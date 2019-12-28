Bantam boys come a bounce away, fall to Blue Devils

Tru Allen’s game-tying flip-in attempt trickled off the rim with 10 seconds left in overtime, and Walla Walla hit ensuing free throws to seal a wild 54-53 win against Clarkston in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament on Friday at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center.
“That floater, he hits nine of 10 times,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “It was a shot we wanted.”
The Bantams (6-2) led the unbeaten Blue Devils (6-0) by as much as nine late in the first half. They were proficient offensively and closed out well on Wa-Hi shooters.
Late in the third, Walla Walla assembled an 8-0 rally, underlined by second-chance buckets. It made it a one-possession game again, like it’d been all night.
“It just comes down to a couple breakdowns defensively and their offensive rebounding,” Jones said. “Too many second-chance points.”
Allen finished with 17 points and Trey Dreadfulwater posted a game-high 18 on six 3-pointers. He hit back-to-back 3s to begin overtime before the Devils took advantage inside.
The Bantams had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but Allen was suffocated in the lane. Clarkston then closed down on a last-ditch Devils attempt to force extra time.
“I knew it’d be a really good matchup,” Jones said. “I thought we played a pretty complete game. They hit a couple more shots — it’s a make-miss game.
“Tough loss, but it’s part of our process.”
CLARKSTON (6-2)
Tru Allen 4 6-10 17, Alex Italia 1 0-0 2, Christian Robbins 0 0-0 0, Misael Perez 0 0-0 0, Trey Dreadfulwater 6 0-0 18, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 2 0-0 4, Gus Hagestad 3 0-0 7, Jayden Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Max Johnson 2 0-0 5, Wyatt Chatfield 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-10 53.
WALLA WALLA (6-0)
Dylan Ashbeck 5 4-5 15, Josiah Wik 0 0-0 0, Michael Cornia 7 1-1 14, Dillon Wasser 1 0-0 2, Diego Jaques 3 2-2 10, Hunter Polley 0 0-0 0, Robert Watson 0 0-0 0, Jacob Coram 2 2-2 7, Brandon Smith 2 1-2 6, Danny Nielson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-12 54.
Clarkston 15 16 9 3 10—53
Walla Walla 16 6 15 6 11—54
3-point goals — Allen 3, Dreadfulwater 6, Hagestad, Johnson, Ashbeck, Jaques 2, Coram, Smith.
Lewiston 66, Lapwai 48
Idaho Class 5A Lewiston concocted scoring runs at the end of each quarter and kept 1A-DI rival Lapwai off the 3-point line just enough to handle business against the Wildcats and advance to the championship game.
The Bengals (6-1) got key plays in several instances from Cruz Hepburn, Jace McKarcher (four 3s), Kash Lang and Joel Mullikin. They totaled 17, 16, 11 and 11 points, respectively, to lead a Lewiston offense that flourished with fast-paced play.
“We like up-tempo, so we’re gonna get it right down the floor,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said.
Lapwai (5-2), although comparatively undersized, made it a dogfight. Kross Taylor nailed three 3s in a three-minute span in the third to snip a double-digit lead. Titus Yearout led Lapwai with 14 points.
“Everybody knows Lapwai’s good,” Ulrich said. “I’d never call it a trap game.”
But the efficient, ball-apportioning Bengals were better all-around. They came out of intermission blazing, and answered every Lapwai score in seconds.
LAPWAI (5-2)
AJ Ellenwood 3 1-3 7, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 6 2-5 14, Kross Taylor 3 0-0 9, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 2 2-3 7, JC Sobotta 1 0-0 3, Simon Henry 3 0-0 8, Sincere Three Irons 0 0-0 0, Samuel Ellenwood 0 0-2 0, R. Denunzio 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-13 48.
LEWISTON (6-1)
Chanse Eke 2 0-0 4, Jace McKarcher 6 0-0 16, Kash Lang 5 0-0 11, Joel Mullikin 3 4-7 11, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 6 3-7 17, James White 0 0-0 0, Alec Eckert 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 1 0-0 3, George Forsmann 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 7-14 66.
Lapwai 12 8 16 12—48
Lewiston 15 13 22 16—66
3-point goals — Taylor 3, Mitchell, Sobotta, Henry 2, McKarcher 4, Lang, Mullikin, Hepburn 2, Forsman.
