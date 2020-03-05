YAKIMA — No. 11 Clarkston fell 68-54 in the first round of the Washington Class 2A tournament to No. 6 Port Angeles despite receiving 22 points from Ashlyn Wallace.
The Bantams (20-7), who were down by two at the half, went on an 11-0 run in the third quarter, but Port Angeles (20-5) answered and led by three at the start of the fourth.
“Every time we were starting to make a run, something (weird) would happen,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We’d be playing great defense, and we’d deflect a pass and it would go through two of our hands and right into (their) hands, and (they’d) lay it in.
“We just couldn’t catch a break.”
Clarkston shot 27 percent in the second half, while Port Angeles shot 60 percent.
“Today was a really tough day,” Sobotta said. “This loss stung and it will hurt for awhile, but looking back and reflecting, it was a privilege to be their coach and a privilege for these girls to be on this team.
“I don’t think they could have played any harder today. Just so proud of them.”
CLARKSTON (20-7)
Ashlyn Wallace 6 6-12 22, Mickala Jackson 0 0-0 0, AJ Sobotta 1 0-0 2, Lauren Johnson 2 0-0 5, Jalena Henry 4 2-3 10, Jacey Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Maggie Ogden 0 0-0 0, Erika Pickett 2 3-6 7, Samantha Chatfield 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 11-21 54.
PORT ANGELES (20-5)
Mikkiah Brady 4 4-8 12, Emilia Long 6 5-6 18, Bailee Larson 1 0-1 2, Eve Burke 6 5-6 18, Jaida Wood 5 0-0 13, Ava Brenkman 0 0-0 0, Jenna McGoff 1 0-0 2, Myra Walker 0 0-0 0, Camille Stensgard 1 0-0 3, Catherine Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 14-21 68.
Clarkston 14 11 16 13—54
Port Angeles 10 17 17 24—68
3-point goals — Wallace 4, Johnson, Long, Burke, Wood 3, Stensgard.
Toledo 50, Colfax 48
SPOKANE — Colfax, the No. 12 seed, could not hold onto an early lead as it fell to fourth-seeded Toledo in the opening round of the Washington Class 2B tournament.
The Bulldogs (17-9) started strong with a 14-5 opening quarter. The Indians tied it at 21 apiece by halftime, and the teams remained deadlocked at 41-all through the third before Toledo nosed ahead by two in the final frame.
Asher Cai scored a team-high 14 points for Colfax, had a 4-for-4 showing from the foul line and complemented her offensive output with five steals and four rebounds. Kierstyn York added 12 points.
“I think our kids played well, but we gave up quite a few boards,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said.
Toledo (23-4) got 19 points from Lal Schaplow and 18 points plus 13 rebounds from Stacie Spahr.
“The kids have battled through a lot this year, and had opportunities to roll over but they didn’t,” Baerlocher said.
COLFAX (17-9)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 1 0-4 3, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-3 0, Shyah Antoine 2 1-1 6, Asher Cai 4 4-4 14, Kierstyn York 2 8-10 12, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 0 0-0 0, Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, Sydney Berquist 1 0-0 2, Perry Imler 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 13-22 48.
TOLEDO (23-4)
Gracie Madil 1 0-0 3, Greenlee Clark 0 0-0 0, Marina Smith 1 0-0 3, Kal Schaplow 5 8-13 19, Stacie Spahr 8 2-2 18, Haleigh Holmes 1 0-0 3, Emma Cline-Maier 2 0-0 4. Totals 18-44 10-15 50.
Colfax 14 7 20 7—48
Toledo 5 16 20 9—50
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell, Cai 2, Baerlocher, Antoine, Madil, Smith, Schaplow, Holmes.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLMuckleshoot Tribal 64, Garfield-Palouse 58
SPOKANE — Garfield-Palouse started strong and held close, but ultimately suffered a season-ending defeat to Muckleshoot Tribal from Auburn, Wash. in Washington Class 1B state tournament play.
The Vikings (18-8), the 11th seed, led 10-6 through the opening quarter and 28-25 at halftime. Their lead had shrunk to a single point at 36-35 through three quarters before the sixth-seeded Kings (20-8) overtook them in a high-scoring fourth.
Gar-Pal’s field-goal shooting slipped from 37.9 percent (11-for-29) in the first half to 28.6 percent (10-for-35) in the second, while their rivals’ percentage improved from 40 percent (10-for-25) to 44.8 (13-of-29).
Blake Jones provided a team-high 16 points and 11 rebounds for Gar-Pal. Brother Austin Jones added 10 points and five assists, Ethan Hawkins had 10 points of his own, and Dawson Dugger racked up nine points and eight boards. Muckleshoot Tribal’s Carlos Bennett was the game’s high scorer with 19 points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (18-8)
Austin Jones 3 4-4 10, Blake Jones 5 6-9 16, Dawson Dugger 4 0-0 9, Ethan Hawkins 4 2-3 10, Jacob Anderson 2 1-3 5, Jaxson Orr 2 0-0 5, Kyle Bankus 0 1-2 1, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 14-21 58.
MUCKLESHOOT TRIBAL (20-8)
Bendon Brown 2 3-3 9, Tyrelle Nichols 3 0-2 7, Josiah Vaomn 1 0-0 3, Lamont Nichols 4 0-0 8, Jordan Mathias 6 3-3 16, Martin Reyes 0 0-0 0, Carlos Bennett 7 1-1 19. Totals 23 7-9 62.
Garfield-Palouse 10 18 8 22—58
Muckleshoot Tribal 6 19 10 27—62
3-point goals — Dugger, Orr, Brown 2, Nichols, Vaomn, Mathias, Bennett 4.
White Swan 50, Colfax 44
SPOKANE — Colfax led early, but lost momentum late in falling to White Swan in opening-round Washington Class 2B state tournament play at Spokane Arena.
The Bulldogs (19-8) led 23-16 at halftime, but managed only seven points to White Swan’s 19 in the third quarter to fall into a hole they could not ultimately escape.
“They kind of took momentum there in that third quarter,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “They’re athletic and a quick basketball team. ... That third quarter, they really got out and beat us in transition.”
John Lustig led the Bulldogs with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Teal Soaring Eagle of White Swan (19-7) was the game’s high scorer.
“We were really hoping to make a run at the state tournament this week, and unfortuantely it didn’t happen for us, but (I’m) super proud of these kids who’ve had a great year,” Jenkin said.
COLFAX (19-8)
Hunter Claassen 3 0-0 6, Cole Baerlocher 3 0-0 5, John Lustig 5 0-0 11, Gavin Hammer 2 0-0 5, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 1 0-0 2, Damian Demler 1 0-0 3, Blake Holman 3 0-0 6, Layne Gingerich 2 0-0 5, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 0-0 44.
WHITE SWAN (19-7)
Donavon Watlamet 0 0-0 0, Devin Sampson-Craig 5 1-3 11, Jermaine Bass 0 0-0 0, Roger Valdez 0 2-2 2, Kupkana Leavitt 4 4-4 12, Fred Lewis 5 1-2 12, Daylen Lewis 0 0-0 0, Teal Soaring Eagle 5 1-2 13. Totals 19 9-13 50.
Colfax 9 14 7 14—44
White Swan 8 8 19 15—50
3-point goals — Baerlocher, Lustig, Gingerich, Demler, Hammer, Lewis, Soaring Eagle.