Tru Allen scored 25 points and Clarkston High School held East Valley of Yakima to four points in the second quarter Saturday as the Bantams won 72-56 at Kramer Gym in a Washington Class 2A boys’ crossover basketball game, giving them a berth in the regional tournament.
Clarkston had three days to prepare, and it showed.
“Once again, the guys really just went out there and executed the game plan,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
Offensively they wanted to shoot early and often, which they did to contest East Valley’s zone defense.
“Heading into this game we knew they were going to play zone, so we wanted to force them out of it,” Jones said.
Gus Hagestad scored 19 points and matched teammate Trey Dreadfulwater’s three 3-pointers.
With Alex Italia leading the way, the Bantams held EV star Jace Durand under wraps until the fourth quarter. He mustered only four before halftime.
The Bantams will find out who their regional opponent will be today.
EAST VALLEY-YAKIMA (11-12)
Jace Durand 7 5-9 22, Teegan Hooper 0 0-2 0, Jaoren Hooper 2 0-1 4, Marckos Carrillo 1 1-2 4, Khale Calhoun 2 2-2 7, Ryan Sullivan 6 0-0 13, Brady Locke 1 0-0 2, Tyrus Johnson 2 0-1 4. Totals 20 8-17 56.
CLARKSTON (17-5)
Christian Robbins 2 1-2 6, Tru Allen 7 10-14 25, Alex Italia 2 0-0 6, Trey Dreadfulwater 4 0-0 11, Kaeden Frazier 2 1-2 5, Gus Hagestad 7 2-2 19, Jayden Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Max Johnson 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Chatfield 0 0-0 0, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 14-20 72.
East Valley 10 4 18 24—56
Clarkston 18 13 14 27—72
3-point goals — Duvard 3, Carrillo, Calhoun, Sullivan, Allen, Italia 2, Robbins, Allen, Dreadfulwater 3, Hagestad 3.
Colfax 69, Kettle Falls 57
SPOKANE — John Lustig rang up 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as Colfax topped Kettle Falls to claim third place in a Washington 2B district tournament at West Valley.
Both teams advance to the regional and will learn their pairings today.
Blake Holman scored 20 points, Hunter Claassen added six points and 13 assists, and Colfax (19-7) offset the 34-point output of Kettle Falls’ Matthew Thompson.
“Offensively, we did a great job moving the basketball,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
KETTLE FALLS (16-10)
Matthew Thompson 12 3-6 34, Tylor Feist 0 0-0 0, Carter Matney 0 0-0 0, Eli Furgison 2 0-0 5, Isaac Bair 0 0-0 0, Braylen Pfeffer 1 2-2 4, Pheonyx Dodson 0 0-1 0, Cade McKern 3 1-2 8, Morgan Keller 3 0-2 6. Totals 21 6-13 57.
COLFAX (19-7)
Hunter Claassen 1 4-4 6, Cole Baerlocher 2 0-0- 6, John Lustig 11 0-0 23, Gavin Hammer 1 0-0 3, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 1 0-0 2, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 9 2-4 20, Lane Gingerich 3 2-2 9, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-10 68.
Kettle Falls 7 10 21 19—57
Colfax 13 16 24 16—68
3-point goals — Thompson 7, Furgison, McKern, Baerlocher 3, Lustig, Gingerich, Hammer.
Garfield-Palouse 50, Prescott 31
WALLA WALLA — After falling behind 11-4 in the first quarter, Garfield-Palouse stepped on the gas and scored 21 in the second and defeated Prescott in a Washington 1B district consolation final to make the regional.
Blake Jones made four 3-pointers and scored 23 points for the Vikings, and Ethan Hawkins added nine.
The Vikings (16-7) will learn who they play in the next round today.
PRESCOTT (14-8)
Omar Velazco 3 4-6 11, Victor Garcia 2 2-2 6, Mauricio Osario 0 0-0 0, Antonio Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Cardenas 5 1-4 11, Miguel Ayala 1 1-4 3. Totals 11 8-16 31.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-7)
Austin Jones 2 2-4 7, Blake Jones 7 5-6 23, Jacob Anderson 2 0-0 4, Jaxson Orr 3 0-0 7, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 4 1-1 9, Caleb Zehm 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-11 50.