Eastmont 85, Moscow 72
Moscow’s Ben Postell had 20 points and Benny Kitchel added 19, but it wasn’t enough for the Bears to best Eastmont of Wenatchee.
Postell and Blake Buchanan had nine boards apiece, and Kitchel and Jamari Simpson each had four assists.
“We fought back in the second half,” Bears coach Josh Uhrig said. “It’s a process. We’re just trying to get better every day and hopefully by February, we’re playing good basketball.”
MOSCOW
Reef Diego 1 0-1 3, Brayden Decker 3 3-3 10, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 2, Hayden Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 1 2-2 4, Joe Colter 0 4-6 4, Ben Postell 5 10-16 20, Blake Buchanan 1 4-4 6, Benny Kitchel 7 2-4 19, Tyler Skinner 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 27-38 72.
EASTMONT
Cavillo 3 1-3 7, Haberlock 3 1-2 9, Wellborn 5 0-0 14, Cannon 2 1-1 5, Mullmminey 2 0-1 4, Silliman 1 0-0 2, Esparza 2 5-6 10, Smith 3 4-6 13, Keller 3 0-0 8, Flanagan 6 0-0 13. Totals 30 12-19 85.
Moscow 14 17 21 20—72
Eastmont 20 23 15 17—85
3-point goals — Diego, Decker Kitchel 3, Haberlock 2, Wellborn 4, Esparza, Smith 3, Keller 2, Flanagan.
GIRLSWalla Walla 64, Clarkston 54
Former Pullman High School player Rian Clear earned revenge, spearheading her new team to a handling of a win against a past Great Northern League rival: Clarkston.
Clear scored a game-high 23 points for Walla Walla (5-1), which built a double-digit edge early in the third, then coasted to hand the Bantams their first loss of the season.
“Not gonna lie, I knew this one was gonna be tough,” Clear said.
Clear was a tough matchup herself for a touted Bantam defense that looked a step behind.
“As soon as you close in on her (at the perimeter), she gets to the rim,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said of Clear. “I just feel like we played slower than normal tonight.”
Clarkston (7-1) labored to find a groove on both ends, and shot 37 percent.
“We were playing reactively on defense and not proactive,” Sobotta said. “They made their extra passes, and we missed our block outs.”
Ashlyn Wallace led Clarkston with 22 points.
WALLA WALLA (5-1)
Lauryn Lyons 0 0-0 0, Neliah Williams 1 0-0 2, Talia Billingsley 0 0-0 0, Kysa Jausoro 1 0-0 2, Emmalynn Ogden 4 3-6 11, Rian Clear 9 3-5 23, Monica Miller 4 6-11 15, Michelle Diaz 0 0-0 0, Karyssa Olivares 3 0-0 7, Mia Huxoll 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 14-24 64.
CLARKSTON (7-1)
Ashlyn Wallace 7 6-8 22, Mickala Jackson 1 0-0 2, Jacey Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Maggie Ogden 0 2-2 2, Erika Pickett 0 0-0 0, AJ Sobotta 1 0-0 3, Lauren Johnson 2 6-8 10, Jalena Henry 2 0-0 4, Samantha Chatfield 4 2-2 11. Totals 17 16-20 54.
Walla Walla 19 19 13 13—64
Clarkston 10 19 9 16—54
3-point goals — Wallace 2, Sobotta, Clear 2, Miller, Olivares.
Post Falls 57, Lewiston 41
Lewiston went blow-for-blow with Post Falls for two quarters until the Trojans went on a long-lasting run to pull away.
The Bengals (3-9) got workhorse efforts from Caitlin Richardson, Gabby Douglas and Tai Bausch, who combined for 32 points.
But Lewiston couldn’t keep up after the Trojans (7-4) compiled 16 consecutive points out of the break, using a well-rounded attack that saw three score in double figures.
“We missed a lot of shots that we would’ve made in the first half,” Bengals coach Steve Lear said. “(Post Falls) put together a package that we couldn’t adjust to, that I as a coach couldn’t adjust to.”
POST FALLS (7-4)
Alexis Heath 4 0-0 10, Maya Blake 1 0-0 2, Mia Darwood 0 0-0 0, Dylan Lovett 0 0-0 0, Jayda Johnson 4 0-0 8, Katie Fleming 3 0-0 6, Laney Smith 4 2-2 13, Kennedy LaFountaine 0 2-2 2, Kaysha Walton 1 0-0 2, Ali Carpenter 5 2-3 12, Hanna Christensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 6-7 57.
