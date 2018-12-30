Clarkston’s Jalena Henry and Ashlyn Wallace have branded their family-like friendship with the term “goals.”
They say their bond in itself embodies fulfillment of said “goals,” and after the Avista Holiday Tournament concluded, and they were each named to the all-tournament team, they said they “hit all of them.”
Of course, the primary aim was to simply win the event, which Clarkston hadn’t done before.
Check that one off with a bright red pen — the weekend’s MVP in Wallace canned 38 points and the still-unbeaten Bantams (10-0) clobbered rival Lewiston with gusto, 84-44, in a preemptive Golden Throne matchup.
In the boys’ championship, Lewiston also claimed its first title in the competition’s seven-year history with a handling of Walla Walla.
But besides those Bantams’ other realized objective — to share that joyful conclusion, posing arm-in-arm for photos — they relayed some illustrations that substantiated how they, in fact, marked off their intentions.
Henry stifled much of the Bengals’ penetration offense, allowing Wallace to scoop some of her approximate 10 steals. Wallace did a lot of the same, forcing errant shots that drifted from the iron and into the waiting arms of Henry, who dished outlets, almost always leading to quick buckets (many of them Wallace’s).
Truly, they were hasty scores. Clarkston took a double-digit lead near the beginning of the second frame, then only elevated the edge as time passed.
“It was our most complete game; we played from start to finish,” Bantams coach Debbie Sobotta said. “There were a couple times where we felt the momentum swing, but we did something to stop it.”
It wasn’t all accomplished via two players, either — Mickala Jackson, for example, “took the game over early,” Sobotta said. With her four 3s (before the half) and lockdown press, it’s easy to agree. She logged 16 points.
The rest of the attainment materialized through team-wide cohesion, unseen as of yet to this extent in 2018.
“Everyone played their role, and they played it very well,” Sobotta said. “They had that mentality to keep it going. Everyone needs to score; everyone needs to contribute.”
To Wallace, the design was to not “take anything easy. Go out and keep playing.” Sobotta told the Bantams at intermission that it’s a 0-0 ballgame (despite an 18-point lead), so they “just kept running,” Henry noted.
They ran right past the Bengals. On the flip side, they ran right up into Lewiston’s grill, where they were incredibly effective in forcing backcourt thefts, which may have been the prevailing theme.
Here’s an instance: Late in the first, Henry — the “Silent Assassin,” as she’s been termed by Sobotta — canned a midrange jumper. Wallace took one away, and Jackson knocked in a triple. Then Jackson and Wallace immediately combined for another steal. Jackson flipped it to AJ Sobotta, who layed it in.
The sequence was foreshadowing.
“(Jackson and I) are always the two on top and we just know each other so well,” Wallace said. “We have a connection, so if she does anything, I’ve got her on the other side.”
Essentially, that pattern is what halted Lewiston standout and Fresno State commit Kendyll Kinzer (Caitlin Richardson picked up some slack with 17 points).
“That was you,” Wallace said as she nudged Henry. Likewise, Lauren Johnson made life in the paint rough for the 6-1 Kinzer, who scored 11 points but had an off night percentage-wise.
“I wish everyone would post up as hard as you,” Sobotta shouted postgame in Johnson’s direction.
As the one-sided affair wound down, the Bantams kept their collective foot on the pedal, never once settling for a 15-, or 20-, or 30-point lead — or fewer than 20 pickpockets, additionally.
Wallace netted all five of her 3s in the second half, oftentimes heeding the “pop it” urgings from Sobotta. Her final trey (a stepback a few feet behind the arc) came after she swiped one from Kinzer, who’s somewhat of an across-the-bridge counterpart to Wallace, considering they’re both Division I talents from the valley.
“I thought I needed to shoot more,” Wallace laughed. “Hyping each other up made us shoot better and play faster.”
So, amusement equates to success. Does Henry concur?
“We had more fun (this game),” she said. “It was start to finish. When we hype each other up, we play more intense.”
LEWISTON (5-6)
Emily Collins 0 0-0 0, Hally Wells 0 1-2 1, Tai Bausch 2 1-2 6, Kendyll Kinzer 5 1-1 11, Anika Grogan 1 1-4 3, Gabby Johnson 1 0-2 2, Maya Eke 0 0-0 0, Karli Taylor 0 2-2 2, Caitlin Richardson 7 3-4 17. Totals 16 11-20 44.
CLARKSTON (10-0)
Jazmyne Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Wallace 16 1-1 38, Mickala Jackson 6 0-0 16, Maggie Ogden 1 2-2 4, Taylor Bogle 1 0-0 2, Erika Pickett 0 1-2 1, Mikayla Hill 1 0-0 3, AJ Sobotta 1 2-2 4, Lauren Johnson 1 0-0 2, Jalena Henry 3 0-0 6, Samantha Chatfield 3 2-2 8, Cali LaMunyan 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 8-9 84.