Prescott 11 10 6 4—31
Gar-Pal 4 21 11 14—50
3-point goals — Velazco, A. Jones, B. Jones 4, Orr.
Grangeville 47, Orofino 34
GRANGEVILLE — Despite 21 turnovers, Grangeville defeated Orofino in the Idaho Class 2A district playoffs.
Grangeville now plays St. Maries in a best-of-3 series to decide a State berth. The first game is at 6 p.m. Monday at Genesee.
Blake Schoo racked up a game-high 13 points and Kyle Frei added eight points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs overcame ballhandling mistakes.
“We turned the ball over a few times when we should’ve scored,” Grangeville coach Larson Anderson said. “We really didn’t take care of the ball.”
&empmargin;
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 1 1-2 4, Jose Barajas 0 0-2 0, Joe Sparano 4 0-0 10, Trevor Dennison 1 0-1 2, Jarom Scott 4 0-1 8, Joel Scott 2 4-8 8, Nick Graham 1 0-1 2, Ryder Cram. Totals 13 5-15 34.
GRANGEVILLE
Miles Lefebvre 1 0-0 2, Tescher Harris 0 0-0 0, Blake Schoo 5 2-2 13, Aiden Anderson 3 2-4 8, Kyle Frei 5 2-4 8, Tori Ebert 1 0-0 2, Caleb Frei 1 0-0 2, Dane Lindsley 3 2-4 8, Jared Lindsley 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-14 47.
Orofino 5 7 9 13—34
Grangeville 14 12 13 8—47
3-point goals — Sparano 2, Sneddon, Schoo.
Tri-Valley 43, Salmon River 38
McCALL, Idaho — Salmon River’s season came to an end at the hands of Tri-Valley in a loser-out game of an Idaho Class 1A D-II district tournament.
Jimmy Tucker led the Savages with 18 points.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS
Jimmy Tucker 6 5-7 18, Justin Whitten 3 1-1 8, Joe Joyce 0 0-0 0, Garrett Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Ethan Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Tyrus Swift 2 0-0 6, Jonathan Swift 2 0-0 4, Eric Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-8 38.
TRI-VALLEY-CAMBRIDGE
Ty Barnett 0 2-4 2, Jarret Alink 3 0-0 7, Garett Bunker 3 0-0 7, Brendan Wood 4 4-7 13, Nate Kindall 5 6-4 14, Logan Farrens 0 0-0 0, Charlie Greg 0 0-0 0, Kyle Paradis 0 0-0 0, Brendon Ruschone 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-17 43.
Salmon River 7 5 19 7—38
Tri-Valley 6 12 11 14—43
3-point goals — Alink, Bunker, Wood,Tucker, Whitten, E. Shepherd.
GIRLSClarkston 69, Toppenish 60
Lauren Johnson scored 18 points and, after a slow start, the Clarkston girls found their footing to knock off Toppenish in a Washington 2A crossover game and nab a berth to the regional.
The Bantams trailed 23-14 after a quarter.
“The deficit really woke us up,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “It wasn’t all on the offensive side either. Toppenish scored very efficiently, they hit four straight 3s to open the game.”
Johnson tallied seven rebounds and four steals, Ashlyn Wallace netted 17 points and Jalena Henry contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds. Mickala Jackson chipped in 11 points.
The Bantams (18-6) will find out who they play in the next round today.
TOPPENISH (14-11)
Andrea Sandoval 0 1-2 1, Bree Peters 3 2-4 10, Nevaeh Zuniga 1 0-0 2, Ariana Aguilera 1 0-0 2, Nakeisha Hill 0 0-0 0, Cloe Peters 8 5-6 27, Natalia Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Natalia Villanueva 0 0-0 0, Kassandra Tellez 2 0-0 5, Nakota Whalawitsa 3 0-1 6, Fayedawn Fiander 2 2-2 7. Totals 20 10-15 60.
