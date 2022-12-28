In the only clash of area basketball teams among the morning-session games Tuesday in the first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament, the Clarkston girls handled Grangeville 68-47 at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College to advance to the semifinal round.

Prairie of Cottonwood dominated Pendleton (Ore.) 49-20 in the other early girls game.

Tags

Recommended for you