Lewiston 15 8 13 8—44
Clarkston 22 19 23 20—84
Three-point goals — Wallace 5, Jackson 4, Hill, Bausch. Total fouls — Lewiston 8, Clarkston 14. Fouled out — Henry.
Lewiston boys 65, Walla Walla 56
Through five games, Lewiston had marked but one tally in the winning column.
One thing the numbers don’t show, said Bengals coach Jayson Ulrich — “we were right on the cusp.”
This weekend, though, they weren’t on the edge. Lewiston rounded the corner and toppled three “quality teams” to procure its first Avista Holiday Tournament championship. In the final, it was way beyond the “cusp” — the Bengals led from front to back, answered every Walla Walla comeback attempt with tenacity and turned the Blue Devils docile.
“We hadn’t put games quite together,” Ulrich said. “Then, in these three games in a row with a state tournament feel, we jelled at the perfect time and played full, 32-minute games.”
That they did. But two Bengals, specifically, come to mind as having protruded: weekend MVP Donaven Santana and all-tournament post Kyle Van Boeyen.
Santana did “Donny things,” said Ulrich, and accumulated 28 points from just about everywhere in the frontcourt. Apart from that, Van Boeyen registered 14, and — like he’s been throughout the event — “was a load down there.”
“You have someone like (Santana) to take pressure off (Van Boeyen),” Ulrich said. “Then, when Kyle is making shots, it takes pressure off Donny. That’s a good duo.”
Van Boeyen’s presence was unmistakable, especially in the second quarter. A post-up turnaround was followed with a stutter and cut inside, where he was found by Kash Lang for a dandy of a flip-in.
It put the Bengals (4-4) in command by seven points, a lead they’d by and large protect.
“There’s not really anyone as big as Kyle,” Santana ribbed, “so I tried to take advantage of that as much as I could.”
Offensively, that’s where Lewiston found a load of prosperity — when Santana drove, kicked or decided he might as well chronicle a 3-ball or two.
Defensively, the focal point was on the perimeter, where the Blue Devils (6-3) thrived during the tournament. Walla Walla’s Jacob Coram hit five 3-pointers in the first half (finished with 17 points) and Dylan Sullivan knocked in three total. Lewiston had seen this before in its scouting of the Devils, albeit, not as much from Coram.
“We tried to really run them off the 3-point line,” Van Boeyen said. “We knew they had good shooters and liked to drive and kick, so we tried to limit that, play solid defense and keep them off the boards.”
Two of Ulrich’s objectives: “Make other teams match our intensity,” and “Go at their best player.”
He said Van Boeyen accomplished the latter. Sullivan — the Blue Devils’ all-tournament star who grew up with Santana — ended with 14 points, but shot just 36 percent. Basically, Sullivan was harassed underneath.
So Walla Walla (6-3) stayed outside, where it tallied nine 3s, but shot under 40 percent. It was less than adequate in making any true difference down the stretch, although the Devils did close the gap within relative striking distance a few separate times.
“The beauty of this team — I don’t feel like I have to call a timeout there,” Ulrich said, referring to one Walla Walla run. “They have the confidence, the ability to run our offense, get the right person the ball and answer the call when that happens.”
Evidently so. Lewiston looked confident throughout, and could finally take a breath when the horn sounded.
“My sophomore year, we were in the championship and unfortunately lost to Clarkston,” Van Boeyen said. “It felt like a dream come true. ... Everything’s coming full view now.”
LEWISTON (4-4)
Jace McKarcher 0 0-0 0, William Kokernak 0 0-2 0, Kash Lang 2 0-0 5, Dylan Johnson 2 0-0 6, Joel Mullikin 1 1-2 4, Connor Spencer 0 0-0 0, Donaven Santana 10 5-6 28, George Forsmann 4 0-0 8, Kyle Van Boeyen 7 0-0 14. Totals 26 6-10 65.
WALLA WALLA (6-3)
Dylan Ashbeck 3 0-0 6, Josiah Wik 1 0-0 3, Michael Cornia 3 2-2 8, Taylor Hamada 2 0-6 4, Hunter Polley 0 0-0 0, Robert Watson 0 0-0 0, Dylan Sullivan 4 3-5 14, Jacob Coram 6 0-0 17, Mason Eacker-Rude 1 2-2 4, Brandon Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-15 56.
Lewiston 22 15 13 15—65
Walla Walla 16 15 12 13—56
Three-point goals — Santana 3, Johnson 2, Lang, Mullikin, Coram 5, Sullivan 3, Wik. Total fouls — Lewiston 12, Walla Walla 15. Fouled out — none.
