2-1-1) took charge in the second 40 minutes.
“Orofino was aggressive and underestimated by CDAC,” Maniacs coach Jim Hill said. “We controlled central midfield majority of game thanks to Connor Potratz and Jase Anderson. Some simple errors and CDAC wearing down our outside mids in wide play unfortunately cost us.”
Connor Potratz and Jorge Santos-Lopez scored the first-half goals for Orofino, which next plays at 4 p.m. Monday at home against Grangeville.
Orofino 2 0—2
CDAC 2 5—7
Orofino — Connor Potratz (Ethan Potratz), 4th.
CDAC — Oskar Hepworth, 7th.
CDAC — Alex Jones, 16th.
Orofino — Jorge Santos-Lopez, 37th.
CDAC — Tytan Reynolds, 41st.
CDAC — Unknown, 44th.
CDAC — Reynolds, 71st.
CDAC — Taylor Hancock, 73rd.
CDAC — David Leahy, 77th.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene Charter 23, Orofino 7.
Pullman Christian 6, Christian Center 2
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian used four first-half goals to win its first Mountain Christian League game of the season against Christian Center of Hayden, Idaho.
“It was a wet and sloppy game,” Eagles coach Sean Dinius said. “We had a good defensive effort today, only giving up the two second-half goals.”
Shane Shaffer led the way for Pullman Christian (2-0, 1-0) with four goals and Isaac Nimmer knocked in the other two.
Christian Center 0 2 — 2Pullman Christian 4 2 — 6
VOLLEYBALLPullman Christian prevails
HAYDEN — Pullman Christian won 25-21, 25-8, 23-25, 25-10 against Christian Center of Hayden, Idaho.
Pullman Christian moves to 3-0 on the season.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU wins pair of matches easily
PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball team easily beat a pair of opponents in the Cougar Challenge at Bohler Gym, taking down Northern Iowa 25-13, 25-16, 25-17, then beating Gonzaga 25-14, 25-17, 25-11.
The Cougars (3-4) were led in the match against the Panthers (3-5) by junior outside hitter Pia Timmer’s 15 kills and 10 digs. Junior setter Hannah Pukis tallied 30 assists and 12 digs, and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham finished with 11 digs.
Against the Bulldogs, junior middle blocker Kalyah Williams had 10 kills, and Pukis finished with 32 assists and 10 digs.
WSU next plays at 10 a.m. Friday against UC Santa Barbara at the Thunderdome Classic in Santa Barbara, Calif.
LCSC gets back to winning ways
CALDWELL, Idaho — Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson finished with 19 kills and 13 digs as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team snapped an overall four-match losing streak with a 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17 Cascade Conference win against College of Idaho.
Senior right side Tori Edwards chipped in 14 kills and senior middle blocker Jada Wyms had 10 for the Warriors (6-5, 1-2). Senior setter Jess Ruffing finished with 28 assists. Junior libero Kenzie Dean had 27 digs and freshman outside hitter Josie Peters added 13.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. today at Eastern Oregon.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYWSU women place second at Cougar Classic
COLFAX — The Washington State women had four runners place in the top eight in finishing second in the Cougar Classic cross country meet.
The Cougars tallied 33 points, just behind meet Gonzaga’s 31. Idaho placed third with 64 points.
Freshman Neema Kimtai had the top time among WSU runners on the 6K course, clocking in at 20 minutes, 57.4 seconds to place second. Sophomore Nell Baker finished in 21:15.5 to lead the Vandals.
In the men’s competition, Idaho was second with 81 points and WSU third with 101, behind Gonzaga’s perfect score of 15.
Freshman Leif Swanson led the Cougar contingent with a 10th-place finish in 24:34.3. Sophomore Tim Stevens paced Idaho with a time of 24:49.5, good enough for 16th.
The two teams next will compete at the Bill Dellinger Invitational in Springfield, Ore., on Sept. 23.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga 15; 2. Idaho 81; 3. Washington State 101; 4. Eastern Washington 108.
Winner — Kyle Radosevich (Gonzaga) 24:10.4.
Idaho individuals — 16. Tim Stevens 24:49.5; 17. Shea Mattson 24:50.2; 19. Michael McCausland 24:57.0; 25. Ben Shaw 25:11.7; 26. Lorenz Hermann 25:18.4; 28. Gabriel Dinnel 25:20.0; 32. John Peckham 25:32.6; 36. Sam Fulbright 25:54.7; 39. Zac Bright 26:01.0; 43. Gage Zanette 26:13.9; 57. Timo Dohm 28:06.1.
WSU individuals — 10. Leif Swanson 24:34.3; 14. Sam Griffith 24:42.1; 24. Evan Gonzalez 25:10.0; 40. Isaiah Lowery 26:05.1; 47. Amrit Banga 26:21.8; 50. Nate Pendleton 26:36.5.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga 31; 2. Washington State 33; 3. Idaho 64; 4. Eastern Washington 110; 5. Spokane CC 154.
Winner — Kristen Garcia (Gonzaga) 20:43.8.
WSU individuals — 2. Neema Kimtai 20:57.4; 3. Caroline Jerotich 20:59.5; 5. Alaina Stone Boggs 21:12.6; 8. Pai Richards 21:17.4; 15. Samantha Boyle 21:50.3; 22. Zorana Grujic 22:15.2; 23. Maya Nichols 22:15.9; 25. Erin Mullins 22:23.6; Jelena Grujic 22:29.1; 50. Madison Lee 24:01.2.
Idaho individuals — 6. Nell Baker 21:15.5; 11. Maya Kobylanski 21:32.5; 13. Kelsey Swenson 21:40.1; 17. Leah Holmgren 21:57.2; 21. Jolene Whiteley 22:10.4; 28. Kate Bouse 22:41.8; 33. Elise Abbott 22:57.1; 42. Mia Hill 23:24.7; 53. Samantha Pratt 24:32.4.