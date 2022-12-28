In the only clash of area basketball teams among the morning-session games Tuesday in the first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament, the Clarkston girls handled Grangeville 68-47 at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College to advance to the semifinal round.
Prairie of Cottonwood dominated Pendleton (Ore.) 49-20 in the other early girls game.
Wallace wows with quick hands
Clarkston junior guard Kendall Wallace scored a game-high 20 points, but it was her defense and ball-handling that truly stood out. In one illustrative sequence, she stole the ball and passed it down court to set up the opening score of the third quarter, then intercepted the inbound pass and scored a layup of her own on the next play to put the Bantams up 35-23.
“My main thing is I always like to go hard on defense,” said Wallace, who led the Bantams with eight steals. “... I feel like we did really good offensively, just seeing the open player and attacking.”
Alahondra Perez (12 points) and Lexi Villavicencio (10) also registered in double digits for Clarkston (5-1), while Eloise Teasley provided six points and seven steals.
Grangeville does make push
The Bantam girls led consistently, but found the tenacious Bulldogs nipping at their heels at times, with Grangeville (5-6) pulling as close as 35-30 early in the second half before Clarkston asserted a permanent stranglehold.
“We had some very timely steals and just helpful plays,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said.
Maddie Thacker had what Grangeville coach Michelle Barger called a “sensational game” for the Bulldogs, registering 17 points with an efficient 7-for-13 showing from the field and a 3-for-4 effort at the line. Madalyn Green put up another 12 points.
“We just need to take care of the ball,” said Barger, whose team was missing standout Adalei Lefebvre and fielded freshman Makenna York for her first career varsity playing time. “Turnovers just killed us.”
Clarkston advances to face Prairie at 3 a.m. today in the semis at the same site, and Grangeville takes on Pendleton in consolation play at 9 a.m. at the same site.
Pirates break Bucks
The Prairie girls opener against Pendleton briefly looked competitive as the Pirates (6-2) traded runs with the Buckaroos, scoring the opening four points of the game only to sink into an 8-4 deficit.
They quickly eased any early discomfort their fans might have been feeling with a bigger run, reeling off 20 consecutive points to lead 24-8 a little more than halfway through the second quarter. The Pirates never would let the Bucks back within a single-digit point margin.
Kristin Wemhoff was an offensive and defensive spark for Prairie, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Tara Schlader provided another complete performance, tallying 11 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists.
“I would say our intensity and our defense is really what we try to capitalize on,” said Prairie coach Lori Mader, whose team drew 27 turnovers on the day. “We like to trap; we like to full-court press; sometimes it gets us in a little foul trouble, but I think it’s worth it.”