OTHER GIRLS’ GAMESLapwai 58, Moscow 27
Lapwai limited Moscow to single digits in every quarter, were “solid on defense the entire game” and nabbed fourth-place honors with a throttling of the Bears in the Avista Holiday Tournament.
Wildcats coach Eric Spencer said his group “executed well on fast breaks, which gave us chances.” Overall, he observed, “it was just a nice, solid game for us.”
Grace Sobotta earned all-tournament honors — in her final game, she had 10 steals and six assists. Raquel Domebo led Lapwai (9-4) in scoring with 18 points, while no Moscow (6-8) player accumulated double figures.
“I’m real proud of the girls,” Spencer said. “We were an overtime away from being in the championship, but I’m proud. We played an excellent tournament, especially for a small school. We got after it.”
LAPWAI (9-4)
Glory Sobotta 2 2-2 6, Raquel Domebo 7 3-3 18, Kalela Reuben 2 0-0 4, KC Lussoro 0 0-0 0, Aurelia Ellenwood 0 1-2 1, Kelani Smith 1 0-0 2, Julia Gould 1 0-0 2, Omari Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Grace Sobotta 2 0-0 4, Sayquis Greene 2 0-0 5, Taneasa Shippentower 0 0-0 0, Sawaya Greene 3 2-2 8, Ciahna Oatman 1 1-2 4. Totals 23 9-11 58.
MOSCOW (6-8)
Megan Watson 1 0-0 2, Makena Rauch 2 1-2 5, Sydnee Verlin 1 0-0 2, Peyton Claus 2 1-2 5, Peyton Watson 1 1-2 3, Rhea Anderson 0 0-0 0, Isabella Bazzoli 2 0-0 4, Kayla Paine 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatsch 2 0-0 6. Totals 11 3-6 27.
Lapwai 19 14 12 13—58
Moscow 4 8 6 9—27
Three-point goals — Domebo, Oatman, Greene, Kowatsch 2. Total fouls — Lapwai 7, Moscow 11. Fouled out — none.
JV — Lapwai def. Walla Walla
North Central 38, Walla Walla 29
Quincy McDeid tallied a game-high 14 points to lead North Central past Walla Walla for third-place honors at the Avista Holiday Tournament.
McDeid made her 1,000th-career point for North Central (8-3) during the game.
NORTH CENTRAL-SPOKANE (8-3)
Gabby Maston 0 0-0 0, Adria Blocker 0 3-4 3, Dakotah Chastain 1 2-2 4, Quincy McDeid 4 4-6 14, Kyara Sayers 4 3-4 12, Perris Plummer 0 0-0 0, Exavia Piper 0 0-0 0, Sara Patrick 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 13-18 38.
WALLA WALLA (4-5)
Kysa Jausoro 1 0-0 3, Hannah Gilmore 5 0-0 10, Emmalynn Ogden 0 0-0 0, Monica Miller 0 1-2 1, Peyton Bergevin 2 0-2 6, Olivia Doepker 3 0-0 7, Karyssa Olivares 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 1-4 29.
North Central
Walla Walla
Three-point goals — Jausoro, Bergevin 2, Doepker, McDeid 2, Sayers. Total fouls — Walla Walla 15, N. Central 7. Fouled out — none.
Eastmont 45, Wenatchee 41
Eastmont of East Wenatchee eked out a victory against winless Wenatchee to claim its place as the No. 7 team at the Avista Holiday Tournament.
Eastmont improves to 4-7 while Wenatchee drops to 0-10.
OTHER BOYS’ GAMESClarkston 67, Muckleshoot 52
Clarkston made 9 of its first 11 shots to build an early lead and got a game-high 26 points from Brandton Chatfield, as the Bantams beat Muckleshoot Tribal of Auburn in the Avista Holiday Tournament seventh-place game, played at Clarkston’s Kramer Gym.
The Bantams (3-7) led 21-11 after the first quarter. The Kings pulled to within four points at halftime, but Chatfield answered the bell in the second half, pumping in 14 points.
“We were able to get the ball into Brandton in positions where he could make plays, and he converted on those,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
The Bantams also got 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds from Tru Allen, who “really handled the flow of the game,” Jones said. Gus Hagestad chipped in 10 points.
CLARKSTON (3-7)
Christian Robbins 0 0-0 0, Tru Allen 5 2-2 13, Alex Italia 2 0-0 5, Austin Roueche 3 0-0 8, Jaxson Allen 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 1 0-0 3, Gus Hagestad 5 0-0 10, Max Johnson 0 0-0 0, Colton Dudley 0 0-0 0, Brandton Chatfield 10 6-7 26, Tayler Garrett 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 8-11 67.
