Their season had been pushed back half a year and their schedule sliced in half. Throughout the offseason, coach Debbie Sobotta had to “stop and start their workouts so many times.
“It was frustrating, just not knowing when we’d be able to play consistently,” said the Clarkston High School girls’ basketball boss.
So when the time came for them to return to Kramer Gym for practices ahead of a semi-legit spring season, their enthusiasm didn’t come as a surprise.
But Sobotta admittedly was a little stunned by how quickly this fairly new-look CHS team jelled.
“They’re just so eager to play, and I could see that when I got my first actual varsity practice (on Wednesday),” she said. “I couldn’t believe it was our first practice. They were just clicking. They were like a machine.
“I thought: ‘Could it be this way already?’ It looked like a late-season practice.”
The Bantams open a long-awaited 10-game campaign Tuesday at home against nonleague foe Colton.
Although the state tournament has been replaced by a Class 2A Greater Spokane League district “culminating event,” Clarkston won’t be going about things casually. The Bantams, despite the loss of four starters, aim to preserve their standing as league heavyweights.
The word “rebuild,” Sobotta said, “doesn’t come to mind when I think of this team.
“We had three girls coming off the bench that could have been starting on any other team in the league. I felt like we had eight potential starters last season, and they play a lot of travel ball, so these girls come in with a ton of experience.”
Highlighting the group, of course, is University of Idaho signee Ashlyn Wallace, a superstar senior at point guard and McDonald’s All-American nominee who’s been a smooth-moving game-changer since her freshman season.
“The way she’s playing, she’s ready to propel herself into the next level,” Sobotta said.
Wallace owns seven CHS program records, and has averaged about 20 points per game throughout her career, piling up buckets in a variety of ways — slashing to the basket, stepping back for 3s, netting everything from the foul line. With 190 more points, she’ll claim the all-time Bantam mark for career scoring.
She said she’s bolstered her strength and speed this year, so the consistent traps sent from opponents will be less effective against one of Washington’s premier floor generals.
“This year, the last year, it’s about going out and having fun,” Wallace said. “Since it’s the last year playing with this team, in front of this community, it’s just as exciting. I’ve been ready to go. There’s nothing like getting back on the court.”
Wallace will be joined in the starting lineup by her freshman sister, guard Kendall. Like her sibling, Kendall Wallace’s history with hoops spans a lifetime, and she’s also been playing for the respected Northwest Blazers travel team.
“I’m adjusting really well,” Kendall said. “I’ve always played up, so coming into high school, I’m used to it — the taller, older girls with more experience. And playing against (Ashlyn) has definitely made me better.”
Sobotta said Kendall Wallace is a lock-down defender. The coach saw her shoot 7-for-9 from distance in an exhibition game last year.
Senior Samantha Chatfield, a third-year varsity standout, will be relied on heavily as the Bantams’ most proven post player.
The 6-foot University of Puget Sound signee has “taken it to a different level,” Sobotta said, referring to Chatfield’s loaded offseason club-ball schedule.
“I remember looking up to the seniors. You want to be them, that mature and at that level, so you evolve and try to get there,” Chatfield said. “Now, it’s surreal to be there.”
Clarkston’s only other senior, guard Jacey Hernandez, has taken considerable strides this offseason, and is expected to be one of the Bantams’ toughest defenders.
“She worked very hard in the long offseason and it shows in her play now,” Sobotta said.
Returning contributors include 6-1 juniors Erika Pickett and Maggie Ogden, each of whom have ample varsity minutes under their belts.
Junior guard Alyssa Whittle recently transferred in from Idaho Class 1A Division II program Camas County, where she was named all-conference last season and helped the Fairfield school to a state tournament showing.
Freshman wing Alohondra Perez is contending for a spot in the rotation too.
“We’re younger, definitely, but we still have a lot of people back, and we’re still a close team. We’re probably more prepared than most teams because we’d been able to play together this summer,” said Ashlyn Wallace, mentioning makeshift regional tournament games against stiff competition at a Culdesac gym during the offseason.
“I think we’ll be really good.”
The Bantams will field a lengthier lineup than in past years and utilize an inside-out approach in offensive sets, but their “priority is to run and push the ball, score off fast breaks” and pester foes with presses, Sobotta noted.
“We get into our groove by running the ball,” Hernandez said. “We’re pretty fast. Even our posts are mobile. We can all get up the floor. If we run the ball the whole time, they can’t stop us.”
Chatfield said playing within the style is freeing, enabling the Bantams to exhibit a wide range of skills in ball-sharing sequences.
“Everything you’ve developed throughout your career, you get to present that all on the court,” she said. “It’s what I love about running the floor, just going.”
Clarkston went 21-7 last season, falling to Port Angeles in the second round of the state tournament after prevailing at Districts for the second consecutive year.
When the Bantams take the floor for their first game, it’ll have been 440 days since they last did so. The postseason stakes might not be as high this year, but the anticipation sure is.
“I haven’t felt any lack of enthusiasm,” Sobotta said. “In fact, I’ve felt more. Yes, it’s not the same, but we have other goals. And our biggest goal is to play.”
2021 schedule
May 18: Colton, 5:30 p.m./Rogers, 7 p.m.
May 21: Othello, 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
May 24: at Pullman, 7 p.m./5:30 p.m.
May 26: North Central, 7 p.m./5:30 p.m.
May 28: at Shadle Park, 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
June 1: at East Valley, 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
June 3: West Valley, 7 p.m./5:30 p.m.
June 4: at Rogers, 7 p.m./5:30 p.m.
June 8: at Othello, 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
June 11: Pullman, 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
Girls’ start time first, then boys’