CLARKSTON (18-6)
Ashlyn Wallace 4 7-10 17, Mickala Jackson 3 2-2 11, Maggie Ogden 0 0-0 0, Erika Pickett 1 3-4 5, AJ Sobotta 1 0-1 3, Lauren Johnson 7 3-3 18, Jalena Henry 5 5-6 15, Samantha Chatfield 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 20-26 69.
Toppenish 14 15 12 19—60
Clarkston 4 23 19 23—69
3-point goals — B. Peters 2, C. Peters 6, Tellez, Fiander, Wallace 2, Jackson 3. Johnson, Sobotta.
Liberty 44, Colfax 20
SPOKANE — Colfax bowed to Liberty in a Washington 2B district tournament final.
The Bulldogs (16-9) nonethless advance to the regional round and will learn their opponent today.
Thus ended a strong run by Colfax, which was seeded fourth from the North at the district but defeated Nos. 1 and 2 seeds.
“To take a positive spin on this, last time we played them we lost 83-58, so it showed we’re capable of holding them,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said. “I’m proud of my girls, we played good defense. We just couldn’t get the ball to fall through the net.”
The Bulldogs converted only six shots in 54 attempts.
COLFAX (16-9)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Cornish 1 0-1 2, Shyah Antoine 0 1-2 1, Asher Cai 1 2-4 4, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 1 3-4 5, Sydney Berquist 1 0-0 2, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 0 0-0 0, Abree Aune 0 0-0 0, Perry Imler 0 1-2 1, McKenna Lomax 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 7-13 20.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (23-1)
Ava Budde 1 0-0 2, Kendyl Fletcher 0 0-2 0, Ellie Denny 1 2-3 4, Delaney Goodwin 4 0-0 6, Jaidyn Stephens 0 0-0 0, Maisie Burnham 6 5-6 18 Aleena Cook 4 1-3 10, Madison Greer 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-14 44 .
Colfax 8 2 5 5—20
Liberty 20 7 5 12—44
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell, Goodwin 2, Burn, Cook .
Grace 52, Genesee 39
NAMPA, Idaho — Genesee shooters went cold in the third-place game of the Idaho Class 1A Division I tournament as the Bulldogs lost to Grace at Columbia High School.
The Bulldogs shot only 20 percent overall and 2-for-22 from long range.
Lucie Ranisate tallied 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Genesee, which finishes its season at 18-11. Regan Zenner added eight points.
Breanna Hill scored 19 points for Grace, which was the top seed from its district.
Genesee coach Greg Hardie acknowledged the possiblilty that fatigue affected his team, particularly after its foiled comeback attempt the previous night in a semifinal loss to Lapwai.
“The girls gave it everything they had,” he said.
Hardie lauded the contributions of his five seniors: Zenner, Mikacia Bartosz, Molly Hanson, Kendra Murray and Emerson Parkins.
GRACE (20-4)
Nayvie Anderson 1 0-0 2, Kylie Hulse 0 0-0 0, Zoeigh Walker 1 2-2 5, Haillie Rigby 0 0-0 0, Kaycie Younger 0 0-0 0, Amber Mansfield 0 0-0 0, Sara Anderson 0 0-0 0, Makenna Straatman 1 0-0 2, Breanna Hill 9 0-2 19, Britton Lloyd 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Rigby 0 0-0 0, Madison Windley 5 0-2 11, Maniah Clegg 5 3-8 13, Makell Pitcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-14 52.
GENESEE (18-11)
Lucie Ranisate 4 2-2 10, Molly Hanson 0 0-0 0, Emerson Parkins 1 0-0 2, Mikacia Bartosz 0 1-2 1, Regan Zenner 2 3-3 8, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 1 2-2 4, Isabelle Monk 1 1-2 4, Makenzie Stout 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 3 2-2 8, Taylor Mayer 0 2-3 2. Totals 12 13-16 39.
