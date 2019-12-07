MOSCOW — Clarkston High School’s Tru Allen scored 26 points as the Bantam boys’ basketball team improved to 2-0 on Friday by taking down nonleague foe Moscow 65-49.
Trey Dreadfulwater and Gus Hagestad added 13 points apiece for the Bantams, who outscored the Bears 16-7 in the second quarter to begin pulling away. The Bantams shot 71 percent in that period.
“(We) preach every day, we’re process oriented,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said, “(so we’ve) gotta continually put in the work every day.
“I just love this team so much because they do that.”
Moscow was led by 16 points apiece from Blake Buchanan and Benny Kitchel. Buchanan, a freshman, had nine rebounds and Jamari Simpson, a sophomore, had four assists.
“That’s a great learning experience for those freshmen and sophomores going against a team like Clarkston,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said.
Moscow was playing without star post Ben Postell.
Allen and Hagestad had seven and three steals, respectively, as their team forced 24 turnovers in all.
“He’s put so much time into his game, into his body,” Jones said of Hagestad. “Just really excited about Gus and what he’s gonna be able to do for us.”
Jones also lauded Allen.
“Tru’s certainly our leader and we just have really good players around him right now.
“We have the potential to be able to compete with the teams we’ll have to.”
Uhrig also came away encouraged.
“I saw some good things,” Uhrig said. “We got down 22 late in the third and actually got it down to nine with three minutes to go.
“We had some young guys do some really good stuff.”
Jones was also “impressed” with the Bears.
“Josh does such a great job with his team,” Jones said. “They fought back in that fourth quarter and that’s just what Moscow does.
“I know Josh is gonna get those guys to be very competitive by the end of the season.”
CLARKSTON (2-0)
Misael Perez 1 0-0 3, Christian Robbins 1 0-0 2, Tru Allen 10 5-6 26, Alex Italia 0 2-2 2, Trey Dreadfulwater 5 0-0 13, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 0 0-0 0, Gus Hagestad 4 4-4 13, Jayden Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Max Johnson 2 0-0 6, Wyatt Chatfield 0 0-0 0, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 11-12 65.
MOSCOW (1-1)
Reef Diego 1 0-0 2, Brayden Decker 2 4-4 9, Barrett Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Hayden Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 1 2-2 4, Joe Colter 1 0-0 2, Blake Buchanan 7 2-5 16, Benny Kitchel 5 4-7 16, Tyler Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-18 49.
Clarkston 18 16 18 13—65
Moscow 15 7 11 16—49
3-point goals — Perez, Allen, Dreadfulwater 3, Hagestad, Johnson, Decker, Kitchel 2.
JV — Moscow def. Clarkston