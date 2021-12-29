The Clarkston girls basketball team kept fighting until the buzzer in its 65-55 loss to Post Falls in the first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
It was nip-and-tuck for the better part of the first quarter and some change, with the Bantams (5-2) finally taking their first lead at 14-13 early in the second on a Maggie Ogden free throw. Trinidie Nichols put the Trojans (10-2) back on top with a layup, but Erika Pickett, who finished with 16 points to lead Clarkston, converted to give the Bantams the lead back.
However, Clarkston hit a dry spell for about two minutes after that basket, and Post Falls took advantage. The Trojans went on a 5-0 run to take a 22-16 lead and increased their advantage to 30-20 at halftime.
“We didn’t execute properly,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “They scored a lot of points in transition which got us in a hole to start with, so the focus at halftime was breaking the press.”
Clarkston showed signs of life during the final 16 minutes, cutting Post Falls’ lead to seven. But as soon as the Bantams started to get some momentum going, the Trojans would shut it down.
Eloise Teasley made a basket to cut the Trojans’ lead to 37-30. The Trojans then took it down the court and missed three shots but managed to grab offensive rebounds until Americus Crane put it in for Post Falls.
The Trojans would close the quarter on a 12-6 run for a 51-38 lead.
“We didn’t deal with the momentum swings very well tonight,” Sobotta said. “We need to get better about having a short memory. We need to shake it off and get to the next play.”
Capri Sims paced Post Falls with 17 points.
POST FALLS (10-2)
Trinidie Nichols 6 0-0 12, Lexi Heath 4 0-0 11, Ashley Grant 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Brennan 2 2-4 7, Capri Sims 7 3-7 17, Letti Asper 0 0-2 0, Americus Crane 6 0-0 12, Hanna Christensen 2 2-2 6. Totals 27 7-15 65.
CLARKSTON (5-2)
Erika Pickett 5 6-6 16, Maggie Ogden 2 1-3 5, Alyssa Whittle 2 0-0 4, Avah Griner 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 3 0-1 8, Alahondra Perez 4 1-3 10, Eloise Teasley 4 2-5 11, Lexi Villavicencio 0 0-0 0, Ryann Combs 0 2-2 2, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-20 55.
Post Falls 12 18 21 14—65
Clarkston 11 9 18 17—55
3-point goals — Heath 3, Brennan, Wallace 2, Perez.
