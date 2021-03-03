A late rally carried the Clarkston girls’ soccer team to a triumphant return from a hiatus of close to a year-and-a-half on their home field Tuesday at Lincoln Middle School.
The Bantams scored twice in a four-minute stretch late in the second half to prevail 2-1 against 2A Greater Spokane League rival East Valley of Spokane, delighting a small-but-lively group of spectators.
“It feels like family again,” Clarkston’s junior goalkeeper Erika Pickett said of being back on the field with her teammates.
Both teams got off to a slow start in their first competitive minutes since fall 2019, with the early stages of the game seeing frequent out-of-bounds midfield balls and relatively few serious offensive drives. Twenty-two minutes of play had elapsed before East Valley’s Addison Scott became the first player to move the scoreboard courtesy of a long-range goal that soared over multiple Clarkston defenders and into an upper corner of the net, just out of Pickett’s reach.
The Bantams had looks at tying the score late in the first half — including a high on-goal kick by Clarkston freshman Mariya Johnson that resembled Scott’s earlier successful shot, but was caught by the Knights’ goalie Mataya Green — while East Valley was not far from expanding its advantage in other moments. The final play before intermission concluded with Pickett scooping up the ball from just in front of the Clarkston goal to thwart an East Valley drive and force the Knights to settle for a 1-0 lead.
The second half started on fairly neutral terms, but Clarkston’s energy and offensive intensity gradually increased. As the contest rounded its last 20 minutes, the Bantams had come to dominate possession and were regularly flirting with a tying goal, but continually found themselves frustrated at the last instant. A near-goal was stopped by East Valley’s Green with 15:30 left. An attempt by Clarkston’s Jenna Allen spun wide of the goalpost with 14 minutes to go, then another by teammate Jolee Nicholas sailed inches above the crossbar 30 seconds later.
Regulation had dwindled to less than 12 minutes by the time midfielder Chassidy Schneider squared up for a fateful penalty kick which was awarded to Clarkston after her teammate Luella Skinner went down during an attempted drive.
“When coach (Ryan Newhouse) told me I was going to be the one taking the PK, I was like, ‘I’ve got to put this one in,’” Schneider recalled.
Wasting no time, she fired a blazing shot into the bottom of the net to Green’s right, tying it at 1.
“When it hit the back of the net, I knew we were going to win the game,” Schneider said.
It took only three minutes after that for Skinner to follow up with the second Bantam goal.
“The chemistry was there, and it was just a matter of getting numbers and attacking,” Newhouse said. “Once we’d scored, we knew if we kept the pressure on, a second one was likely to follow.”
Now trailing for the first time, the Knights showed increased urgency in the closing minutes, and were not far from leveling things again when an East Valley penalty kick with two minutes remaining glanced upward off Pickett’s hands and grazed the top bar of the goal before going out. That was the last real look for the visitors before the Bantams kept them firmly at bay through the final buzzer.
Skinner was proud of her team for finding its way through the rust and nerves when it would have been easy to mentally fold.
“Any team’s going to have kinks,” she said, “but we stepped up to that challenge.”
East Valley 1 0—1
Clarkston 0 2—2
East Valley — Addison Scott, (Lexie Thompson), 23rd.
Clarkston — Chassidy Schneider, penalty kick, 70th.
Clarkston — Luella Skinner, 73rd.
Shots — Clarkston 8, EV 5. Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 4, EV: Mataya Green 6