Grace 9 13 20 10—52
Genesee 4 16 6 13—39
3-point goals — Walker, Hill, Windley, Zenner, Monk.
Tri-Valley 45, Salmon River 43
NAMPA, Idaho — Salmon River fell short in the Idaho Class 1A Division II third-place matchup against Tri-Valley at Nampa High School.
Emily Diaz led the Savages with 14 points, Lotus Harper added 12 and Sofie Branstetter dropped 10. The Savages finished fourth in the tournament and ended the season with a 17-6 record.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (17-6)
Emily Diaz 5 4-5 14, Lotus Harper 1 10-12 12, Sofie Branstetter 3 3-3 10, Jordyn Pottenger 2 0-0 4, Avery Jones 0 0-0 0, Alethea Chapman 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 17-20 43.
TRI-VALLEY-CAMBRIDGE (21-3)
Annalise DeVries 0 2-2 2, Lauryn Mitchell 5 5-6 16, Emma Hollon 3 0-0 7, Morgan Wood 2 3-4 7, Josey Jones 4 1-2 9, Zoe Ertel 1 0-0 2, Lauren DeVries 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-14 45.
Salmon River 10 11 12 10—43
Tri-Valley 6 16 13 10—45
3-point goals — Mitchell, Hollon, Chapman, Branstetter.
Oakesdale 36, Garfield-Palouse 23
WALLA WALLA — A day after eliminating powerhouse Colton, Garfield-Palouse also exited the Washington 1B playoffs, bowing to Oakesdale.
Kenzi Pedersen led Garfield-Palouse with 12 points as theVikings finished their season at 14-9.
Oakesdale advances to the regional touurnament that begins Friday at Spokane Arena.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (14-9)
Lexi Brantner 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 0 0-0 0, Paige Collier 3 1-3 8, MaKenzie Collier 0 1-2 1, Maci Brantner 0 2-4 2, Kenzi Pedersen 4 2-4 12, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 6-13 23.
OAKESDALE (16-6)
Jessie Reed 1 5-8 7, Lizzy Perry 1 2-6 4, Bree Rawls 5 2-2 13, Marilla Hockett 0 0-0 0, Julie Baljo 1 1-2 3, Lauryn Rawls 0 0-0 0, LouEllen Reed 3 0-0 7, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 0 2-2 2, Kyla Hansen 0 -0 0. Totals 11 12-23 36.
Garield-Palouse 7 4 5 7—23
Oakesdale 11 7 8 10—36
3-point goals — P. Collier, Pedersen 2, B. Rawls, L. Reed.
HONORSSoutheast 1B all-league honors
Maddy Dixon of Pomeroy was named girls’ Player of the Year and Oakesdale took three of the top four awards as the Southeast 1B League announced its all-league picks.
BOYS
FIRST TEAM — Matt Hockett, Oakesdale; Blake Jones, Garfield-Palouse; Trent Gwinn, Pomeroy; Jacob Anderson, Garfield-Palouse; Dominic Preciado, Touchet; Johnathan Cardenas, Prescott; Kitt Hockett, Oakesdale; Austin Jones, Garfield-Palouse; Ty Harder, St.John/Endicott/LaCrosse; Kian Ankerson, Colton; Simon Anderson, Oakesdale; Victor Garcia, Prescott. .
Player of the Year — Hockett.
Coach of the Year — Carl Crider, Oakesdale.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM — Brian Andrade, Touchet; Taylor Thomas, Colton; Sydney Watko, Pomeroy; Maddy Dixon, Pomeroy; Drew Curtis-Brewer, St.John/Endicott/LaCrosse; Kenzi Pedersen, Garfield-Palouse; Lizzy Perry, Oakesdale; Heidi Heytvelt, Pomeroy; Josie Schultheis, Colton; Jessie Reed, Oakesdale; Rylee Vining, Colton; LouEllen Reed, Oakesdale.
Player of the Year — Dixon.
Coach of the Year — Heidi Perry, Oakesdale.