LEWISTON (3-9)
Emily Collins 0 2-2 2, Kendall Teichmer 0 0-0 0, Amelia Foss 0 0-0 0, Tai Bausch 2 4-7 8, Jordyn Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Sammi Grant 2 0-2 5, Anika Grogan 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Gabby Johnson 4 3-4 11, Emma Hill 0 0-0 0, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Richardson 5 3-6 13. Totals 14 12-21 41.
Post Falls 11 14 21 11—57
Lewiston 10 11 7 13—41
3-point goals — Heath 2, Smith 3, Grant.
Eastmont 38, Moscow 34
Moscow went 11-for-27 at the free-throw line and those misses cost the Bears as they fell to Eastmont of Wenatchee. The Bears’ Megan Watson had 12 points and Peyton Claus added 17 rebounds.
“She put us on her shoulders,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said of Claus.
Wilson lamented her team’s 16 misses at the free throw line.
“We just needed to finish,” she said.
MOSCOW (0-8)
Megan Watson 4 3-5 12, Peyton Claus 3 0-2 6, Peyton Watson 3 3-4 9, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 0 1-3 1, Grace Mauman 0 0-0 0, Julia Branen 0 2-4 2, Chloe Baker 1 2-5 4. Totals 11 11-27 34.
EASTMONT
Heimbiqner 3 0-0 8, Brown 3 0-0 6, Klinkenberg 0 0-0 0, Renteria 0 0-0 0, Chandler 4 0-2 9, Hardie 0 1-2 1, Bauman 2 0-0 4, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Flanagan 5 0-0 10. Totals 20 1-6 38.
Moscow 10 4 8 12—34
Eastmont 9 8 9 12—38
3-point goals — Watson, Heimbiqner 2, Chandler.
Lapwai 60, Wenatchee 47
KC Lussoro led the Wildcats with 28 points, eight rebounds and four steals as Lapwai bounced back from its first loss of the season. The Wildcats (9-1) held Wenatchee to two first-quarter points and led by 19 at the half.
“We did a lot better as far as talking on defense,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “KC ran the floor really well today and she got the majority of her points off offensive rebounds.”
The Wildcats, Marks said, deflected many of Wenatchee’s passes, forcing the Panthers to “turn it over a bit.”
LAPWAI (9-1)
Grace Sobotta 2 2-4 6, KC Lussoro 12 3-4 28, Julia Gould 1 0-0 2, Omari Mitchell 3 0-2 6, Glory Sobotta 2 2-5 7, Sayquis Greene 1 1-3 3, Lauren Gould 1 1-2 3, Raylin Shippentower 0 2-2 2, Jordan Shawl 0 3-4 3. Totals 22 14-26 60.
WENATCHEE
Oliva Ramierz 2 0-0 5, Bennzett Missy 0 0-0 0, Mary Peters 2 1-4 5, Kristen Fanfard 0 0-0 0, Emily Redman 2 2-2 8, Kristina Blauman 4 4-6 14, Lupita Benitito 0 0-0 0, Addesen Lopez 1 1-2 3, Isabelle Paramenter 4 2-2 12. Totals 15 10-17 46.
Lapwai 17 14 15 14—60
Wenatchee 2 12 6 27—47
3-point goals — Lussoro, Ramierz, Redman 2, Blauman 2, Paramenter 2.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.
Avista Holiday Tournament
All games at LCSC Activity Center unless noted
Friday
GIRLS
Eastmont 38, Moscow 34; Lapwai 60, Wenatchee 47; Walla Walla 64, Clarkston 54; Post Falls 57, Lewiston 41
BOYS
Eastmont 85, Moscow 72; Wenatchee 63, University 53; Walla Walla 54, Clarkston 53 (OT); Lewiston 66, Lapwai 48
Today
GIRLS
Eastmont vs. Lapwai, fourth-place game, 8:30 a.m.; Clarkston vs. Lewiston, third-place game, 11:30 a.m.; Moscow vs. Wenatchee, seventh-place game at Clarkston, 11:30 a.m.; Walla Walla vs. Post Falls, championship, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS
Eastmont vs. Wenatchee, fourth-place game, 10 a.m.; Clarkston vs. Lapwai, third-place game, 1 p.m.; Moscow vs. University, seventh-place game at Clarkston, 1 p.m.; Walla Walla vs. Lewiston, championship, 4 p.m.