MUCKLESHOOT TRIBAL-AUBURN (9-3)
Erick Elkins 0 0-0 0, Tyrell Nichols 1 0-0 3, Keevin Williams 0 0-0 0, Kobe Courville 1 2-2 5, Ryan Thompson 5 2-3 12, Kash Nichols 7 2-2 20, Darius Nichols 2 2-5 6, Juan Romero 2 2-2 6, River Allen 0 0-0 0, Carlos Bennett 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-14 52.
Clarkston 21 11 20 15—67
Muckleshoot Tribal 11 17 11 13—52
Three-point goals — Allen, Italia, Roueche 2, Frazier, T.Nichols, Courville, K.Nichols 4. Total fouls — Clarkston 17, Muckleshoot Tribal 10. Fouled out — none.
JV — Clarkston JV def. Lewiston C
Moscow 57, Eastmont 48
Moscow “shored up its defense” after the first quarter, coach Josh Uhrig said, and scrambled its way past Eastmont of East Wenatchee to claim fourth place in the Avista Holiday Tournament.
The Bears (6-1) were down 19-16 after the first quarter, then clamped down on the Wildcats and surged ahead. Moscow forced several turnovers, which led to easy transition buckets.
Gabe Quinnett scored 16 points and Ben Postell added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Point guard Ryan Makamson helped in several areas with seven points, five steals and four assists.
With this win, the Bears wrapped up a successful 2018 portion of the season which saw them beat Lake City twice, Clarkston twice and Lewiston once.
“We’re happy with the start and the record,” Uhrig said, “but we still don’t feel like we’re playing consistent basketball all the time. ... If we can put all the pieces together, we can be a really good team.”
EASTMONT-EAST WENATCHEE (6-5)
Oscar Calvillo 3 0-0 7, Trey Haberlock 6 1-2 17, Isaac Wellborn 5 3-6 15, Tanner Nelson 3 0-0 7, Brayden West 0 0-0 0, Esparza 1 0-2 0, Massey 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-10 48.
MOSCOW (6-1)
Brayden Decker 4 2-2 10, Ryan Makamson 3 1-3 7, Alex Haeder 0 0-0 0, Gabe Quinnett 7 0-0 16, Derek Rauch-Edwards 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Skinner 0 0-0 0, Ben Postell 7 1-3 15, Benny Kitchel 3 0-0 7. Totals 25 4-8 57.
Eastmont 19 9 10 10—48
Moscow 16 18 8 15—57
Three-point goals — Calvillo, Haberlock 4, Wellborn 2, Nelson, Quinnett 2, Kitchel. Total fouls — Eastmont 14, Moscow 10. Fouled out — none.
JV — Moscow def. Lewiston (Moscow claims fourth place in JV tournament)
Wenatchee 50, Lapwai 45
Wenatchee’s balance in the front and backcourt, as well as its ability to retain patience and force the issue on offense was enough to sneak by Lapwai in the third-place game of the Avista Holiday Tournament.
“They kept us on our heals defensively,” Wildcats coach Bob Sobotta said. “I’m sure it wasn’t their best game, but they kept their composure, kept the lead and we couldn’t get over the hump.”
Sobotta said Lapwai (6-3) had struggles with its transition offense, perhaps stemming from the fact that the Wildcats have only had their full roster intact for about a week.
For Wenatchee (7-3), Garrett Long and Nate Blauman combined for 25. The Wildcats put Titus Yearout (14) and Payton Sobotta (15) in double figures, while Sandro Domebo grabbed 10 boards.
LAPWAI (6-3)
Titus Yearout 6 0-1 14, Cameron Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Maceo Henry 0 0-0 0, Payton Sobotta 5 3-4 15, Kendall Leighton 2 3-4 8, Pox Young 0 0-0 0, JJ Reuben 0 0-0 0, Sandro Domebo 2 0-0 6, Tui Moliga 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-9 45.
WENATCHEE (7-3)
Darius Carlson 3 2-5 8, Garrett Long 6 1-1 14, Evan Smith 0 0-0 0, Joe Dorey 2 0-0 5, JJ Jelsing 2 2-4 6, Riley Kunz 1 0-0 2, Nate Blauman 5 1-2 11, Chase Loidhamer 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 6-12 50.
Lapwai 9 9 14 13—45
Wenatchee 13 9 12 16—50
Three-point goals — Leighton, Yearout 2, Domebo 2, Sobotta 2, Long, Dorey. Total fouls — Lapwai 14, Wenatchee 12. Fouled out — none.
JV — Walla def. Lapwai
