A slow start belied what would become a dominant first victory of the season for Clarkston in a homecoming game against 2A Greater Spokane League opponent East Valley of Spokane.
The Bantams (1-1) prevailed 27-6 on a breezy afternoon in front of 200 spectators.
After a 51-yard passing touchdown put East Valley (0-2) up 6-0 early in the opening quarter, the Clarkston defensive line clamped down and flustered the Knights’ offense for the remainder of the game. East Valley, which failed on a two-point conversion attempt after its lone touchdown, was never able to build momentum on the ground, leaving quarterback Ryan Conrath continually resorting to hasty or overambitious long-range passes that were seldom completed.
“Our line is kind of the experienced veteran group of our team,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said.
That group includes senior Dawson Packwood, a first-team all-league honoree in 2019 on both the offensive and defensive lines, who was announced as a “prince” during the game’s homecoming ceremony held at halftime. Fellow Bantam senior lineman Joey Calene, who made a quick dash out of the stadium at halftime to retrieve and don a colorful ceremonial hat from his vehicle, was a jester.
Clarkston’s offensive line muscled through its East Valley counterparts and paved the way for quarterback Nic Schofield to put the Bantams on the board with a 3-yard run down the middle early in the second quarter. A kick from Landon Taylor made it 7-6 Clarkston. Three of Clarkston’s four touchdowns would ultimately come from Schofield runs off this same type of short-range keeper.
A pivotal moment came with just over three minutes remaining in the first half, when one of Conrath’s long lobs from just in front of the East Valley end zone found receiver Joe Hofstee wide open. Already over the 50-yard line with an unobstructed view of the Clarkston end zone, he looked for a moment to be home free for a touchdown to restore the East Valley lead, only for Clarkston’s Terrell Lawson to display his sprinting chops as he outpaced Hofstee for a dramatic running tackle. Clarkston would regain the ball before the half on one of the Knights’ many turnovers by downs.
“Big-time hustle play by Terrell,” Bye said. “A lot of guys will see that guy 15 yards down the field and just give up, but Terrell, he’s got speed, and he knew he could catch him.”
Another notable Clarkston showing came from Kaden Elben, who snagged three interceptions in his first varsity start.
Schofield made his second running touchdown midway through the third quarter, then followed it promptly with an 11-yard scoring pass to Cameron Hovden, blowing the game wide open as the Bantams went up 20-6 with a little over five minutes remaining in the period. Schofield completed the final end run of the game early in a foul-filled fourth quarter that saw each team cited repeatedly for unsportsmanlike conduct — especially the Knights, who got one player ejected from the game as they vented their frustration.
East Valley made a rare deep offensive push and flirted with a second touchdown in the closing minutes, but was thwarted just short of the end zone on the game’s final play.
“Defensively, we just did a really, really nice job today,” said Bye. “Defense was kind of what carried us.”
East Valley 6 0 0 0— 6
Clarkston 0 7 13 7—27
First Quarter
East Valley — NA.
Second Quarter
Clarkston — Nic Schofield 3 run (Landon Taylor kick).
Third Quarter
Clarkston — Schofield 4 run (kick failed).
Clarkston — Cameron Hovden 11 pass from Schofield (Taylor kick).
Fourth Quarter
Clarkston — Schofield 1 run (Taylor kick).